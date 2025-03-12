Share

#1.

How NOT to help the wrongfully arrested Columbia University Palestinian student, Mahmoud Khalil & Caitlin Johnstone.

Caitlin Johnstone’s recent Substack here is titled “People Who Defend Trump's Assault On Free Speech Are Mindless Sheep.” She includes this graphic in her post:

Johnstone writes:

Words can’t express how disgusted I am with Trump supporters who defend their president stomping out speech rights for Israel after spending years wailing about the loss of free speech in America. It’s beyond mere political differences. I don’t respect them as people.

Caitlin Johnstone’s attitude is just plain wrong! Here’s why.

First, let’s look at what Trump said about the arrest of the Palestinian student, Mahmoud Khalil. Caitlin’s post includes this:

Trump justifies the arrest of the Palestinian student on the grounds that he is a pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas, anti-semitic activist leading students to support the “slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children.”

Everything Trump says here is false, since the pro-Palestine students are not pro-Hamas and are not pro-terrorism and are not anti-semitic and do not support the “slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children.”

But—and this is the key point!—the mass media hide this truth and instead promote the big lie (Trump’s lie) that the two sides in the conflict are “the Jews” who use righteous violence to defend themselves against terrorist anti-semitic Hamas violence, versus “the Palestinians” who want to kill all the Jews and who support Hamas in trying to do that.

When people believe this big lie, which is virtually never persuasively refuted by expression of the truth (as I discuss below), then they are led—totally logically—to think that the moral thing to do, the righteous thing to do, is to support the arrest of the pro-terrorism and pro-Hamas Mahmoud Khalil. If I believed the big lie then I too would support his arrest, despite his having a green card and legal permanent residence in the U.S.!

The way to effectively oppose the wrongful arrest of people such as Mahmoud Khalil is to persuasively refute the Big Lie that makes people support such arrests.

Instead of refuting the mass media (and Trump) big lie persuasively, which requires explaining (as I do here and here and here) the truth about the conflict—that it is a conflict between the billionaires (both Jewish and Palestinian) versus ordinary working class people (both Jewish and Palestinian)—Johnstone just expresses disgust with people who believe the big lie.

Caitlin Johnstone’s politics consist of condemning people for believing a ruling class lie but not ever persuasively refuting that lie (which requires adopting a respectful attitude towards those who believe the lie, not saying one is disgusted by them.)

Caitlin Johnstone thus does not help Mahmoud Khalil at all; she only makes those who support Trump on this issue feel more confident that they must be right because the pro-Hamas people hate them so much.

Furthermore, Johnstone adopts a bogus “pro-free-speech” argument in expressing her contempt for people who believe the mass media/Trump big lie. She accuses pro-Trump people of being hypocritical for supporting free speech that they like but not supporting free speech for those they oppose. This is a bogus argument; as I explain here and here it is perfectly reasonable to support free speech that one approves of and to oppose free speech for those with whom one disagrees when one believes the former are opposed to oppression and the latter are in support of oppression.

#2.

Move along. Nothing to see here.

#3.

During my friend’s medical appointment her attending nurse practitioner casually, and without any sense of it being something unusual, referred to Luigi Mangione as Saint Luigi.

#4.

Watch Brian Berletic’s video to learn that the Trump/Rubio State Department is warmongering against China by relying on lies promulgated by, among other progressive and formerly pro-Biden groups, George Soros’s Open Society Foundation. Specifically it is relying on the lie (never substantiated!) that China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs inside China.

Berletic makes the persuasive case that U.S. foreign policy under Trump is the same as that under Biden and previously Obama and previously Bush, etc.

Trump dropped Ukraine because Russia won the war there. Had Kamala Harris been elected I’m sure she would have dropped Ukraine for the same reason, even if with a different style. For both political parties, fighting Russia in Ukraine was merely a first step towards the main strategy of warmongering against China. Warmongering is the strategy, as I discuss in great detail here.

Brian Berletic has another video showing that Trump is supporting violent ethnic cleansing in Syria now, just as he has been doing more obviously in Gaza:

#5.

The Federal Budget Office spills the beans:

As I warned earlier here, the ruling class hopes to divide the have-nots with the illegal immigration deportations issue so that it can get away with attacking the have-nots in some manner, very likely by cutting Medicare or Medicaid or Social Security.

#6.

Emanuel Pastreich in his Substack post titled, “The Eightieth Anniversary of the Bombing of Tokyo,” describes the truly evil U.S. deliberate killing of civilians in World War II (the U.S. bombing of Tokyo alone killed over 150,000 civilians, and more were killed in bombing of German cities such as Dresden, not to mention the dropping of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.) It is very good that Pastreich reminds us all of the evil deeds of our U.S. rulers. But Pastreich also says something that I would not say. He says,

“As an American, I wish to express my heartfelt shame for that barbaric act and to apologize to the Japanese people for that crime undertaken by the United States of America.”

I object to this statement for the same reason that I object when fellow-activists, when condemning crimes committed by the U.S. ruling class, refer to those crimes as things that “we”—not “they”—have done or are doing. These activists makes absurd statements such as “We are doing horrible things in [fill in the blank] that I condemn.” They should be saying “They are doing horrible things….”

The ruling class has worked very hard to make us, the have-nots, identify as being part of, on the same side as, them—the oppressive haves. The ruling class has succeeded in making us refer to their crimes as our crimes. The ruling class has succeeded in making have-nots feel COMPLICIT in the crimes that their OPPRESSORS commit.

But we and they are mutual enemies! Their crimes are NOT our crimes. We are victimized by their crimes, not complicit in them. Their crimes against have-nots anywhere (be it Tokyo or Dresden or Chicago) are an attack on us. Among the have-nots, an injury to one is an INJURY all, not something for the have-nots to be ashamed of or to apologize for but rather to be FURIOUS and ANGRY at.

We need to build a movement of us, the have-nots, to remove them them, the oppressive haves from power. Such a movement will be motivated by ANGER at THEIR evil deeds. It will NEVER be motivated by wrongheaded SHAME AND GUILT AND FEELINGS OF COMPLICITY about evil deeds. NEVER! No movement has ever won anything by feeling ashamed and guilty and complicit. Movements win when they feel righteous anger.

#7.

I warned that the purpose of inciting a huge conflict over deportations may be to keep us too divided to stop the rulers from cutting Social Security or Medicare/Medicaid. Well…

#8.

When Donald Trump attacked males in female sports during his recent presidential campaign, he was knowingly going after low-hanging fruit. Evidence of how low-hanging that fruit was is the fact that California Governor Gavin “Oh-so-liberal-and-woke” Newsom has now felt obliged to acknowledge that men in female sports is “deeply unfair.” Jill Stein and her Green Party used to be 100% in support of males in female sports, declaring it anti-LGBTQ hate to hold a contrary view. I wonder if the Green Party still takes this absurd stand. If so, it is a laughing stock and support for this plank in the Green Party platform constitutes a declaration of stupidity.

#9.

It’s “Mistakes were made” time now. But the question—the real question—is this: Did the very top decision-makers (as opposed to the multitude of sincere low-level elected and public health officials and health providers who relied on these top decision-makers for information and guidance) make mistakes or commit deliberate evil?

In other words: Are people such as this highly credentialed scientist right, or wrong? I don’t know the answer. We may not ever have definitive proof one way or the other until there is a revolution and the have-nots for once can get their hands on the relevant files and documents and use subpoena power to question key individuals under oath and fearful of being punished for the crime of perjury if they are caught lying.

From this Boston Globe article we read:

A growing number of scientific studies have concluded the measures in the United States did little to slow the rampaging pathogen. What’s more, the stifling of public debate about them eroded trust in public health policy and prevented more effective strategies, according to a number of prominent infectious-disease experts.

#10.

Note the address: 10 Malcolm X Blvd in the poster. They will keep co-opting our leaders (after killing them) and our dreams (while denying them by falsely telling us the only choice is capitalism or socialism) and our aspirations (by censoring them) until we remove them from power!