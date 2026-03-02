'MAGA Reacts to Trump’s Strikes on Iran: ‘Absolutely Disgusting and Evil’ --Rolling Stone
My egalitarian take on having strange bedfellows such as Andrew Tate & Alex Jones in the anti-war camp
You can read the Rolling Stone magazine’s report (here) on the fact that a good number of big names in the MAGA camp are denouncing the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran as ‘absolutely disgusting and evil’ (Tucker Carlson) or words to that effect.
First of all, the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran is indeed absolutely disgusting and evil. This attack reportedly (by The Guardian) bombed an elementary girls school in Iran killing at least 165 school girls less than 12 years old. It doesn’t get more absolutely disgusting and evil than that.
This war does not have a noble purpose, for the accomplishment of which some innocent people are unfortunately killed (‘collateral damage.’)
My egalitarian basis for opposing this latest U.S./Israel war is that it is morally wrong because it is an attack on innocent people for the SOLE purpose of maintaining or strengthening the power of oppressive ruling classes (as I wrote about recently here). Period.
The claims by Trump and Zionists that this war on Iran is for the purpose of freeing Iranian women from unjust Islamic fundamentalist oppression cannot be taken seriously when Trump and the Zionists do things such as committing genocide against Palestinians including women and children, not to mention bombing an Iranian girls elementary school to kill young girls.
In contrast to the egalitarian reason, there are the follosing different reasons for opposing the war advanced by MAGA big names (reported in the Rolling Stone article):
It was not first authorized by a Congressional declaration of war as the Constitution requires.
It will make life worse, not better, for Americans, which is the only thing that matters because the welfare of non-Americans is not our concern.
Israel is dragging us into this war, which is only good for Israel.
I disagree with these reasons.
The war would be immoral even if Congress did authorize it with a declaration of war. If we argue that the only thing wrong with the current war is the lack of a Congressional declaration of war, then in the future when Congress authorizes an unjust war we will have no basis for opposing it and innocent people will be killed.
The welfare of non-Americans is indeed a concern of American egalitarians; we value mutual aid. During World War II good Americans willingly made sacrifices in order to defeat the Nazis because the Nazis were oppressing innocent non-Americans. If we argue that the welfare on non-Americans is not our concern, then we will be essentially betraying innocent non-Americans in the future when they need our help resisting oppressors.
Israel is not dragging the U.S. into this war; Israel is not a “tail wagging the American dog” as I show here. By promoting the false idea that Israel is controlling the American government (instead of explaining that the Israel Lobby’s power comes from the American ruling class) we would be fomenting antisemitic attacks on innocent Jewish people in the United States, attacks by people who wrongly believe that Israel is what its government asserts: a state of the Jewish people and only of them.
No doubt these MAGA anti-war personalities will be part of the anti-war movement (as speakers at anti-war demonstrations and so on), despite my (and others') disagreeing with their reasons for opposing the war. Egalitarians, in my opinion, should focus on uniting people against the war on the basis of the egalitarian reason for opposing the war. We should say why we disagree with the anti-egalitarian reasons. By doing this we will win over most people, including many in the MAGA camp, to adopting the egalitarian viewpoint and to rejecting the anti-egalitarian viewpoints.
Egalitarians need to be part of the anti-war movement regardless of who else is part of it. We need to fight (when necessary) for our inclusion and our right to freedom of egalitarian speech. There is no good reason for us to hide our disagreement with the anti-egalitarians. The arguments for egalitarians to self-censor our disagreements with the anti-egalitarian MAGA personalities, arguments that sometimes employ phrases such as ‘united front’ or ‘coalition,’ are harmful, not beneficial, to the innocent people for whose sake we oppose the war in the first place.
For what it’s worth, here’s what the talking heads predict
I spent many hours today listening to YouTubes with talking heads (ex-CIA, military, journalists, pundits, etc.) talk about the U.S./Israel war on Iran’s likely development. Here’s what I have gathered from them.
There will be no regime change in Iran.
Iran’s government has both the means and the will to keep attacking U.S. bases in the region and Israel for a very long time, in particular past the time (three or four weeks, perhaps) when the U.S. and Israel will run out of defensive ammunition. At this point the damage to Israel that Iran inflicts will be enormous. Israeli society will not be able to sustain such attacks much longer. Also the harm to the U.S. economy (a steep rise in the price of oil from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and hence a steep rise in the price of virtually all commodities) will make it politically impossible for the U.S. to sustain the war much longer.
When this happens Iran will have essentially won the war and will be able to dictate terms of peace, such as the removal of all U.S. military bases from the region and the end of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
The smartest thing for Trump to do is to call the war off now, and use the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader (who remained in his home/office with a well-known location and was not in hiding, by the way) to save face and call it a ‘victory.’
Well, that’s what the talking heads seem pretty much all to be saying. We shall see what happens.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.