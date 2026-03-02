Share

You can read the Rolling Stone magazine’s report (here) on the fact that a good number of big names in the MAGA camp are denouncing the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran as ‘absolutely disgusting and evil’ (Tucker Carlson) or words to that effect.

First of all, the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran is indeed absolutely disgusting and evil. This attack reportedly (by The Guardian) bombed an elementary girls school in Iran killing at least 165 school girls less than 12 years old. It doesn’t get more absolutely disgusting and evil than that.

This war does not have a noble purpose, for the accomplishment of which some innocent people are unfortunately killed (‘collateral damage.’)

My egalitarian basis for opposing this latest U.S./Israel war is that it is morally wrong because it is an attack on innocent people for the SOLE purpose of maintaining or strengthening the power of oppressive ruling classes (as I wrote about recently here). Period.

The claims by Trump and Zionists that this war on Iran is for the purpose of freeing Iranian women from unjust Islamic fundamentalist oppression cannot be taken seriously when Trump and the Zionists do things such as committing genocide against Palestinians including women and children, not to mention bombing an Iranian girls elementary school to kill young girls.

In contrast to the egalitarian reason, there are the follosing different reasons for opposing the war advanced by MAGA big names (reported in the Rolling Stone article):

It was not first authorized by a Congressional declaration of war as the Constitution requires.

It will make life worse, not better, for Americans, which is the only thing that matters because the welfare of non-Americans is not our concern.

Israel is dragging us into this war, which is only good for Israel.

I disagree with these reasons.

The war would be immoral even if Congress did authorize it with a declaration of war. If we argue that the only thing wrong with the current war is the lack of a Congressional declaration of war, then in the future when Congress authorizes an unjust war we will have no basis for opposing it and innocent people will be killed.

The welfare of non-Americans is indeed a concern of American egalitarians; we value mutual aid. During World War II good Americans willingly made sacrifices in order to defeat the Nazis because the Nazis were oppressing innocent non-Americans. If we argue that the welfare on non-Americans is not our concern, then we will be essentially betraying innocent non-Americans in the future when they need our help resisting oppressors.

Israel is not dragging the U.S. into this war; Israel is not a “tail wagging the American dog” as I show here. By promoting the false idea that Israel is controlling the American government (instead of explaining that the Israel Lobby’s power comes from the American ruling class) we would be fomenting antisemitic attacks on innocent Jewish people in the United States, attacks by people who wrongly believe that Israel is what its government asserts: a state of the Jewish people and only of them.

No doubt these MAGA anti-war personalities will be part of the anti-war movement (as speakers at anti-war demonstrations and so on), despite my (and others') disagreeing with their reasons for opposing the war. Egalitarians, in my opinion, should focus on uniting people against the war on the basis of the egalitarian reason for opposing the war. We should say why we disagree with the anti-egalitarian reasons. By doing this we will win over most people, including many in the MAGA camp, to adopting the egalitarian viewpoint and to rejecting the anti-egalitarian viewpoints.

Egalitarians need to be part of the anti-war movement regardless of who else is part of it. We need to fight (when necessary) for our inclusion and our right to freedom of egalitarian speech. There is no good reason for us to hide our disagreement with the anti-egalitarians. The arguments for egalitarians to self-censor our disagreements with the anti-egalitarian MAGA personalities, arguments that sometimes employ phrases such as ‘united front’ or ‘coalition,’ are harmful, not beneficial, to the innocent people for whose sake we oppose the war in the first place.

For what it’s worth, here’s what the talking heads predict

I spent many hours today listening to YouTubes with talking heads (ex-CIA, military, journalists, pundits, etc.) talk about the U.S./Israel war on Iran’s likely development. Here’s what I have gathered from them.

There will be no regime change in Iran.

Iran’s government has both the means and the will to keep attacking U.S. bases in the region and Israel for a very long time, in particular past the time (three or four weeks, perhaps) when the U.S. and Israel will run out of defensive ammunition. At this point the damage to Israel that Iran inflicts will be enormous. Israeli society will not be able to sustain such attacks much longer. Also the harm to the U.S. economy (a steep rise in the price of oil from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and hence a steep rise in the price of virtually all commodities) will make it politically impossible for the U.S. to sustain the war much longer.

When this happens Iran will have essentially won the war and will be able to dictate terms of peace, such as the removal of all U.S. military bases from the region and the end of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The smartest thing for Trump to do is to call the war off now, and use the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader (who remained in his home/office with a well-known location and was not in hiding, by the way) to save face and call it a ‘victory.’

Well, that’s what the talking heads seem pretty much all to be saying. We shall see what happens.