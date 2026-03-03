Share

The U.S./Israeli killing of 165 people, mostly school girls under the age of 12, was MURDER

The U.S./Israel attack on Iran in the very first hours bombed an elementary school, killing 165 people most of whom were school girls under the age of 12. This was murder.

This was absolutely not “collateral damage,” which is the unintentional killing of civilians in the course of carrying out a military operation that is a just, morally valid operation for a noble cause. But the U.S./Israel attack was not for a noble cause. Even assuming that the intention was to bomb a different building, or that U.S./Israel military personnel mistakenly thought the school building was a military building, even assuming this, it was still murder because there was no morally valid reason for the attack in the first place even if it had hit a military building and not a school. The attack was purely part of the U.S./Israel ruling class’s immoral aim to strengthen its oppressive power over the have-nots of Iran, to replace the Iranian regime (itself anti-working-class) with a different anti-working-class regime considered more useful by the U.S./Israel ruling class.

The attack was not, as some U.S. officials claimed, a preemptive strike to prevent an Iranian military attack.

The attack was made with murderous failure to ensure that it not kill innocent children. By launching the attack as a surprise attack in the middle of supposed negotiations, the U.S./Israel attackers did not give Iran advance warning that would have enabled Iran to evacuate buildings such as school buildings that would be possible accidental targets.

If somebody commits an armed robbery without the intention of killing anybody, but ends up killing somebody accidentally in the course of the robbery, that’s murder.

U.S./Israeli bombing of the Supreme Leader’s home/office when 40 top Iranian officials were meeting there to discuss a U.S. proposal when the U.S. was pretending to be doing good-faith diplomacy, is also murder. It’s perfidy, a war crime also.

In the context of war, perfidy is a form of deceptive tactic where one side pretends to act in good faith, such as signaling a truce, but does so with the deliberate intention of breaking that promise.

Note that such perfidy cannot be carried out if the president is required to first get a Congressional declaration of war before launching an unprovoked (i.e., non-preemptive) military strike; the strike in this case would not be a surprise attack. Duh. This is why Trump refuses to obey the annoying U.S. Constitution that requires Congress approve wars first.

The attack on Iran was the early stage of the U.S. war on China

Iran supplies 90% of its crude oil to China. Depriving China of this oil is the early stage of the U.S. war on China.

Trump is playing with fire, thermonuclear fire. Here’s why. (h/t to D.S. for helpful conversation about this)

Trump and Netanyahu had a plan A and no serious plan B. Plan A was to trick the 40 top Iranian governmental leaders to meet with the Supreme Leader at his home/office to discuss a phony U.S. offer, bomb that home/office, kill all the leaders, and then—presto!—the regime would collapse. The trick worked, and the 40 top leaders will killed. Nonetheless…

Plan A failed.

There is no Plan B.

The U.S./Israel stockpile of defensive and offensive weapons is so depleted (from being so massively destroyed in Ukraine) that U.S./Israel can only keep dropping bombs and defending against Iranian missiles and drones for about four weeks. After that, Iran—which has an enormous stockpile of weapons—will keep attacking Israel and American military bases in the region. Eventually Iran will have the upper hand and demand that the U.S. abolish its military bases in the region and end sanctions against Iran.

Trump and the U.S. ruling class will consider such demands impossible to grant. What will Trump then do?

Well, he could drop nuclear bombs on Iran (the U.S. still has plenty of those.)

Would American generals obey orders to nuke Iran? Who knows?

If the U.S. nuked Iran, would either Russia or China retaliate with nukes? Who knows?

If Trump nuked Iran and Russia and China did not retaliate with nukes, would Trump be overthrown by an outraged American public? Who knows?

Would it not be a whole lot better if we forced Trump to end the war now, rather than find out the answers to the above questions?

The root of the warmongering against China

The notion that what benefits others threatens oneself is a delusion! It is a capitalist delusion. It makes no sense unless one swallows the capitalist notion that we humans are all, naturally and inevitably and forever, in dog-eat-dog competition with each other. It makes no sense unless one has suppressed what is actually natural—the value humans place on mutual aid, expressed as the universally honored (honored genuinely by most people, and hypocritically by the few) Golden Rule (as I discuss here.)

The capitalist delusion says that it is human nature to value the opposite of mutual aid, which is selfishness. This capitalist notion is a huge lie at variance with the facts, as I show here.

The capitalist nightmare delusion is that we, the have-nots in the United States, are threatened if Chinese people ‘build a better mouse trap’—in other words if the Chinese people (or any other people) develop wonderful technology (like this?) and ways of producing chips and cars and washing machines, etc., more efficiently than we do.

This capitalist nightmare delusion says we need to be on a war footing against the Chinese people. It says we need to divert a huge part of the wealth we produce with our labor to weapons aimed at the Chinese people instead of building things to make our lives better.

Think about it. If your neighbor figured out a more efficient way to do his/her laundry, or to grow food in their garden, would that threaten you? Would that mean you needed to wash your clothes less often and grow fewer vegetables and instead devote your time and energy to building a bomb with which to threaten your neighbor? Of course not! Only somebody mentally shackled by the capitalist nightmare delusion would dream of such a thing. Egalitarian economic relations between people all over the world are based on mutual aid, not competition, as I discuss here.

Our leaders insist that we act according to the capitalist nightmare delusion. It enables them to be, and remain, the obscenely rich and powerful and privileged ruling class that they now are.

Bogeyman enemies

Because most people value mutual aid (the Golden Rule), our rulers need to create bogeyman enemies to make us fear people we would otherwise not fear. Oppressive ruling classes have been creating such bogeyman enemies for literally millennia, all over the world, as I discuss in great detail here. I discuss this with respect to specifically U.S. rulers going back as far as 1764 here.

Such as the Islamic Republic of Iran

The current bogeyman enemy is the Islamic Republic of Iran. U.S. rulers created that enemy back in 1979 as The Guardian even reported here. The U.S. indeed invented the Islamic Fundamentalist enemies in general, as discussed here by the late Dave Stratman.

The Shah of Iran was an oppressive anti-working-class ruler. U.S. rulers replaced him with another anti-working-class ruler—the Iranian Islamic Fundamentalist regime (the anti-working-class character of which I discuss here)—not in order to help ordinary Iranians but, as Dave Stratman’s article explains, in order to make the oppression more effective.

Let us act in mutual aid (solidarity) with the have-nots of Iran

The obvious way for us, the have-nots, to provide mutual aid to the have-nots elsewhere is to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement where we live, be it in the United States or elsewhere. Here’s why. The anti-working-class regime where we live works to ensure that there will be an anti-working-class regime (the current one or perhaps a new one) elsewhere. Working class Iranians would have a much easier time removing anti-working-class oppressors from power in Iran if the oppressive U.S. ruling class had been removed or even if it were pre-occupied with controlling its own have-nots.

There is no good reason to support the U.S. war on Iran, despite the anti-working-class character of the Islamic Republic of Iran

If the current U.S. attacks on the Islamic regime in Iran do actually remove that regime from power, the U.S. will clearly try to install another anti-working-class regime (possibly led by the son of the earlier Shah); it will not in the least help working class people resist oppression by the rich upper class. This is why there is nothing pro-working-class in supporting the current U.S. war on Iran, a war that is murdering innocent Iranians.

The Iranian working class almost came to power in Iran in 1979, but it was squashed by the new Islamic Fundamentalists. Working class egalitarians in Iran need to figure out why they were defeated and build a successful egalitarian revolutionary movement. Whatever makes sense in this regard, one thing is certain: it does not make sense to support the U.S. ruling class’s bombing of Iranian civilians or to support the U.S. ruling class’s aims in Iran.