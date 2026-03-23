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Good people like the two egalitarians above want an egalitarian world in which there are no tenants and landlords in a hostile relationship like the one described in the Boston Globe article I discuss below.

The Boston Globe headline reads, “ In Somerville, an eviction fight is headed toward a very rare thing: a jury trial.”

Because it’s behind a paywall many of you won’t be able to read this interesting article, so I will summarize it for you and quote from it, and quote some of the many comments to it, for this reason. It illustrates how important it is to advance egalitarian ideas in order to maximally unite the good people against the other kind in our society. It illustrates how egalitarian ideas are the only way to build a movement that can prevent the rich from treating the have-nots like dirt today.

Summary of the article

A man named Ryan Pinto purchased an apartment building in a working class neighborhood of Somerville (near Boston, MA) for $1.2 million in 2024. He purchased the building as an investment. He raised the rent of one tenant, Gary Rogers, from $1,250 to $2,200 (for a one-bedroom attic apartment). Tenant Rogers was paying landlord Pinto $100 less than the $1,250 rent in order, he says, to compensate for an incorrect overcharge.

Landlord Pinto’s move to evict tenant Rogers is on its way to be settled by a jury trial.

The pro-Tenant vs. pro-Landlord arguments

Landlord Pinto argues this way, according to the Globe:

Housing costs, Pinto said, have skyrocketed. Taxes on the same property have nearly doubled in recent years from $6,300 for fiscal 2016 versus $12,300 for fiscal 2026, per the city. Costs for water, sewer, and snow removal have also climbed, he said. He can’t pay bills while charging tenants only $1,150.

Pinto said he is no villain, just a man who has bills to pay.

Pinto referred to himself as a “mom-and-pop landlord,” adding that he is not interested in flipping properties, a practice that can drive up housing costs.

Tenant Rogers’s argument is expressed by the Globe less explicitly than the landlord’s, by inclusion of these facts:

Danny McLaughlin, director of community organizing for The Community Action Agency of Somerville, an advocacy group that has supported Rogers in his eviction fight, called his case symbolic of renters being pushed out of the city. “People I knew who grew up in Somerville don’t really live there anymore,” McLaughlin said. “Working families just can’t keep up.”

Rogers was raised in Waltham but has spent about 25 years in Somerville and just under nine at his current home. He likes it because of his proximity to his job in Kendall Square, where he has worked for the same company for more than 30 years. He usually cycles to work, which takes about a half hour.

During the rally in Union Square, Rogers, wearing a festive, glittery green tie, spoke to the St. Patrick’s Day crowd about how his fight had given him a purpose. He referred to himself as a loner. But now, he said, he had found a community among those who were fighting for tenants and the working class in Somerville. He grew up with eight brothers and sisters, but said these advocates are “like a new family to me.” Far from being worn down by the rigmarole of housing court, he said the fight had energized him. “I have never felt better about my life,” he said after the rally. “Because I am helping out with what I’m doing.”

Some views expressed by the 108 (and counting) commenters

Pro-landlord views:

People need to remember…..this country was founded as much on property rights as freedom. The landlord owns the property. He has the right to charge market value.

I'm glad they're in the minority out here in the comments but I'm wondering what planet the people are from who think the tenants get to decide their rent payment. Who's paying the taxes, mortgage, water and sewer, etc? Its the owner and you have no constitutional right to pay way below market rents for as long as you please. This sense of entitlement is off the charts, but I see he's suckered the usual motley crew of "activists" to join him.

I hope they drag this punk boomer, six-figure making deadbeat out of that house by his earlobe and then make him pay the court costs of that landlord.

It's easy for a landlord to charge $1250 when they bought the house in 1961 with a $14,000 mortgage. The tenant of a new landlord with a mortgage of over $1m, who does not have a lease or whose lease has expired, you've had a really good deal for a long time. However, it's time to realize you don't own the property and it's time to realize you're going to either have to pay more rent or move along.

The new rent of $2200 is fair market value.

Unreal that the renter is being portrayed in a favorable light. He thinks he gets to decide what the rent payment per month is? I'm going to try this with my mortgage company!

Pro-tenant views:

And this case is a great example of how unlimited property rights and freedom are completely incompatible at the end of the day

If the finances to purchase the house in 2024 required increasing rents by 90%, then maybe the new owner couldn't actually afford the building. He made a bad investment and is finding out that not everyone can be a landlord. This case really gets to the heart of a lot of housing problems in the area. Everyone wants to keep all the property they've ever owned and rent it to someone else, guaranteeing passive income. But if nobody ever sells, then there's nothing for the next generation to buy. "Mom and pop" landlords do zero to help the housing market.

We're supposed to feel bad for this landlord who bought the place as an investment property? He paid $1.2 million in 2024 -- likely outbidding families who could have actually lived in the house, while Ryan Pinto lives in Cambridge and uses this for "passive income" on top of a likely giant salary at some bio-tech slash software company. It's unfortunate that we now live in an era of "that's fair market value" as the beginning and end of the conversation. One of the main reasons rents go up is because wealthy people like Mr. Pinto buy up all the properties, cutting off home ownership for people who do not already have giant salaries like he does.

My egalitarian take on this question

As the above pro-landlord comments illustrate, the only real basis for supporting the landlord’s rent increase is the ‘private property and profit’ idea. This is the idea that it is perfectly right and proper for our society to be fundamentally based on practically everything being private property that is bought and sold, and the ownership of which confers property rights such as the right to make a profit from its ownership.

As the above pro-landlord commenters keep saying in one way or another, if one accepts this fundamental ‘private property and profit’ idea, then it logically implies that landlord Pinto is in the right and tenant Rogers is in the wrong.

When people try to defend tenant Rogers without fundamentally refuting the ‘private property and profit’ idea, it is easy for pro-landlord people to ridicule them. The pro-tenant people in this case gain support only on the basis of emotional sympathy for the tenant, and lose the support of all the people who see clearly how logical is the pro-landlord argument (given, of course, that one accepts the ‘private property and profit’ premise, which is seldom refuted.)

Egalitarians, however, DO refute the ‘private property and profit’ premise; here are articles that persuasively refute it:

“The REAL Solution to the Lack of Affordable Housing Problem: Neither rent control nor its absence is the solution. Egalitarianism is.”

“Why Abolish the Use of Money? Far better to base the economy on mutual agreements for mutual aid, and egalitarian values”

“What Is An Egalitarian Economy? It’s not based on money!”

“Egalitarianism and Private Property” Yes, people own private property in an egalitarian society.

“What Replaces the “Free Market” in an Egalitarian Sharing Economy? (This is about how an economy that is not based on money works)”

I invite readers to read whatever of the above articles that interest you. In the meantime let me just point out what the rejection of the “private property and profit’ premise would mean for (landlord) Mr. Ryan Pinto.

The Globe quotes, and writes of, Mr. Pinto:

“I wanted to be very fair with him [tenant Rogers],” he said. Pinto referred to himself as a “mom-and-pop landlord,” adding that he is not interested in flipping properties, a practice that can drive up housing costs.

Fine.

In an egalitarian society that is not based on the ‘private property and profit’ principle but is instead based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need,” here’s how Mr. Pinto would make out.

If Mr. Pinto contributes reasonably according to ability (perhaps by doing something useful unrelated to the apartment building he claims to “own” or perhaps by doing maintenance work on that building, or perhaps by having done useful work of some kind in the past and now being past retirement age and relaxing) then Mr. Pinto will have the right to take from the economy—for free!—what he needs or reasonably desires with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Mr. Pinto could enjoy a very comfortable and enjoyable life without having to extract rent payments from people like Mr. Rogers.

And the same applies to Mr. Rogers.

Mr. Pinto and Mr. Rogers would enjoy the same standard of living. They would enjoy living in a society in which people like themselves were in a relation of mutual aid, not hostility. They would also enjoy living in a society that did not keep people in a war mentality and syphon trillions of dollars worth of social wealth to the production of fighter jets and aircraft carriers instead of what people actually needed and wanted.

The egalitarian alternative to the “private property and profit” principle is morally superior, far more desirable and entirely practical, as the linked articles above show.

The reason we never hear about the egalitarian alternative is obvious: it horrifies the ruling billionaire plutocracy that owns and controls virtually all of the important institutions in our society.

Our rulers, however, love it when we, the have-nots, engage in arguments with each other in which BOTH sides accept (sometimes just grudgingly) the anti-egalitarian “private property and profit” principle.

I suggest we build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that explicitly champions the egalitarian values and aims that most people share. This is how to mobilize the good people—who are the vast majority—against the bad ones and win.