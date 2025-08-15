Missouri: File This Under "Indisputable Evidence We Need to Treat Today's Rich Like We Ought to Have Treated the Slave-Owners Back in 1865: Strip Them of ALL Their Unjust Wealth and Power."
We need to reject the idea that the rich have ANY right to treat people like dirt, as they do routinely today. This is called egalitarianism.
If you have even the slightest doubt that we need a revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, then reading this Guardian article about what the rich in the state of Missouri are doing to oppress the have-nots there (forcing them to work when they’re sick, for a poverty wage, no less) will remove any last doubt you may have, despite the fact that the Guardian—bless its heart—adopts a “every story has two sides” mode of writing.
Us Brits don’t feel so charitable towards the Grauniad!
At least since 2020...