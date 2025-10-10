Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Memo:

To: The ruling billionaire class

From: Egalitarians

Subject: After we remove you from power then people who contribute reasonably according to ability will receive for free what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.

Message: While a person is furloughed and the amount of useful work they can reasonably do is zero, then their reasonable contribution is zero and they continue to have the same right to have for free what they need or reasonably desire. (Details about how this works are here. )

Axios reports on a draft White House memo:

Furloughed federal workers aren’t guaranteed compensation for their forced time off during the government shutdown, according to a draft White House memo described to Axios by three sources.

The BBC article (from which came the above) provides the conflicting legalistic (not the appropriate egalitarian) arguments over whether the law requires furloughed workers to receive back pay.

Egalitarianism, however, is the basis on which to oppose ALL the ways that our ruling billionaire class treats the have-nots like dirt, such as not paying furloughed workers their pay. While the Democratic Party politicians are opposing the denial of back pay to furloughed workers, they do NOT oppose making people who work reasonably according to ability live on the poverty minimum wage while billionaires flaunt their obscene wealth with private yachts, like this one owned by Jeff Bezos.

This is obviously not “…to each according to need or reasonable desire”!