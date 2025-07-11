Share

Here’s a photo of Velveeta (h/t to K.S.) from her video on Facebook.

The video on Facebook is at this URL you can just click on:

https://www.facebook.com/699082783/videos/729148486502866/

I don’t know how to insert the video into a Substack (can anybody tell me?) and I’m not sure who among you can and who cannot view a Facebook video. To those who can view it, I just want to point out that Velveeta, in her own inimitable manner, is expressing egalitarian values even though she may not have ever heard the word “egalitarian.” (But maybe she has, who knows?)

In her own words, Velveeta is saying what I say when I advocate, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” And Velveeta doesn’t want to be a freeloader. Bravo!

When we remove the rich from power (like this?) in the United States, the people who actually do that will probably sound, for the most part, a lot more like Velveeta than me. Good!