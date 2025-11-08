Mamdani Will (Perhaps Unintentionally) Show Us Why We Need to Make ALL of the Rich Be Neither Rich Nor Powerful, Not Just Aim to Make Things Better for the Have-Nots With the Rich Still Rich.
David Stockman, Pres. Reagan's Director of the Office of Management and Budget, does the heavy lifting for us.
Zohar Mamdani, NYC’s new “socialist” (actually democratic socialist) mayor got elected on the basis of making a lot of promises to make life affordable for the have-nots with things such as free bus service and universal child care and cheap city-provided groceries, all funded by increased taxes on the rich.
The billionaire class wants us, the have-nots, to remain hopeless about making our lives significantly better, and for this reason wants us to believe that Mamdani-type promises can never actually come true, that “socialism just can’t really work.” To make sure that the have-nots learn this lesson, the billionaire class does things (as long as it remains in power with possession of its great wealth) to prevent Mandani-type reforms form actually working.
When, for example, the socialist Salvador Allende won election to the presidency of Chile in 1970, to the great consternation of the U.S. billionaire class and its man in the Oval Office, Richard Nixon, Nixon directed the CIA to undermine the Chilean economy to make possible a subsequent U.S. backed coup d’etat to replace Allende with the fascist General Pinochet. Wikipedia reports, “…the US imposed an ‘invisible blockade’ that was designed to disrupt the economy under Allende, and contributed to the destabilization of the regime.[34]”
Now here comes David Stockman, President Reagan’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget, with a Substack article about, essentially, how the rich will make sure Mamdani’s promises fail to work. Stockman’s article is titled, “Zohran Mamdani—Bankruptcy Trustee For The Socialist Republic Of Gotham.”
Stockman’s second-to-last paragraph (just skim the gads of number crunching preceding it unless you love that sort of thing) reads:
In short, New York City was already teetering on the edge of financial breakdown under the current regime of top-in-the-nation spending and tax levels and business unfriendly regulation. So even a small dose of Mamdani’s “affordability” socialism is likely to send it careening over the edge.
Stockman explains that this is true because if Mamdani tries to do what he promises to do then rich people and businesses will flee New York City and take their money with them. Here are Stockman’s exact words to this effect:
…it doesn’t take much imagination to see that a socialist government at City Hall would be hard pressed to retain even the current level of revenues.
For instance, in the case of the $15 billion in annual income tax collections, the top 1%, or 34,000 of the city’s 4.2 million income tax filers, account for $6 billion (40%) of the total; and the top 10% account for $11.1 billion or about 75% of the total.
So any attempt to raise the already high city income tax rate is certain to exacerbate the substantial flight to Florida and elsewhere that is already well underway. Yet Mamdani has argued nothing to sweat because his 2% surtax, which would raise the combined city/state income tax rate to nearly 17%, would only impact that top 1% of taxpayers.
Then again, if the city were to loose just 6,000 (18%) of its top bracket taxpayers, income tax revenue would fall by $1 billion per year. And, yes, a “residence” in Florida, where the rate is 0.0% might well stimulate a stampede of tax refugees from a socialist dystopia where the rate is 17%, on top of the 37% which goes to Uncle Sam.
The near certainty of tax flight is even more applicable with respect to the current $7.7 billion of business taxes. Mamdani has proposed to raise the city’s corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%, which would generate $4.5 billion on paper. Alas, in a nation is rife with low-tax states and cities that are already campaigning aggressively for business refugees from New York City, what is likely to move is the tax base going south, not the revenue level heading north.
And when it comes to the near $35 billion from property taxes and real estate transaction taxes the potential drain is enormous. All of these taxes are collected on the basis of New York commercial and residential real estate with a market value of more than $1.5 trillion and an assessed value of $287 billion. But with tax rates on assessed value already high at about $12.50 per $100 on average, any serious recession in real estate market values would send the current $35 billion of property based tax revenue sliding southward.
And there is also Mamdani’s throwback to the 1930s. That is, a $30 minimum wage and rent freezes. These long ago discredited relics of populist paternity would surely add to the business flight to venues outside the five boroughs.
Let us draw the moral from this story.
We need an egalitarian revolution that removes the rich from power everywhere by a) removing the money from the rich and b) by removing from the rich their military forces that obey orders to attack ‘uppity’ egalitarians. (Yes, this is possible! Read the linked articles about how we can do it.)
Politicians who refuse to speak honestly about what it takes—egalitarian revolution—to stop the rich from treating the have-nots like dirt are only helping the rich persuade us that it’s not possible to do that. We need such politicians like we need a hole in the head.
I am so heartsick and appalled that so few people failed to see what a phony hypocrite poseur 'Scamdani' is!
Mamdani openly refused to reinstate and offer back pay to all workers fired for refusing to inject poison into their bodies. Curtis Sliwa openly avowed that re-employing the workers is highest priority. That is enough to make Mamdani a horror show and or Sliwa to be elected mayor!
No other mayoral candidate even comes close to Curtis Sliwa for experience and common sense wisdom and true patriotism! And he loves cats, score more points! Guess who I voted for!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
This horrifying Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Cuomo Mafioso, Eric (police pig) Adams, Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
