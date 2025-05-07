Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

If your information comes from the liberal media (NPR, etc.) then you may not be aware of this X post by arch-conservative MAGA leader, Marjorie Taylor Greene. It may surprise you. It may cause you to think that an alliance with rank-and-file MAGA people against the ruling billionaire warmongering plutocracy is a real possibility. It may also surprise you that it is very possible to win over MAGA rank-and-file to OPPOSE the cruel deportations, as I discuss here; it requires telling them the truth that the current ANTI-deportations leaders refuse to utter.

Here is MTG’s X post:

As I wrote earlier, we can unify virtually all of the have-nots against the ruling billionaire plutocracy, but ONLY if we refute the specific ruling class divide-and-rule lies and express the specific censored unifying truths. I hope you will join the effort to do just that.

Your call.