Read the newsbreak article here about how MTG is shouting out, essentially, “The emperor has no clothes!”

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused one-time ally President Donald Trump of abandoning what she says were the core promises behind his Make America Great Again campaign. “MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie,” she said on The Kim Iverson Show on Wednesday, Jan. 28. “It was a big lie for the people.” Greene, 51, claimed the Trump administration is focused on serving “big, big donors,” including foreign countries. “And if they’re donating to all these things, those are the people that get the special favors, they get the government contracts, they get the pardons or somebody they love or one of their friends gets a pardon,” she said. She also rejected the argument that Trump’s decisions are primarily driven by aides around him. “People always think, ‘Oh, it’s his staff.’ They want to blame everyone around him,” she said. “There may be a point where people have to come to grips with this is Donald Trump.” Greene—once a close Trump ally frequently seen beside him at rallies—also took aim at Fox News, a network where she has appeared repeatedly as a guest. She argued it plays a major role in “brainwashing” Americans. “People watching Fox News, every day, 24/7 with their volume turned all the way up in their living room and it’s so loud that you can’t hear anything else?” Greene said. “Those are the baby boomers and God bless them, those are my parents’ generation.”

As Abraham Lincoln is sometimes quoted as saying:

"You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

As I discovered when I went to a MAGA rally in 2016 (which I report on here) about 86% of the MAGA rank-and-file LOVE the idea of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. About 8% of them hate that idea and love having some rich and some poor. (And about 6% don’t know what they think about this.)

The ruling billionaire class is using (at least trying to use) Donald Trump to divide-and-rule the American have-nots by using rhetoric designed to appeal to about half of the have-nots (Trump’s MAGA base.) The problem (for the ruling class) is that because this rhetoric is unprincipled eventually people like MTG and her supporters discover how unprincipled and deceitful it is.

The vast majority of the American have-nots (just like in other countries too) would love an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (as I prove here.) This fact is a national security secret, a secret that the ruling class works very hard to keep secret by censoring everywhere any and all expressions of explicit desire for an egalitarian revolution. The ruling class knows that when the have-nots KNOW that the vast majority of the have-nots want to remove the rich from power (etc.), then—and ONLY then—will they have the confidence to organize to actually remove the rich from power, possibly like this.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, like virtually all of the have-nots, both MAGA and liberal, has very likely never heard the egalitarian viewpoint on issues such as immigration, about which she is currently the victim of ruling class censorship, as I illustrate in this (imaginary) conversation I had with her.

Think what would happen if the egalitarian viewpoint on immigration and race and Israel became widely known! Things like this would happen, with millions of people doing it: