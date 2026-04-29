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Egalitarians like this wonderful man, and only the egalitarians, when assembled in their Local Assembly of Egalitarians are the sovereign (no higher governmental authority) authority in their local community. This is genuine democracy.

An egalitarian society is one in which the egalitarians (defined here) are in power and the anti-egalitarians no longer are in power. Local assemblies of the egalitarians (and only the egalitarians) who live or work in a local community are the sovereign power (no higher governmental authority) in the local community. What does this mean with respect to minority versus majority rights?

James Madison’s “tyranny of the majority”

To start with, let’s note that James Madison, one of the United States’s Founding Fathers, famously coined the phrase, “tyranny of the majority,” in order to argue that the new U.S. government should NOT be a democracy, i.e., a government by the majority. If one examines the actual role of the Founding Fathers at the time, however, it is very evident that the reason they feared rule by the majority was not fear of tyranny; it was because they, themselves, were a tiny minority that violently oppressed the majority (the have-nots) and the very last thing they wanted was for the have-nots to be in actual power. I discuss this in detail here and if what I just said above surprises you then you really ought to read this linked article of mine.)

While the actual reason the Founding Fathers feared what they called the “tyranny of the majority” was a bad reason, there nonetheless is a good reason for worrying about the tyranny of the majority. This reason is often expressed by those who say, “Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner.” The two wolves are not morally right in voting to kill the sheep just because they happen to be the majority.

There are some situations (real ones in the past and possible ones in the future) in which the majority of the population in some local community may be anti-egalitarians (“wolves”). A racial majority may, for example, wish to enslave a racial minority. A majority may wish to treat a minority like dirt in some other way. I believe that in MOST local communities egalitarians make up a majority of the population (see why I believe this here.) But this doesn’t mean that in ALL local communities egalitarians are the majority. Consider, for example, Beverly Hills—a wealthy enclave inside of the City of Los Angeles. I have no idea whether egalitarians are a majority of the people who live or work in Beverly Hills. (Many who work there, such as servants and store employees, don’t live there but would be eligible to serve in the Beverly Hills Assembly of Egalitarians.) If it turned out that the egalitarians who lived or worked in Beverly Hills were only a minority of that population, then in Beverly Hills egalitarianism would mean rule by the minority, which would be a good thing.

Rule by the majority may thus be good or bad, it depends on more important things such as the values and aims of the majority.

Secular versus theocratic government

Some people express horror at Islamic sharia law (or sharia government) with a wrong-headed kind of reasoning. They say that sharia law is bad because it denies the right of the majority to rule as it wishes. I have written about the wrong-headedness of this reasoning in my article, “Democracy vs. Sharia,” which includes these words:

Is there anything wrong with the notion that there is a higher moral authority than the will of the people? This notion is the basis for the belief, by some Muslims, that Sharia should trump any law that a democratically elected legislature may enact.​ Does a democratically elected government have a moral right to enact a law that makes some people slaves? Does it have a moral right to enact a law that makes murder (not just the killing of an enemy soldier in combat, or the execution of a person convicted of a capital crime, but plain old selfish murder, such as killing one’s neighbor just because one doesn’t like him) legal? The Green Party of Massachusetts said that “It’s wrong to vote on rights.” Were they wrong to say so?​ Most Americans, and myself included, would say that the answers to the above questions are all “No.”

If a local assembly of egalitarians voted by a majority to do something immoral, then I would say they are not really egalitarians and they have no right to rule.

Individual rights in an egalitarian society

I have written a proposed Egalitarian Bill of Rights, which I invite you to read. The spirit of this Bill of Rights is that in an egalitarian society the government will leave people free to do whatever they wish as long as it does not deprive others of that right or of their right not to be treated like dirt, which is to say treated unfairly or oppressed. (People who call themselves libertarians say the same thing, but unfortunately some libertarians don’t acknowledge that class inequality denies people their right not to be treated like dirt; I discuss this in my article, “Libertaria: a Libertarian Paradise.”)

There are two issues that are controversial in the United States because they concern whether people have a right to do something that some (but not all) people believe infringes on the rights of others. These two issues are #1. abortion, and #2. using third-party anonymous gamete donation conception (an issue that is related to but not the same as the issue of same-sex marriage).

I discuss the abortion issue here. And I discuss the third-party anonymous gamete donation conception issue here.

In the case of both of these issues, the controversy stems from disagreement about whether something (aborting a fertilized but not-yet-born developing human egg, or conceiving a child by a method that deliberately prevents the child from knowing and being known, in a loving parent-child relationship, by both of its biological parents) does or does not truly deprive another person of his/her right not to be treated like dirt. In the case of abortion the debate is whether that which is aborted is truly a person. In the case of child conception the debate is whether a child deliberately denied a normal relation with both biological parents is being treated like dirt.

In my above-linked articles about each of these two issues I aim to clarify what the actual disagreement is and seek to unify most people on both sides of the issue by proposing a viewpoint that most would agree with, since most people do believe it is immoral to treat other people like dirt. The viewpoint I propose in each case is one that is based on the principle that people should be free to do as they wish as long as it does not entail treating another person like dirt.

The freedom NOT to be in the sharing economy that is based on “From each according reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire.”

In an egalitarian society an individual (or family or group of people) are free NOT to join the sharing economy that is based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire.” The sharing economy is described here. If a person (same goes for a family or a group of people) declines to join the sharing economy (it is voluntary) they are not for that reason considered to be anti-egalitarian. Such non-joiners may or may not be a minority in their local community. In either case, here is what happens (as described in the article “What Is Egalitarianism?” where you can read the footnotes indicated below:

People Have the Right NOT to Belong to the Sharing Economy What about a person or family or group of people who want to work (as much or as little--even perhaps not at all--as they wish) on their own land or in their own workshop (or equivalent) and be self-sufficient and not be a member of the sharing economy? That’s perfectly fine if that’s what they want to do, and they can own, in addition to personal items and private property such as a home (as discussed further here), as much land or other things related to economic production as they will put to productive use by their own, and only their own, labor; they cannot hire**** (or enslave!) other workers. These things are provided to them by the Local Assembly of Egalitarians if it agrees that the intended purpose of their use is reasonable, and according to availability and the principle of mutual aid, with priority given to meeting the needs of those who do contribute reasonably according to ability. All of the people working reasonably according to ability in such an economic enterprise must have equal status with respect to its democratic decision-making and enjoyment of the wealth produced according to need or reasonable desire. What they do with the fruits of their labor***** is up to them; but since society is no longer based on money and they have chosen not to be in the sharing economy, they might decide to barter (read about the difference between barter and money, and between wage and non-wage labor, here) some of the fruits of their labor with individual members or economic enterprises in the sharing economy, which is fine.​******* People who opt not to belong to the sharing economy are still obliged to obey the laws of the Local Assembly of Egalitarians, of which they may be a member if they support egalitarian values. The Local Assembly of Egalitarians may, if it deems it necessary to honor the principle of mutual aid, require those who are not members of the sharing economy to contribute reasonably products or services that are required to ensure that others in the community who contribute reasonably according to ability may have what they need or reasonably desire (with scarce things equitably rationed according to need). Aside from this, those who opt out of the sharing economy may own all the wealth they produce with their own labor. Some may produce more wealth than others this way by working harder or longer or smarter or luckier, but since it is wealth produced only by one’s own labor***** and not the labor of hired wage workers (or slaves!) this difference in wealth cannot come even close to the difference in wealth between rich and poor people today. This difference in wealth is thus qualitatively the same as the differences between people in health or body strength or talent, etc., and not the same as the “some rich and some poor” difference that constitutes class inequality today or which could restore class inequality in the future.​ If a person (or persons) decides not to be in the sharing economy and furthermore produces very little or nothing with their own labor and hence cannot obtain by barter sufficient food, etc., that they need to survive, then the Local Assembly may--if it wishes; it is not morally obliged to!--provide food, etc., to this person or people.

This is how the egalitarians (who called themselves anarchists) did it in Spain in 1936-9. Read an eyewitness account of one of their (what I call) local assembly of egalitarians meetings at which the first order of business was the decision to welcome those who did not join their sharing economy to be members of the local assembly