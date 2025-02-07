Share

Those who decry what Trump is doing as a ‘coup,’ in other words as unconstitutional, are wrong. They make it seem—very wrongly!—as if the U.S. Constitution is a document for empowering the have-nots—“We the People”—when in fact, except for those famous three words stuck into its preface to make it seem to be what it clearly is not, the U.S. Constitution is all about creating a strong central government designed to enable the very rich to control, dominate, and oppress the have-nots. If you do not understand that this is so, then please read “The U.S. Founding Fathers Were Enemies of We the People” and “The U.S. Constitution: Help or Hindrance” and “Down With the U.S. Constitution! Here's Why.”

There has been NO coup:

Trump got into the Oval Office by strictly constitutional means.

Trump got GOP control of the House and Senate by strictly constitutional means.

Trump placed some judges onto the Supreme Court in his first administration by strictly constitutional means.

Trump so far has obeyed explicit orders from judges, although he often appeals them, which is strictly constitutional.

If the Supreme Court tells Trump that he cannot simply abolish USAID and other federal institutions that exist because of Congressional laws to the contrary, then he no doubt will get Congress to change those laws—by strictly constitutional means. Ditto other similar Supreme Court rulings on the powers of the President.

If you don’t like what Trump is doing (as I certainly do not!) then you don’t like what the U.S. Constitution absolutely enables the billionaires to do; you don’t like what the U.S. Constitution was always intended to do: enable the billionaires to rule over, oppress, dominate and get rich off of the have-nots.

If you don’t want the billionaires to be able to do this, then SAY SO! Say that we should remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Join the vast majority of Americans who already would love such an egalitarian revolution, as I prove here.

Do not foolishly say that we need to “honor the Constitution.” It is the billionaires who honor—in fact LOVE!—the Constitution. It is THEIR constitution. It is what they use to give undeserved legitimacy to their dictatorship of the rich.

If you don’t want billionaires using their wealth to control us, then don’t foolishly say we need laws to “Get money out of politics.” As long as there are billionaires their money will control politics NO MATTER WHAT THE LAWS ARE. How come! Because in a society (like ours) based on money, money is power and power is what politics is all about. The only way to “get money out of politics” is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy WITH NO RICH AND NO POOR: egalitarian revolution. You are naive to believe otherwise.