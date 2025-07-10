Meet Morris, George Washington's Slave
The truth about the Father of our Nation will make you sick in your stomach
As readers of my Substack know, I have posted earlier about how “The U.S. Founding Fathers Were Enemies of ‘We the People’,” but since writing that post I have learned more about George Washington that I want to share with you. I learned about how Washington treated one of his slaves, a man named Morris (who was never given a last name.) I learned this from an entire chapter about Morris in the book, The Plunder of Black America: How the Racial Wealth Gap Was Made, by Clavin Schermerhorn.
This chapter has lots of information that is just sickening to read about because of the way George Washington treated Morris and his wife, Hannah, like dirt while exploiting Morris’s talents to make lots of money off of him. I encourage you to get the book (it’s not too expensive on Kindle) and read it. I will provide below just a sample of what I learned about Washington’s treatment of Morris.
The following are excerpted paragraphs (minus the text in between them and minus the footnotes) from the book. As you read this, think of how you would feel about a person living today who treated his employee this way: “You cannot live in the same home as your wife unless you do as I say.” Would you want even to associate with such a person? And keep in mind that long before George Washington was even born, the British upper class knew perfectly well that discriminating against people under the law because of their African origin was morally wrong, as I demonstrate in this footnote.1 It’s just not true that back then, “They didn’t know better.”
By 1765 they [Morris and Hannah] were married, but despite Morris’s skilled work and dependability, Washington didn’t permit them to live under the same roof. That was inconvenient for Mount Vernon’s management, and only about one-third of enslaved spouses lived together. Washington’s need for reliable farm managers changed that for Morris and Hannah.
George Washington assigned him [Morris] the Dogue Run Farm overseer’s job, which relied on a capacity for leadership, judgment, and organization that most enslavers denied African-descended people possessed.
Washington sold Morris on the job with an offer to remove his [Washington’s] knees from his [Morris’s] and Hannah’s necks. If he managed Dogue Run, they could live together. Plus, maybe a few shillings if it worked out. Neither Morris nor Hannah could refuse.
Dogue Run Farm was a hard patch to manage. Washington pieced it together from several smaller properties he’d bought or rented. It eventually comprised fifteen fields and pastures centered on a sixteen-sided treading barn. Until Morris arrived, Dogue Run produced tobacco, wheat, and corn. As Washington added fields, he diversified crops, ditching tobacco. Morris managed the workforce that replanted old tobacco acreage in oats, flax, turnips, and rye. The soils didn’t drain well, and Morris had to find solutions. He directed orchard maintenance and fruit picking, and he supervised livestock, including cattle, fowl, hogs, and sheep. He distributed supplies and rations while keeping an eye on the health and discipline of thirteen enslaved laborers as well as their children.44 It was no small task. Morris had to earn the respect and obedience of the rest of the enslaved workers at Dogue Run—Betty, Bob, Essex, Flora, Joan, Lucy, Matt, Moll, Orford, Paul, Robin, Stafford, and Sue. Morris may have recognized Bob, Lucy, Matt, Moll, Paul, or Sue from the Custis plantations in King William County. Betty, Lucy, and Sue had worked at Dogue Run for several years. Others, like Bob, Paul, and Moll, were new to the farm.45 Some had small children. Others were separated from spouses on other Mount Vernon units.
In May 1795 an illness swept Dogue Run, and Morris died three months after turning sixty-six. Washington had enslaved him for 424 months, or 141 seasons. Mount Vernon’s superintendent, William Pearce, ordered sixty nails for a coffin “for old Morace,” and another enslaved carpenter pounded them into a casket and fashioned a wooden grave marker. Morris’s bones mingled with the clay soil into which he had poured most of his life’s labors. The grave marker rotted, but George Washington never recorded his last name in Mount Vernon’s records. Morris didn’t have an estate or a legal personhood. Mount Vernon’s owner depended on Morris for over thirty-five years. He entrusted him with a farm for two decades but didn’t regard him as someone with a lineage outside the Washington wealth genealogy. Morris wasn’t an heir or employee. He wasn’t a citizen, business associate, or property owner. The ex-overseer wasn’t a friend or acquaintance in the way Washington would use those terms. But he may have missed old Morris when Dogue Run’s management problems returned.
Some say, “But George Washington just inherited his slaves and didn’t really want to be a slave owner.” BS:
Yet Washington’s strategy of replacing tobacco with grain and milling it on-site was paying off, and he was selling Mount Vernon flour outside the colony. Morris had dressed the mill and now he was raising the wheat milled on-site. Washington consigned 273 barrels of Mount Vernon flour to a Maryland merchant sailing to the West Indies in 1772, instructing him that the “Money arising from the Sales I would have laid out in Negroes, if choice ones can be had under Forty pounds Sterl[ing].” Enslaved labor generated revenues, which Washington sought to reinvest in more enslaved workers.
Pleeeeeeeze, everybody. Stop falling the for the ruling class mythology about how our “Founding Fathers” were great people who gave us a great government and a great Constitution (about which I invite you to read here and also here.) Our Founding Fathers were the Jeff Bezoses and Bill Gateses and Elon Musks of their time: enemies of the have-nots. Their rhetoric about equality and democracy was purely for the purpose of fooling the have-nots into supporting them, as the subsistence farmers in Massachusetts discovered and for which reason they rose up in the Shays’s Rebellion against George Washington’s private army (he hadn’t yet acquired his federal army) and as the subsistence farmers in Pennsylvania discovered and for which reason they rose up in the Whiskey Rebellion against George Washington’s Federal army. Read all about this in my above linked article about the Founding Fathers here.
Let’s start thinking about what REALLY makes a government legitimate. I invite you to read about this in my article “What Makes a Government Legitimate?”
In 1723, a British lawyer named Richard West was the Attorney-General who, on behalf of the British Crown, was "responsible for advising the Lords of Trade and Plantations whether laws passed in colonial legislatures merited approval, or should be rejected in whole or in part as being prejudicial or contradictory to the laws of England. In due course, West had occasion to examine a measure that was passed by the Virginia Assembly in May 1723 entitled 'An Act directing the trial of Slaves committing capital crimes; and for the more effectual punishing conspiracies and insurrections of them; and for the better government of Negros, Mulattos, and Indians, bond or free.' Article 23 of that 24-article law provided that:
'...no free negro, mulatto, or indian whatsoever, shall have any vote at the election of burgesses, or any other election whatsoever.'
"The Attorney-General made the following categoric objection:
'I cannot see why one freeman should be used worse than another, merely upon account of his complexion..., to vote at elections of officers, either for a county, or parish, etc., is incident to every freeman, who is possessed of a certain proportion of property, and, therefore, when several negroes have merited their freedom, and obtained it, and by their industry, have acquired that proportion of property, so that the above-mentioned incidental rights of liberty are actually vested in them, for my own part, am persuaded, that it cannot be just, by a general law, without any allegation of crime, or other demerit whatsoever, to strip all free persons, of a black complexion (some of whom may, perhaps be of considerable substance,) from those rights, which are so justly valuable to every freeman.' [ pg. 241]
Note that this rejection of racial discrimination was made by a presumably typical upper class Briton a full twenty years before Thomas Jefferson was born. So much for the notion that "back then people just didn't know any better."
At this time, class (as opposed to racial) inequality was an established part of "respectable" thinking in England and its colonies, with people of both European and African descent literally owned as property and made to work for no pay and denied the freedom to leave their master [which is what "bond labor" meant]. In 1640, Virginia, for the first time, punished such an indentured servant--an African American named John Punch--by extending his period of indenture to life, while punishing the two European-American bond laborers who ran away with him with lesser punishments. Thus began what became the slavery of African-Americans in the colonies. But in 1723 the concept of an entire race of people, regardless of their economic (i.e, class) status, being inferior and undeserving of rights enjoyed by another race of people was only just being introduced by the propertied class, for reasons of social control that are discussed in fascinating detail by T.W. Allen in the above referenced book. An interesting proof of the fact that in 17th century England being black did not prevent one from being as upper class as a white person is the 17th century painting of two upper class women, one white and one black, shown in this Guardian article.
As it turned out, Attorney-General Richard West's views, no doubt shared by others in his social class, were jettisoned by "respectable" property owners in order to create what became known as the "white race"--a concept designed specifically by the propertied class to persuade people of European descent, no matter how much they were exploited as tenant farmers or even chattel bond laborers themselves, to believe it was morally right, and in their best interest, to help the propertied class enslave or at least deny basic rights to all people of African descent. The point is that the propertied class invented the idea of racial discrimination knowing full well how morally wrong the idea was, and how thoroughly it violated extant cultural norms. Attorney-General Richard West is proof of this.
Allen adds:
"Thus when Virginia Governor William Gooch was asked in 1723 by the Lords of Trade and Plantations what were the reasons that induced the Assembly to pass the act, articles of which Attorney-General Richard West said "cannot be just," the Governor said that the racially discriminatory curtailment of the franchise was in order "to fix a perpetual Brand upon Free Negros and Mulattos." Allen notes that this "proceeded from a conscious decision in the process of establishing a system of racial oppression, even though it meant repealing an electoral principle that had existed in Virginia for more than a century...[The] hallmark [of this system of racial oppression] is the insistence on the social distinction between the poorest member of the oppressor group and any member, however propertied, of the oppressed group." [pg. 242-3]
Another break with centuries of prior English common law was also necessary to enforce white superiority. A child's social status had always heretofore been inherited from the father; now it was changed to be inherited from the mother so that the children of a slave would be a slave even if the father was "white"; otherwise the child of a slave owner father and a slave mother would have been both "white" and of African descent, which had to be made impossible. If a "white" woman ever had a child by a non-white man, then according to the law at the time the child would be both "white" and of African descent, which would again threaten the system of social control. This is probably the origin of the ruling elite's overwrought fear in the American South of a black man having relations with a white woman.
The above is from my article about “What Critical Race Theory Censors” and is based on T.W. Allen's The Invention of the White Race, volume 2, pp 213-14 (and other indicated pages for the quotations below; the book provides the primary source references).