Most Americans oppose Trump’s warmongering against Venezuela, both his murdering of people on boats off the coast of Venezuela and his threat to seize Venezuelan oil by naval piracy. This assertion is based on mainstream polling such as the following:

What is to be done?

What is to be done is to do what it takes to make the U.S. ruling billionaire class more afraid of what will happen if it continues its warmongering than if it stops it.

What is the ruling billionaire class MOST afraid of?

It is MOST afraid of the growth of an egalitarian revolutionary movement (which most people would love to see succeed) that aims explicitly to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. It is MOST afraid of people starting to think about things THIS WAY.

If we channel anger at the warmongering into persuading more people to join the egalitarian revolutionary movement (for example, by creating local assemblies of egalitarians with the explicit aim of egalitarian revolution, such as the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians in my neighborhood), this will maximally make the ruling billionaires fear continuing their warmongering.

Of course there are lots of other worthy things to do also, such as refuting whatever lies the ruling class uses to get good people to support the warmongering, and organizing demonstrations against the warmongering to make people confident that they are not alone in opposing it.

But doing these other worthy things as a SUBSTITUTE for building the egalitarian revolutionary movement is a huge mistake. It means remaining on the TREADMILL OF DEFEAT.

Postscript:

Some presumably egalitarian people took food from a supermarket without paying for it and distributed it to poor people suffering hunger, as reported here.

The egalitarian revolutionary movement could point to this action as one that would be perfectly legal in an egalitarian society that we OUGHT to be living in, but is illegal in our society that is a dictatorship of the rich based on class inequality (some rich and some poor.) Of course in an egalitarian society the grocery store would be providing food for free—to those who contributed reasonably according to ability— according to need or reasonable desire with scarce items equitably rationed according to need. In this case the “Santas and elves” would be regular workers at the store.