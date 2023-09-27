JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Oct 5, 2024

A brilliant piece of research collating the relevant sources into a convincing narrative.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture