Crack type 1: government officials quitting in protest

Curiously, the NYT did not deem this “fit to print,” but the Guardian did:

The article reports:

Smith and Gilbert bring the total number of Biden administration officials to have publicly resigned over US policy on Gaza to nine, though Josh Paul, the first official to resign, said that at least two dozen more had left quietly, without a public declaration. “I’m aware that there are other resignations pending in the near future from officials with similar concerns in their own areas of work,” said Paul, now a senior adviser at Dawn, a group advocating democracy and human rights in the Middle East and north Africa.

Crack type 2: private companies having to fire their best employees for the crime of truth-telling:

The NYU Langone Health hospital (recently re-named to honor its billionaire donor, Kenneth Langone) had to fire a nurse to whom it had just given an award!

Crack type 3: Universities such as Harvard having to self-censor because anti-establishment students and faculty are so infuriated by universities’ heretofore normal pro-establishment ( i.e. ,“pro-Israel” a.k.a. pro-genocide) pronouncements:

Cracks in the wall are just the beginning. Let’s tear down the wall of the dictatorship of the rich. This requires an egalitarian revolution. Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.