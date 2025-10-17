Share

The Guardian reports (I suspect truthfully):

Read the article and be sickened by what you learn.

I am not saying that it is only the Trump administration that includes people such as the cruel sadists that this article describes. It is likely that The Guardian chooses to report such cruelty more when it occurs during the Trump administration than it reported it when it occurred during the Biden administration.

What I am saying is that the cruel sadism reported in this article is more evidence that the ruling class consists of such vile individuals that we should be in no doubt whatsoever that we must remove this class from power.

The U.S. ruling class—liberal as well as conservative members—consists of mass murderers, as I show here (based on old pre Gaza genocide news—sorry.)

The liberal Democratic Party president Bill “I feel your pain” Clinton, the person once described as “America’s first black president,” appointed as his secretary of state a woman who said of the killing of 500,000 Iraqi children, “I think it was worth it.”

Trump is now murdering people on boats in the name of fighting Venezuelan drug lords, following in the footsteps of Obama murdering innocent people with drones in the name of fighting Al Qaeda. (h/t to J.O. for pointing this out to me.) Both presidents just murder people—non-combatants—instead of bringing them to a proper trial. It’s the ruling class’s way.

The entire U.S. ruling class, the liberal as well as the conservative members, are despicable beyond words and must be removed from power. Not only do they carry out mass murder and horrifying sadism, but they treat the have-nots like dirt routinely, 25 concrete examples of which are spelled out here.

We must remove this ruling class from power.