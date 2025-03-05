Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The following words (from the Massachusetts state government ) describe the CURRENT (more on why, below) powers of the governor of Massachusetts:

[T]he Governor is authorized to issue executive orders to meet the needs of a threat, emergency, or disaster. These Orders are to be treated as law and may override existing law for the course of the disaster. The Governor is authorized to exercise any and all authority over persons and property necessary to protect the public. Depending on the disaster, this may include taking and using property for the protection of the Commonwealth. Ordering evacuations, implementing curfews, or enacting other restrictions can be used to protect public health and welfare if warranted.

Note that it is the governor who decides what is “necessary to protect the public.”

Why does the Massachusetts governor have these powers CURRENTLY?

Here’s why, as reported in this article.

It has been 19 months since Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a "state of emergency" in Massachusetts and she has yet to explain what that designation means or when it might expire. The Associated Press wrote on August 8, 2023, the day the state of emergency was declared, "Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing – already in short supply – continues to rise." Healey's state of emergency appears to be open-ended, as she has not told us when the order will end.

Note that all it took for the governor to declare this state of emergency was an influx of immigrants, nothing so dramatic as a hurricane or an insurrection.

In light of this fact, isn’t it time to stop talking about how we must “defend our democracy,” and instead start talking about what we mean by democracy and start fighting for THAT?

Our so-called “democracy” today is a fake democracy that is in fact a dictatorship of the rich. The rich are in control. If you don’t know that then you are in a tiny minority of very naive people. If you need evidence of what most people already know full well, then read some evidence here.

If you think that what’s going on now in the United States is that “our democracy” is being threatened/destroyed by fascists, and that we need to “save our democracy” by preventing the fascists from destroying it, then you just don’t know what is going on. As I wrote about earlier, “What's the Same Pre and Post Trump is FAR More Important than What's Changed. Focusing on what's different means not focusing on the wrongness of the persistent class inequality, and that is a HUGE mistake, exactly the one that the ruling class hopes we'll make.”

The ruling billionaire plutocracy uses different politicians with different kinds of rhetoric and with different policy aims, all for the same purpose: to keep the rich in power over the have-nots. If you think that our aim must be to prevent the ruling-class’s politicians whom you call “fascists” from being in power so that the ruling class’s politicians whom you call “anti-fascists” will be in power, then BOY HAVE YOU BEEN SNOOKERED BY THE RULING CLASS!

Let’s fight for genuine democracy

Genuine democracy is the way that people can cooperate to abolish class inequality, to make society be NOT a dictatorship of the rich, NOT a society in which the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, NOT a society in which the rich wage wars against bogeyman enemies to control the have-nots, NOT a society in which the rich pit good people against each other with lies and manipulation in order to make them controllable by the privileged few.

Genuine democracy is the way people cooperate to shape all of society by the values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and truth and fairness, i.e., egalitarian values.

This is what most people want, and I call such people egalitarians.

Genuine democracy is a way to make government be of, by and for egalitarians, and NOT of, by and for anti-egalitarians as it is today and as it has been since the days of the Founding Fathers.

Read about genuine democracy in this article. Follow the links in it to the other articles explaining things further. Learn what genuine democracy is so that you will not keep saying something as absurd as “We must defend our democracy!” When you say things like that you are only revealing that you don’t have a clue what genuine democracy is. And if you don’t know what genuine democracy even is, then for sure you will never be able to build a movement that aims for it and that can win it.