JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
Jan 15, 2024

Hence, the rise of -safe to the capitalist status quo - identity politics meant to subsume class consciousness.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture