All the indications are that Donald Trump will launch a war against Venezuela soon. And that Trump will join with Israel in attacking Iran again soon after attacking Venezuela.

Neither Venezuela nor Iran have attacked or are even preparing to attack the United States. The newly-named U.S. Department of War is aptly named now because it was never primarily about defending us; not even in World War II, about which I wrote an entire book, free to read online here (PDF) and available from Amazon here.

These new upcoming wars, like all the earlier U.S. wars (going waaaay back), are wars against bogeyman enemies for the purpose of controlling us, the have-nots, so that it will be easier for the very rich to treat us like dirt and get rich off of our labor. I invite you to read the EXTENSIVE proof for this assertion in my long article here, which is about how the rich oppressive classes (including the American billionaire ruling class in recent decades) have been using wars against bogeyman enemies for millennia all over the world to control “their own” have-nots.

These wars enable the ruling class to declare any domestic resistance to their oppression to be “unpatriotic” and “aiding and abetting the enemy.” (These wars also, of course, enable the owners of the weapons industries to make a fortune at the tax-payers’ expense selling their weapons to the government for sky-high prices. And some of these wars enrich those capitalists who acquire control of resources such as oil in the ‘enemy’ nation; is it a coincidence that both Iran and Venezuela have huge oil deposits?)

As I discuss in my articles here (about Israel) and here (about Iran), the rulers of these nations use war against a bogeyman enemy to get away with oppressing “their own” have-nots. This is something virtually all oppressive ruling classes do, now and in the past.

Let’s discuss what’s going on with our friends and neighbors and relatives, so that these new wars don’t put us on the defensive when our rulers declare that anybody who doesn’t support them in wartime is unpatriotic.