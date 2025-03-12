JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thank you very much for this. Really appreciate this format as well, of quick takes on things, along with the other format of more deep dives. Both formats are very appreciated and helpful.

One question regarding point #6. If there is strong public support for a harmful and oppressive ruling class policy, would you still say that it is not 'the people' who are (at least partially) responsible for the harm done?

(To say nothing of the actual soldiers/other officials executing in real life the harmful agenda of the ruling class. Do they also bear no responsibility, in your perspective?)

To be clear, by asking the question i am not saying that it is this way or that way, but rather this is a genuine question out of genuine curiosity to hear your perspective and learn.

"These activists makes absurd statements such as “We are doing horrible things in [fill in the blank] that I condemn.” They should be saying “They are doing horrible things….”"

This is a point I have been making for YEARS, and so fully concur. Yet when it comes to mindless genocide, it is NOT simply a class issue of "haves" and "have nots" but something deeply visceral and evil to the core that MUST be acknowledged. We see that again now in Syria, while it is still happening in Gaza.

