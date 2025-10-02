JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Awful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Simp Of Human Progress's avatar
Simp Of Human Progress
1h

Just sad 😔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture