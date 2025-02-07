JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Feb 7, 2025

Whenever a law is passed in any country you can be sure that it will not be to the disadvantage of the caucus of rich influencers. Thanks for the links, as always.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture