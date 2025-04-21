Share

I am searching for good Marxists who expose the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians, a KEY FACT about Zionism that when known causes even initially passionately pro-Israel Jews to do a 180 and become solidly anti-Zionist.

I have a good friend who is a good Marxist. I know she is a Marxist because she says she is. She’s a good Marxist because she worked to get my article published that explains the KEY FACT about Zionism. It explains this key fact:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians for more than seven decades, as far as the actual billionaire rulers of Israel and politicians beholden to them are concerned, has never been about making Israeli Jews safe. Its purpose has been, on the contrary, to set the Palestinians up as a frightening (to Israeli Jews) bogeyman existential enemy that Israeli rulers pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby make Israeli working class Jews submit to the people in Israel who severely economically oppress them and get rich off of them. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .

My good Marxist friend got a slightly shorter but still good version of my article printed here.

This KEY FACT about Zionism, when even initially passionately pro-Israel Jews hear it, makes people do a 180 and switch from being pro-Israel to being solidly anti-Zionist. I know this from personal experience.

Explaining this KEY FACT is PERSUASIVE anti-Zionism, unlike the version of anti-Zionism that censors this key fact (as all the anti-Zionism organizations do—read about this here) and merely says that Zionist violence is cruel to Palestinians and wrong even if it is for the purpose of making Jews safe (as anti-Zionist organizations wrongly admit is the case.)

So, one would expect that LOTS of Marxists, being supposedly super focused on the class conflict more than anybody, and not fooled by contrary wrong ways of understanding the world, would be explaining this key fact to the public. You would think that LOTS of Marxists would be writing and talking about this KEY FACT about Zionism because it PERSUASIVELY makes it clear that Zionism is not at all about making Jews safe but on the contrary making them oppressed. When the U.S. public understands this then all of the MANY Americans who support Israel ONLY because they don’t want to take the side that is against the survivors of the Holocaust would see that the way to support ordinary Israeli Jews is to OPPOSE the Zionist Israeli government and its violence against Palestinians.

So how come I can’t find even one more Marxist writing and talking about this KEY FACT about Zionism?

Where are the other good Marxists?

Where is there another Marxist who explains the key fact about Zionism? Can you find one? I cannot. I’ve found Marxists who tell me I am wrong. Jeff Halper is one, as you can read about here. I’ve exchanged emails with members of the Marxist-Leninist Progressive Labor Party (which I belonged to back in the 1970s) at https://multiracialunity.org/ about this. They say that Israeli Jews should not be racist against Palestinians because that is not in their interest, but they refuse to say what I say about the anti-JEWISH-working-class PURPOSE of Israeli violence against Palestinians; they just say that the violence is wrong.

I cannot find another Marxist (besides my friend) who agrees with what I say about the anti-JEWISH-working-class PURPOSE of Zionist violence against Palestinians.

Why do you think that is?

Here’s what I think is the explanation. As I write (at some length here, quoting Karl Marx) Marxism is based on a standard (among intellectuals in both the past and the present) elitist view of ordinary working class people. Marx wrote about how the proletariat was the supremely progressive force in society, but he spoke of it as an abstract historical force in a very Hegelian way; in contrast when he spoke of actual flesh-and-blood working class people he expressed contempt for them, agreed with Adam Smith that they were as stupid as a human being could be, and in the Communist Manifesto said that the proletariat got enlightenment from bourgeois individuals who fell into it from bad times, and that the peasants were mired in the “idiocy of rural life.”

In other words, Marxists have a negative view of actual flesh-and-blood working class people. I have written about this here with many examples. Take a look!

This explains why Marxists disagree with me when I say (in my above-linked article) that the Israeli Jewish working class is a force for positive anti-capitalist values that the Israeli billionaires fear would remove them from power unless they some-how controlled it, and that the best way of controlling it is with a maximally frightening bogeyman Palestinian enemy. Marxists believe that working class people are brainwashed to agree with the ruling class (the ‘hegemonic ideology’) and only when led by ‘class conscious’ Marxists are they a threat to the capitalist class. Marxists see that there are no Marxist organizations leading the Israeli working class against the capitalists and conclude therefore that the capitalist class in Israel has no need to do anything dramatic to control the Israeli working class, certainly not to create a Palestinian bogeyman enemy for that purpose. The Marxist Jeff Halper, mentioned above and linked to here, disputes that there even is an Israeli working class.

But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe there are lots of good Marxists? So please, if you think that there are lots of good Marxists, show me where they are hiding. Please. Show me the good Marxists who talk and write about the KEY FACT of Zionism.