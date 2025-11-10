Share

Our most humble Lord Protector, Commander in Chief and Supreme ruler of the Universe, in an act of magnificent humility, has announced that after re-naming the Solar System and Galaxy Trump System and Trump Galaxy respectfully, he is refraining from re-naming the Universe after himself in order to allow future generations to make this decision.

When asked about his plans to re-name the United States, the president—now known informally by the diminutive nick-name, “His Most High Imperial Greatness (HMHIG)”—replied that this was going to happen soon and then the nation north of the Gulf of America would be known as the United Trump Domains of America.

HMHIG told reporters that everybody from the west coast to the east coast is “absolutely thrilled” about these name changes, except, of course, “the usual tiny but dangerous minority of domestic terrorists who are organizing political violence.”

Massive public celebrations of these name changes—the “biggest demonstrations ever in the history of the world, even of the Galaxy”—will take place “everywhere and all the time, with attendance mandatory” according to HMHIG.

Meanwhile the Democratic Party has declared that it will lead the great fight of the millennium to preserve our wonderful democracy against name-changing fascism and in particular to guarantee that the universe will remain “the universe.”