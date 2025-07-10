Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As readers of my Substack know, I have posted earlier about how “The U.S. Founding Fathers Were Enemies of ‘We the People’,” but since writing that post I have learned more about George Washington that I want to share with you. I learned about how Washington treated one of his slaves, a man named Morris (who was never given a last name.) I learned this from an entire chapter about Morris in the book, The Plunder of Black America: How the Racial Wealth Gap Was Made, by Clavin Schermerhorn.

This chapter has lots of information that is just sickening to read about because of the way George Washington treated Morris and his wife, Hannah, like dirt while exploiting Morris’s talents to make lots of money off of him. I encourage you to get the book (it’s not too expensive on Kindle) and read it. I will provide below just a sample of what I learned about Washington’s treatment of Morris.

The following are excerpted paragraphs (minus the text in between them and minus the footnotes) from the book. As you read this, think of how you would feel about a person living today who treated his employee this way: “You cannot live in the same home as your wife unless you do as I say.” Would you want even to associate with such a person? And keep in mind that long before George Washington was even born, the British upper class knew perfectly well that discriminating against people under the law because of their African origin was morally wrong, as I demonstrate in this footnote. It’s just not true that back then, “They didn’t know better.”

By 1765 they [Morris and Hannah] were married, but despite Morris’s skilled work and dependability, Washington didn’t permit them to live under the same roof. That was inconvenient for Mount Vernon’s management, and only about one-third of enslaved spouses lived together. Washington’s need for reliable farm managers changed that for Morris and Hannah.

George Washington assigned him [Morris] the Dogue Run Farm overseer’s job, which relied on a capacity for leadership, judgment, and organization that most enslavers denied African-descended people possessed.

Washington sold Morris on the job with an offer to remove his [Washington’s] knees from his [Morris’s] and Hannah’s necks. If he managed Dogue Run, they could live together. Plus, maybe a few shillings if it worked out. Neither Morris nor Hannah could refuse.

Dogue Run Farm was a hard patch to manage. Washington pieced it together from several smaller properties he’d bought or rented. It eventually comprised fifteen fields and pastures centered on a sixteen-sided treading barn. Until Morris arrived, Dogue Run produced tobacco, wheat, and corn. As Washington added fields, he diversified crops, ditching tobacco. Morris managed the workforce that replanted old tobacco acreage in oats, flax, turnips, and rye. The soils didn’t drain well, and Morris had to find solutions. He directed orchard maintenance and fruit picking, and he supervised livestock, including cattle, fowl, hogs, and sheep. He distributed supplies and rations while keeping an eye on the health and discipline of thirteen enslaved laborers as well as their children.44 It was no small task. Morris had to earn the respect and obedience of the rest of the enslaved workers at Dogue Run—Betty, Bob, Essex, Flora, Joan, Lucy, Matt, Moll, Orford, Paul, Robin, Stafford, and Sue. Morris may have recognized Bob, Lucy, Matt, Moll, Paul, or Sue from the Custis plantations in King William County. Betty, Lucy, and Sue had worked at Dogue Run for several years. Others, like Bob, Paul, and Moll, were new to the farm.45 Some had small children. Others were separated from spouses on other Mount Vernon units.

In May 1795 an illness swept Dogue Run, and Morris died three months after turning sixty-six. Washington had enslaved him for 424 months, or 141 seasons. Mount Vernon’s superintendent, William Pearce, ordered sixty nails for a coffin “for old Morace,” and another enslaved carpenter pounded them into a casket and fashioned a wooden grave marker. Morris’s bones mingled with the clay soil into which he had poured most of his life’s labors. The grave marker rotted, but George Washington never recorded his last name in Mount Vernon’s records. Morris didn’t have an estate or a legal personhood. Mount Vernon’s owner depended on Morris for over thirty-five years. He entrusted him with a farm for two decades but didn’t regard him as someone with a lineage outside the Washington wealth genealogy. Morris wasn’t an heir or employee. He wasn’t a citizen, business associate, or property owner. The ex-overseer wasn’t a friend or acquaintance in the way Washington would use those terms. But he may have missed old Morris when Dogue Run’s management problems returned.

Some say, “But George Washington just inherited his slaves and didn’t really want to be a slave owner.” BS:

Yet Washington’s strategy of replacing tobacco with grain and milling it on-site was paying off, and he was selling Mount Vernon flour outside the colony. Morris had dressed the mill and now he was raising the wheat milled on-site. Washington consigned 273 barrels of Mount Vernon flour to a Maryland merchant sailing to the West Indies in 1772, instructing him that the “Money arising from the Sales I would have laid out in Negroes, if choice ones can be had under Forty pounds Sterl[ing].” Enslaved labor generated revenues, which Washington sought to reinvest in more enslaved workers.

Pleeeeeeeze, everybody. Stop falling the for the ruling class mythology about how our “Founding Fathers” were great people who gave us a great government and a great Constitution (about which I invite you to read here and also here.) Our Founding Fathers were the Jeff Bezoses and Bill Gateses and Elon Musks of their time: enemies of the have-nots. Their rhetoric about equality and democracy was purely for the purpose of fooling the have-nots into supporting them, as the subsistence farmers in Massachusetts discovered and for which reason they rose up in the Shays’s Rebellion against George Washington’s private army (he hadn’t yet acquired his federal army) and as the subsistence farmers in Pennsylvania discovered and for which reason they rose up in the Whiskey Rebellion against George Washington’s Federal army. Read all about this in my above linked article about the Founding Fathers here.

Let’s start thinking about what REALLY makes a government legitimate. I invite you to read about this in my article “What Makes a Government Legitimate?”