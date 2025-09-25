JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
1h

Excellent article to share. This passage was significant: "Political parties were banned - and still are - because they were deemed to have caused divisions between people. And each of the four districts of Cheran elected representatives to a ruling town council. In many ways, Cheran - a town populated by the indigenous Purepecha people - returned to its roots: to the ancient way of doing things, independent of outsiders."

I like the phrasing..."ancient way of doing things"...And this gets to your repeated point: there is a long and colorful history of ordinary people living intentionally without the ruling class.

I guess this idea seems foreign to so many Americans, and others, who "study" history and fall into the old refrain, because they falsely (cynically) 'believe'...or may say... 'well there will always be a ruling class...nothing to do about it...'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
JAS's avatar
JAS
8h

A heartening account of what can be achieved when the public stop delegating their civic responsibilities to self-aggradising and oppressive individuals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture