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This wonderful egalitarian person, along with billions of other such egalitarians, is what most frightens the oppressive rulers of the world and it is in order to control them that the rulers resort to waging wars even when it means destruction of lots of their property.

In my recent Substack post, “More Info re: The YouTube Anti-Establishment Pundits (J. Mearsheimer, J. Sachs, L. Johnson, Col. Wilkerson, A. Mercouris, etc.) Are Wrong!,” I provided evidence that, contrary to virtually all of the YouTube pundits, U.S. rulers wage wars primarily for the purpose of controlling the American (and sometimes other) have-nots. I included in that post an excerpt from my book on World War II about how 1) FDR opposed the effort of anti-Hitler Germans to assassinate Hitler and how 2) FDR insisted on Unconditional Surrender (despite his generals opposing it on the grounds that it would keep the war going longer than necessary to defeat the Nazis) because he wanted the war to continue longer than necessary, in turn because its purpose was primarily to control the have-nots in the U.S. and elsewhere, not to defeat fascism. My book also discusses how the Allies fought anti-fascist (not a typo!) pro-working-class movements around the world during the war as part of this same actual but undisclosed anti-working-class purpose. If you don’t understand that FDR was anti, not pro, working class and that he had ample reason to fear the American working class so much that he needed to get the U.S. into World War II then please read this short article of mine, or better yet my entire book.

In World War II: Axis And Allied Businessmen: Enemies Or Partners?

In my post today I am including the gory details about what I only mentioned in my earlier post, namely that during the war there were extremely friendly and cooperative relations between, on the one hand, U.S. bankers and industrialist and, on the other hand, Nazi bankers and industrialists. This fact refutes the widely promoted (especially by Marxists) notion that WWII was simply a violent extension of the ongoing capitalist economic competition between national elites for resources (and hence supposedly had nothing to do with controlling the have-nots.) What follows is the section, “Axis And Allied Businessmen: Enemies Or Partners?,” excerpted (pg. 85-96) from my book, The People As Enemy: the Leaders’ Hidden Agenda in World War II, which is free to read online here (PDF) and also available at Amazon.

The chief assumption in the competition theory is that the ruling classes of the warring nations were engaged in such intense economic competition against one another that, to prevail against their competitors, they resorted to the awful violence of a world war. The image of capitalists competing fiercely is a familiar one that capitalists themselves love to promote. But were the bankers and captains of industry in the warring nations truly at war with each other during World War Two? Was the war simply business competition carried out by other means? The historical record was examined closely by Charles Higham in his 1983 book, Trading With the Enemy (the source of the information and quotations about pro-Fascist American business leaders presented below), which detailed the sector of American business leaders who were pro-Fascist. While the pro-Fascists are not the whole story, their very existence as an important part of America’s economic elite constitutes an unexplained anomaly for the competition theory. They deserve careful scrutiny, especially to see ifthey were marginal or indeed central players in America's business class.

bankers

During the war American and British capitalists conducted business as usual inside Nazi-ruled territory, in a manner that hardly suggested that the outcome of the war was of any great concern to them. Consider first banking. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) was created by the world’s central banks in 1930. The bank’s charter stated that the bank was to be “immune from seizure, closure, or censure, whether or not its owners were at war.” The owners included the Morgan-affiliated of New York, the Bank of England, Germany’s Reichsbank, the Bank ofItaly, the Bank of France, and other central banks. At the outbreak of World War II and for the duration of the war the bank’s President was an American, Thomas McKittrick, and under him on the board of directors sat, in addition to representatives from other nations, the elite of Nazi banking and industry: “Hermann Schmitz, head ofthe colossal Nazi industrial trust I.G. Farben, Baron Kurt von Schroder, head of the J.H. Stein Bank ofCologne and a leading officer and financier of the Gestapo; Dr. Walther Funk of the Reichsbank, and...Emil Puhl. These last two figures were Hitler’s personal appointees to the board.”

McKittrick was a solid American member of the Wall Street establishment, educated at Harvard (editor ofits student newspaper, the Crimson), and former chairman ofthe British-American Chamber ofCommerce. McKittrick was appointed President of the BIS shortly after the Nazis, in March 1938, looted Austria’s gold and placed it in vaults controlled by the BIS. The gold was then channeled by the BIS to the Reichsbank “under Funk, in the special charge of Reichsbank vice-president and BIS director, Emil Puhl.” Shortly after this, on March 15, Nazis held the directors of the Czech National Bank at gunpoint and demanded they hand over the national treasury of $48 million in gold reserves. When the Czechs said the gold was deposited in the BIS at the Bank of England, the Nazis asked Montagu Norman, the governor of the Bank of England, to “return the gold.” The gold never left London, but Norman transferred it to the Nazis’ account, which amounted to the same thing as ifit were physically shipped to Berlin. After Great Britain had declared war on Germany, Norman and Sir Otto Niemeyer, also of the Bank of England, remained on the BIS board, knowing full well that it was dominated by the Nazis and used by them to bank their looted gold.

On February 5,1942, after Germany and the United States had declared war on each other, the Reichsbank and the German and Italian governments approved keeping McKittrick as President of the BIS until the end of the war, remarking in one of the authorizing documents, “McKittrick’s opinions are safely known to us.” At this time McKittrick arranged a loan “of several million Swiss gold francs to the Nazi government ofPoland and the collaborative government of Hungary." Despite the fact that their nations were at war, “([M]ost of the board’s members traveled freely across frontiers throughout the war for meetings in Paris, Berlin, Rome, or (though this was denied) Basle." The BIS remained listed as the Correspondent Bank for the Federal Reserve Bank in Washington.

One of the most gruesome activities of the BIS was to arrange for gold taken from Jewish and other concentration camp prisoners to wind up in respectable Nazi accounts in the Swiss National Bank, which was in a partnership with the BIS. At the Nuremberg Trials in May 1946 the Nazi BIS director, Funk, testified that Puhl, another Nazi BIS director, had been in charge of melting down gold from “monocles, spectacle frames, watches, cigarette cases, and gold dentures...gold teeth, wedding bands” into gold bars and shipping them to Switzerland. Puhl confirmed this.

How could the BIS have operated so smoothly and so cooperatively between bankers from warring nations if the war was driven by their extreme mutual animosity? In reality, of course, there was no such animosity. When questioned on this point by a representative from the U.S. Treasury, Orvis Schmidt, in March 1945 at a meeting in Basle, McKittrick replied, “In order to understand, one must first understand the strength of the confidence and trust that the central bankers had had in each other and the strength of their determination to play the game squarely.” These men were not enemies at all. Puhl had been offered a major post at Chase in New York shortly before Pearl Harbor, and at the war’s end, McKittrick—a Nazi collaborator if ever there were one—was made Vice President of the Chase National Bank. In 1950 Puhl was McKittrick’s honored guest in the United States.272

Friendly wartime relations between American and Nazi bankers was not limited only to the central banks. The Chase National Bank (later the Chase Manhattan Bank), owned by the Rockefeller family, was the wealthiest and most powerful bank in the United States at the outbreak of World War Two. Joseph L. Larkin was the bank’s Vice President in charge of European affairs during the war. Hans-Joachim Caesar was the Nazi Emil Puhl’s “right hand man at the Reichsbank.” According to the competition theory of the war American and Nazi bankers like these men were staunch enemies. But after Pearl Harbor Larkin and Caesar both “authorized the retention of the Chase bank in the Nazi-occupied city [ofParis] for the duration." With full knowledge of Chase’s New York headquarters, Chase’s Paris office financed the Nazi embassy’s activities throughout the war. The Vichy branch of Chase (Vichy, France, was the location of the Nazi collaborationist government) even enforced restrictions againstJewish property, refusing to release funds belonging to Jews. Throughout 1942 Larkin approved the transfer of “securities and large sums of money from Vichy to Germany and German-occupied countries abroad via Emil Puhl.” The Chase also handled transactions for the bank in Latin America (the Banco Aleman Transatlantico) that acted as the treasurer of the Nazi Party in South America. In 1942 a Chase officer at the Vichy branch (Albert Bertand) wrote to Larkin from Vichy, and said, “The present basis of our relationship with the authorities of Germany is as satisfactory as the modus vivendi worked out with German authorities by Morgan’s. We anxiously sought and actually obtained substantial deposits of German funds... which funds were invested by Chase in French treasury banks to produce additional income.” During the war Caesar repeatedly told the Chase New York office how the German authorities held the bank in high esteem. And an American officer of the bank in Manhattan described Chase as “Caesar’s beloved child." A U.S. Treasury report on December 20, 1944 stated that the manager of the Chase office in Paris, Carlos Niedermann, was a Nazi collaborator, that Larkin knew it but would not remove him, and that the New York office authorized the Paris office to maintain the account of the German embassy “as every little thing helps to maintain excellent relations between Chase and the German authorities.” Carlos Niedermann even communicated directly to Emil Puhl’s office at the Reichsbank, offering to be “at your disposal to continue to undertake the execution of banking affairs in France for your friends as well as for yourselves.” If fierce economic rivalry is the explanation of the outbreak of World War Two, the competition theory will have to explain why America’s leading bankers and the chiefs of Nazi banking got along so fabulously during the war.273

industrialists

In 1937 the ten wealthiest families in the United States and their primary sources of wealth were as follows, in order of wealthiest first: Rockefellers (Standard Oil), Fords (Ford Motor Co.), Harknesses (Standard Oil), Mellons (Alcoa), Vanderbilts (New York Central Railroad), Whitneys (Standard Oil), duPonts (General Motors and DuPont Corp.), McCormicks (International Harvester), Bakers (First National Bank), and the Fishers (General Motors.)274 We have seen above that the Bakers’ First National Bank was an owner of the Nazi-friendly Bank for International Settlements. Next we will look at the role played by the Rockefellers’ and Harnesses’ and Whitneys’ Standard Oil, the Fords’ Ford Motor Co., the duPonts’ and Fishers’ General Motors and the Mellon’s Alcoa. We will see that the congeniality among Allied and Axis businessmen was not a peculiarity of the banking sector. America’s industrial giants also maintained friendly and cooperative “business as usual” relations with the Nazis prior to and during the war, in a manner that is inconsistent with the theory that they viewed the Axis nations as an enemy which had to be defeated in order to protect their business interests.

In 1941 the largest petroleum corporation in the world was Standard Oil of New Jersey (now Exxon), and the largest chemical manufacturing enterprise in the world was the German conglomerate, I.G. Farben. John D. Rockefeller II controlled Standard Oil and made Walter Teagle chairman and William Farish president. Hermann Schmitz founded I.G. Farben in 1925 and made it, by the outbreak ofWorld War Two, a giant global enterprise that produced innovative products from medicines to synthetic rubber and gasoline. By 1939 I.G.Farben had 2,000 cartel agreements with foreign firms, including Standard Oil of New Jersey, DuPont, Alcoa (the prime source of wealth for America’s third wealthiest family, the Mellons), Dow Chemical, and othersin the United States. During the 1930s Teagle and Schmitz were close personal and business friends. Teagle was director of American I.G. Chemical Corp., a subsidiary of I.G. Farben, in which Teagle invested heavily, while American I.G. invested heavily in Standard. Teagle, along with Edsel Ford (Henry Ford’s son) sat on the board of I.G. Farben. After Hitler was appointed Chancellor, Teagle and Schmitz jointly hired Ivy Lee275 to supply the Nazi government with information regarding the American reaction to German armament, the German government’s treatment ofthe church, and the organization of the Gestapo, and to create a positive image of the Nazis in the United States.

If Rockefeller was worried about Nazi Germany’s orJapan’s world aggression being a threat to his profits, his behavior certainly did not indicate it. The German and Japanese air force required an aviation gasoline additive called tetraethyl lead, to which only Standard, Du Pont, and General Motors had the rights. Yet Teagle made sure the Axis governments were supplied with the additive, organizing a sale to Schmitz in 1938 and arranging for the British subsidiary ofStandard (Ethyl) to loan him 500 tons of it. In 1939 Standard sold Schmitz a further $15 million worth of the additive, and Standard also sold it to Japan.

Just after war erupted in Europe, Standard Oil sent Frank Howard, a vice-president, to meet with Fritz Ringer, a representative of I.G. Farben, at The Hague on September 22, 1939. The two men drew up an agreement, known as the Hague Memorandum, that specified they would remain in business together “whether or not the Unites States came into the war.” At the meeting, Ringer handed over to Howard “a thick bundle of German patents that were locked into Standard agreements so that they would not be seized in wartime." The Hague Memorandum guaranteed that I.G. Farben would get back its patents the moment the war ended.

On May 5, 1941, Goring, knowing that Germany was growing desperate for oil, held a meeting with the Fascist Rumanian General Ion Antonescu to ensure that if America and Germany went to war, Antonescu would allow Germany to use the oil fields in Rumania that were owned by Standard Oil. The general said he would have to confer with Schmitz and Standard Oil executivesin Bucharest. These executives gave Goring use ofthe oil fields “whether or not America came into the war” in exchange for $11 million in bonds.

When the British ran a naval blockade the length of the Americas on the Atlantic seaboard to stop shipments of oil to Germany, Standard’s President Farish “sent large amounts of petroleum to Russia and thence by Trans-Siberian Railroad to Berlin long after Roosevelt’s moral embargo.” Farish also shipped oil to Vichy North Africa, and “fueled the Nazi-controlled L.A.T.I. airline [which flew spies, patents, and diamonds for foreign currency as well as Nazi propaganda] from Rome to Rio via Madrid, Lisbon, and Dakar.” Standard did not even have the excuse that “if we don’t, somebody else will” because they were the only company with “the high-octane gasoline that enabled the lumbering clippers to make the 1,680-mile hop across the Atlantic.”

On February 27, 1942, after Pearl Harbor and the United States declaration ofwar against the Axis, Thurman Arnold, the head of the Antitrust Division of the Department ofJustice, along with Secretary of the Navy Franklin Knox and Secretary of the Army Henry Stimson, entered Standard Oil’s Rockefeller Plaza headquarters and confronted Standard President Farish, saying he (Arnold) had proof that “by continuing to favor Hitler in rubber deals and patent arrangements, the Rockefellers, Teagle, and Farish had acted against the interests of the American government.” Arnold demanded that the patents handed by Schmitz to Standard's Howard at The Hague be turned over to the government, and he called for a $1.5 million fine. Farish replied that Standard was fueling the United States Army, Navy and Air Force and implied they might not continue to do so if the government pursued its case against the company. Arnold was forced to back down, and Farish ended up having to pay a token $ 1000 fine, leading Secretary ofthe Interior Harold Ickes to write in his diary April 15 that [as paraphrased by author Charles Higham], [W]hen the light was thrown on a situation like this, it made it easier to understand why some ofthe great and powerful in the country were Nazi-minded and were confident oftheir ability to get along with Hitler. After all, he added, they had been doing business with Hitler right along. They understood each other’s language and their aims were common.”

The next month, on March 26, Arnold appeared before Senator Harry S Truman and his Senate committee investigating war spending, and he produced documents showing that Standard and I.G. Farben had “carved up the world markets, with oil and chemical monopolies established all over the map,” and he specifically accused Standard Oil of denying synthetic rubber to the U.S. Navy. He also “charged that cables showed Standard’s arrangements with Japan that were to continue throughout any conflict or break in trade.” To a reporter’s question, “Is this treason?” Truman answered in the affirmative. On May 2 Irving Lipkowitz, also in the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department, found evidence that “Standard had deliberately retarded production of the vital war material acetic acid in favor ofthe Nazis.” On May 6,John R. Jacobs,Jr., ofthe Attorney General’s department, testified that as a result of deals between I.G. Farben and Standard Oil, the United States had been prevented from using a method of producing synthetic ammonia, vital for explosives production, and the U.S. had been similarly restricted in producing hydrogen from natural gas and from obtaining a product called paraflow that was needed for high altitude airplane lubrication.Jacobs produced a document showing that on September 1, 1939, the day Germany invaded Poland, Standard Oil cabled I.G. Farben offering to buy its 20% interest in the patents they shared. The Standard Oil memo read: “Ofcourse what we have in mind is protecting this minority interest ofI.G. in the event of war between ourselves and Germany as it would certainly be very undesirable to have this 20 percent Standard-I.G. pass to an alien property custodian ofthe U.S. who might sell it to an unfriendly interest.” It is clear that for Standard Oil, the identity of the “unfriendly interest” was not Germany, even if there was “war between ourselves and Germany.” If the war was indeed caused by competing American and German industries, we can be pretty sure that these giants of the oil and chemical industry were not the culprits. The stereotype image of wars being fought over oil certainly cannot explain why America’s leading oil company was so indifferent, if not outright hostile, to America’s efforts to win the war. In fact, on September 22, 1947, Judge Charles Clark, in a ruling against the company (the appeal of which was denied) said, “Standard Oil can be considered an enemy national in view of its relationships with LG. Farben after the United States and Germany had become active enemies.”276

Henry Ford and Adolph Hitler were fans of each other. Hitler praised Ford in Mein Kampf, and each year on Hitler’s birthday Ford sent the Nazi leader 50,000 Reichsmarks. In a 1923 interview, Hitler dubbed Ford “the leader of the growing fascist movement in America” and in 1938 Hitler awarded Ford the Grand Service Cross of the Supreme Order of the German Eagle, an honor which the American did not turn down despite having been given advance notice ofthe award and ample opportunity to do so. Ford purchased the Dearborn Independent newspaper and in 1920 began publishing weekly anti-Semitic columns which he later published as a book, The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem in 1927. Ford believed in controlling his workers the same way the Nazis did: with a mixture of paternalism and harsh authoritarianism. He employed company police, labor spies, and violence in a protracted effort to prevent unionization. Ford not only shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic world view, but he also had good reason to feel that his industrial empire was safe under the Nazis. Goring assured a director of the German Ford subsidiary, Carl Krauch (also with LG. Farben), that, “I shall see to it that the German Ford Company will not be incorporated in the Hermann Goring Company.” Krauch testified to this in 1946 under interrogation, and added that “Thus, we succeeded in keeping the Ford Works working and operating independently of our [the German] government’s seizure.” In 1940 Ford Motor Co. “refused to build aircraft engines for England and instead built supplies of the 5-ton military trucks that were the backbone ofGerman army transportation” and Ford even shipped tires to Germany when there was a shortage in the U.S.

Ford also operated a 60-acre automobile factory in the German-occupied section ofFrance in 1940, located at Poissy eleven miles from Paris. This plant, controlled by Edsel Ford from Dearborn, Michigan (and by Carl Krauch and Hermann Schmitz in Berlin) produced airplane engines and trucks for the German military. During the war, the manager ofthe French Ford plant, Maurice Dollfus, and Edsel Ford communicated by letterswhich shed light on the Ford family’s outlook. On January 28, 1942, in his first letter after Pearl Harbor, Dollfus informed Edsel Ford that the factory was ahead ofthe French automobile manufacturers in supplying the enemy and that he was getting help from the Vichy government to protect American shareholders’ interests. He also reported that he was starting a company in North Africa for the Nazis. Ford replied on May 13 that “It is interesting to note that you have started your African company and are laying plans for a more peaceful future.” Dollfus wrote on February 11, 1942 that Ford in France made a profit for the year of 58 million francs, which included payments from the Nazis. On June 6 Dollfus wrote that the British Royal Air Force had bombed the plant four times, and so he had scattered machinery and equipment all over the country, and that the Vichy government had “agreed to pay for all damages" and that this was “approved by the German government.” Ford replied July 17 that he was pleased with the arrangement and that his father joined him in sending best wishes to Dollfus and the staff, in the hope they would continue in the good work. Meanwhile, on May 29, 1942, “Ford Motor Company in Edgewater, NewJersey, had shipped six cargoes ofcars to blacklisted Jose O. Moll ofChile. Another consignee was a blacklisted enemy corporation, Lilienfeld, in Bolivia.”

In April 1943, Treasury Secretary Morgenthau and economist Lauchlin Currie investigated Ford’s operation in France and concluded that “their production is solely for the benefit of Germany and the countries under its occupation” and that the Germans have “shown clearly their wish to protect the Ford interests” because of the “attitude of strict neutrality" maintained by Henry and Edsel Ford, and that “the increased activity ofthe French Ford subsidiaries on behalf of Germans receives the commendation of the Ford family in America.”

The Ford family’s association with Nazis, far from being an exceptional fluke, was representative of the American automobile industry. The du Pont family owned 37% of General Motors. Lammot du Pont served on the Board of Directors of General Motors from 1918 to 1946 and his older son, Pierre, was made president of GM in 1920 while his younger son, Irenee, sat on the board of directors of the auto company between 1921 and 1924. Like the Fords, and despite the fact they were Jewish, the du Ponts were anti-Semitic and in the 1930s they funded native American Fascist organizations like the American Liberty League. In 1936 “Irenee du Pont used General Motors money to finance the notorious Black Legion. This terrorist organization had as its purpose the prevention of automobile workers from unionizing. The members wore hoods and black robes, with skull and crossbones. They fire-bombed union meetings, murdered union organizers, often by beating them to death, and dedicated their lives to destroying Jews and communists. They linked to the Ku Klux Klan...[Irenee] personally paid almost $1 million from his own pocket for armed and gas-equipped storm troops modeled on the Gestapo to sweep through the plants and beat up anyone who proved rebellious.”

In 1933 GM’s President, William Knudsen, traveled to Germany to meet with Goring, who assured him there would be no German annexation of GM operations in Germany. “By the mid-1930’s, General Motors was committed to full-scale production of trucks, armored cars, and tanks in Nazi Germany.” The company’s vice president, Graeme K. Howard, wrote the book America and a New World Order in 1940 which praised Hitler and advocated appeasement with the Nazis. James Mooney, GM’s head of its European operations, also strongly advocated appeasement, telling U.S. diplomat George Messersmith on December 22, 1936 in Vienna, “We ought to make some arrangement with Germany for the future. There is no reason why we should let our moral indignation over what happens in that country stand in the way.” The next day, Messersmith reported to the Acting Secretary ofState on Mooney’s views, writing that, “It is curious that Mooney and Col. Sosthenes Behn [chief of American International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation...both give this opinion. The factories owned by ITT in Germany are running full time and in double shifts and increasing their capacity for the simple reason that they are working almost entirely on government orders and for military equipment. The Opel works, owned by General Motors, are [also] working very well [in the same way].”

In 1938 Mooney received the Order of the Golden Eagle from Hitler. In 1939 Mooney traveled to Berlin and then to London to enlist U.S. AmbassadorJoseph Kennedy’s support for a peace plan that would, according to Mooney’s notes [paraphrased here by Higham], involve giving Germany “a half to one billion gold loan through the BIS, a restoration of Germany’s colonies, a removal of embargo on German goods, participation in Chinese markets. On Germany’s side there would be armaments limitations, nonaggression pacts, and free exchange.” Higham notes that, “Whatever Mooney’s motives, these were pure Nazi objectives, nothing else.”

On June 26, 1940, Mooney, along with other American business leaders including Edsel Ford, gave a party for Gerhardt Westrick, the International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation’s chiefin Germany, who had traveled to the United States in March. Westrick’s law partner until 1938, Dr. Heinrich Albert, was the head of Ford in Germany, and Westrick “represented in Germany not only Ford but General Motors, Standard Oil, the Texas Company, Sterling Products, and the Davis Oil Company." The party hosted by Mooney and Ford was to “celebrate the Nazi victory in France.” During his stay in the United States, Westrick gave an interview to The New York Times in which he expressed views shared by the Nazis and the American business leaders he represented: He said the U.S. should loan the Nazi government $25 billion at one and one a half percent interest, with the money shipped to the Bank for International Settlements, and he called for a peace presided over by Wall Street, the Reichsbank, and the Bank ofJapan.

When asked his opinion of Mooney in 1941, Messersmith wrote on March 5, “Mooney is fundamentally fascist in his sympathies. Of course he is quite unbalanced...he is obsessed by this strange notion that a few businessmen, including himself, can take care ofthe war and the peace. I am absolutely sure that Mooney is keeping up this contact with the Germans because he believes, or at least still hopes, that they will win the war, and he thinks ifthey do that he will be our Quisling.” In response to FBI questioning by L.L. Tyler in mid-October 1940, Mooney said, “Besides, Hitler is in the right and I’m not going to do anything to make him mad. I know Hitler has all the cards” and added that [as paraphrased by Higham] “Germany needed more room; and that ifwe tried to prevent the expansion ofthe German people under Hitler, it would be ‘just too bad for us.' ” Shortly after making these statements, Mooney was promoted to assistant to the company’s president for defense liaison work in Detroit.277

The last of the top 10 wealthiest families’ corporations that we consider here is the Mellon family’s Aluminum Corporation of America (Alcoa). In May 1941, Congressman Pierce of Oregon charged that Alcoa’s sabotage of American war production had cost the U.S. “10,000 fighters or 1,665 bombers [because of] the effort to protect Alcoa’s monopolistic position..." Secretary of the Interior Ickes, on June 26, said, “If America loses this war, it can thank the Aluminum Corporation of America.” These accusations sprang from the fact that, as George Seldes wrote in 1943, “By its cartel agreement with LG. Farben, controlled by Hitler, Alcoa sabotaged the aluminum program of the U.S. air force. The Truman Committee [on National Defense, chaired by then-Senator Harry S. Truman in 1942] heard testimony that Alcoa’s representative, A.H. Bunker, $l-a-year head of the aluminum section of O.P.M., prevented work on our $600,000,000 aluminum expansion program.”278

The pro-Fascist American businessmen cited above are only some of the ones that Higham and others have written about. Clearly many of the largest and most powerful industrialists in America did not fear Germany orJapan as a threat to their business profits. They understood how to do business with Fascists and expected business would be very good.279 For these businessmen, the American war effort was something that they either disagreed with or treated as an inconvenience. Insofar as this sector of the American business elite is concerned, the evidence certainly does not suggest that competing economic interests of Allied and Axis bankers or industrialists provided the motive for the war.