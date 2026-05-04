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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
4h

Ahh . . . .Goes way back . . . And the central actor in this fucking theater, well well, Judaism!

The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation's Multiple Links to ZIonism and Military-Industrial-Financial Neo-Imperialism es by Paul Cudenec (booklet, 2024) is a good one....

Professor Yosef Kaplan of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem writes of “the connections that Hartlib and his partners formed with Jews from Holland and other places”.

The significance of this connection is that the Jewish merchants in Amsterdam had identified England as the ideal new base for their worldwide commercial imperialism – what we today call “globalism”.

But in order for the country to serve this function, the obstacle of traditional ways of thinking and behaving – in what was still very much a rural society – had to be swept away.

An attachment to old customs, a widespread belief that nature was sacred and a moral aversion to usury and profiteering had to be replaced by a new outlook better aligned with industrial imperialism.

Hence, explains Kaplan, efforts were launched “to help people become more rational” as well as to convince them that “the revelation of the true worship and religion was transmitted to humanity by means of Judaism”.

The Invisible College was formed in 1630, 12 years before the start of the English Civil War that led to the beheading of King Charles I in 1649, while the Royal Society was established in 1660, six months after the subsequent restoration of the monarchy.

Cromwell “foresaw the importance for English commerce of the participation of the Jewish merchant princes, some of whom had already made their way to London”.

Morris Berman describes how, at the start of the 20th century, American infant care was under the influence of Luther Emmett Holt, Sr, a professor of pediatrics whose popular writings urged fixed feeding schedules, abolition of the cradle, and a minimum of fondling.

“J.B. Watson, the founder of behavioural psychology, was also very influential at this time, and he urged mothers to keep their emotional distance from their children.

“He specifically stated that such treatment, in addition to fixed feeding schedules, strict regimens, and toilet training, would mold the child’s capacities in a manner that would facilitate its conquest of the world”.

Berman notes that Watson’s avowed objective of making the child “as free as possible of sensitivities to people” has now “come to fruition with stunning ‘success'”!

Not long after the publication of his Psychology from the Standpoint of the Behaviorist (1919), Watson accepted a job with an advertising agency in New York, where “he applied his principles for controlling rats to the manipulation of consumers”.

This organised manipulation of human beings, of our ways of thinking and being, has of course not been conducted in the interests of the great majority, but in the interests of those who would dominate and exploit us.

As Berman remarks: “Imperialism, whether economic, psychological, or personal (they tend to go together) seeks to wipe out native cultures, individual ways of life, and diverse ideas – eradicating them in order to substitute a global and homogeneous way of life”.

So what exactly is staring us in the face here?

A deliberate initiative to destroy the traditional nature-rooted spirituality and ethics of whole populations in order to turn them into submissive and disempowered fodder for the industrial-imperialist money machine?

And this carefully planned intergenerational “modernisation” project – the manufacture of a “world defined by capital accumulation” – being grounded in a belief in the supremacy of Judaism, its “rational” ways of thinking and its “chosen people”?

Is it possible to name what we see, without being regarded as dangerously deluded by contemporary society?

The irony, of course, is that modern inversion means that today sanity is often mistaken for insanity and vice versa.

Berman comments that “we now live in a world turned upside down, a systemic double bind that has resulted in a kind of collective madness”.

And he cites R.D. Laing’s summary of that double bind: “Rule A: Don’t. Rule A.1: Rule A does not exist. Rule A.2: Do not discuss the existence or nonexistence of Rules A, A.1 or A.2”.

“Modern science, in short, is the mental framework of a world defined by capital accumulation”.

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