A jury might acquit the killer of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, even if there were evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did the deed.

Here’s why that could happen

In the United States juries have the right to render a ‘Not guilty” verdict for any reason they believe is just. This includes rendering a “Not guilty” verdict when the jurors are certain beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant really did commit the crime he or she was charged with, but they believe it would be unjust to punish the defendant with a sentence following a guilty verdict.

This right of a jury is called jury nullification. Our rulers work very hard to prevent jurors from knowing they have this right. As reported here, if a juror just mentions this right to another juror and that other juror informs the judge of this fact, then the judge has the right to remove the juror who mentioned jury nullification and replace him or her with an alternated juror! Judges almost always tell jurors that they must decide their verdict based solely on whether they are persuaded beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crime they are charged with. Judges almost never tell jurors they have the right of jury nullification.

For obvious, and very good, reasons, there has recently been a huge spike in the number of online Google searches for ‘jury nullification’:

The jury system is the only actual truly democratic aspect of our current government, because it enables random ordinary people to have the final say on an important matter.

It is not inconceivable—given the RIGHTEOUS glee that occasioned the murder and the fact that the likely defendant, Luigi Mangione, was motivated by anger at the injustice of the health care insurance industry as indicated by his earlier writing—that one or more jurors in the trial of the killer of Brian Thompson would vote “Not guilty” even if they were convinced the defendant did murder the CEO, in which case there would not be a guilty verdict. If all the jurors voted “Not guilty” there would be an acquittal and if there was not a unanimous vote it would be a hung jury and likely another trial would take place. But if there were repeated hung juries then most likely the prosecution would just give up and the defendant would not be convicted for the killing—it would amount to an acquittal.

To avoid this outcome, the prosecution will likely try to ensure that the trial venue is one where the jurors will be all, or at least mostly, very wealthy people who are not angry at the health insurance CEOs the way most people are. Fortunately for the prosecution in this case, the crime was committed in such a location—midtown Manhattan—and it might be easy to make that the trial venue. We shall see.

Some historical examples of jury nullification from a list of 10:

4. WILD BILL HICKOK

James Butler Hickok (1837-1876), better known as "Wild Bill," was one of the greatest gunfighters of the American West. In 1861, while working as a stable boy in Rock Creek, Nebraska, Hickok participated in the McCanles Massacre, where he shot and killed three men. During the Civil War, Hickok served as a Union scout and spy. In 1865, Hickok drifted into Springfield, Missouri, where he met Davis Tutt, a former Confederate soldier. Hickok and Tutt were both semi-professional gamblers and in some accounts were old friends. However, on the night of July 20, 1865, Tutt confronted Hickok about a $35 debt from a previous card game. This argument boiled over into the next day. At approximately 6:00 p.m., the pair met in the town square, drew their pistols, and took aim. Tutt's shot flew over Hickok's head, but Hickok's shoot found its mark, striking Tutt dead. Hickok was arrested thereafter and charged with manslaughter. The law was clear that Hickok was guilty. However, after deliberating for mere minutes, the jury acquitted Hickok under the unwritten “law” of the “fair fight.”

5. GEORGE BEVEN (this is a riot!)

From 1920-1933, the Eighteenth Amendment prohibited the manufacture, sale, and transportation of alcohol in the United States. (CITE 12.) During this time, known as the Prohibition era, numerous individuals were arrested for the "bootlegging" of alcohol. One such individual was George Beven, a hotel clerk who, in December 1927, was tried for violating the State Prohibition act. After three hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted Mr. Beven. However, the jury also managed to drink the sole evidence against Mr. Beven -- a pint of liquor. The jury later told the judge they had merely "sampled" the liquor in order to determine its alcoholic content. Once the liquor had been imbibed, there was no evidence against Mr. Beven, and they had no choice but to acquit!

6. THE CAMDEN 28

In 1971, a group of twenty-eight Catholic activists were caught red-handed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI") immediately after they destroyed records of their local selective service office in protest of the Vietnam War. In 1973, the group was tried in the federal district court in Camden, New Jersey, before Judge Clarkson S. Fisher. At trial, Judge Fisher instructed the jury that they did not have the power to nullify. However, defense attorney David Kairys successfully argued that the judge had misinformed the jury. As a result, not only was Mr. Kairys permitted to give a powerful closing argument informing the jury they had the power to nullify, but Judge Fisher gave a corrective instruction to the jury openly discussing the right to nullify: ﻿This power that juries have is the reason why we have you jurors sitting there instead of computers. You are supposed to be the conscience of the community. You are supposed to decide if the law, as the judge explains it to you, should or should not be applied in these circumstances. Nothing the judge will say to you is inconsistent with this power. This is not a request on our part that you show any disrespect for the law. It's an essential part of the law. It's as essential as reasonable doubt. You decide what to do with the law the judge explains. You decide, considering the circumstances of the case, whether you should brand the defendants as criminal. You are only required to say 'guilty' or 'not guilty'; you don’t decide that they did it or they didn’t do it. The jury acquitted all twenty-eight defendants.

Here’s another example that I wrote about (with footnoted source) in my online book about World War II:

In Pennsylvania, unemployed coal miners ignored the private property rights of the mine owners and dug small “bootleg” coal mines on company property, producing in this fashion in 1934 “some five million tons of coal and employing 20,000 men." The coal companies fought the “bootleggers" with company police but the miners fought back. The companies had no public support, and couldn’t even convince juries to convict the “bootleggers.”194

In an egalitarian society ordinary people with egalitarian values (the vast majority) will—and ought to—have the real power in ALL of society in a genuine democracy, not like in our current fake democracy that is a dictatorship of the rich.