The NYT reports that Marjorie Taylor Greene, the MAGA base champion, is forcefully repudiating the Israel lobby (AIPAC) after it condemned as essentially antisemitic her statement that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Read the full NYT article in this footnote.

What happens next will be very revealing. Here’s why.

The standard (false) wisdom is that the reason virtually all congress people are so pro-Israel is that the Israel lobby has enormous power over them. Specifically, so it is said, the Israel lobby (AIPAC) can get any congress person un-elected by accusing them of being antisemitic if they go against the pro-Israel foreign policy.

I have written for many years that this standard wisdom is BS. Go here to see one example where I’ve done that. I show there that the truth is that congress persons support Israel because they are beholden to the American ruling billionaire class, which has an important strategic (evil, but rational) reason for wanting the U.S. to support Israel. I show that the “tail wags dog” theory that little Israel controls the United States is absurd.

So now we will see what happens to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Will AIPAC get her un-elected by accusing her of being antisemitic for saying what everybody knows is the truth: that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?

If AIPAC fails to get MTG un-elected it will show that the reason congress persons are so pro-Israel is not because they have any real reason to fear the Israel lobby. It is because they fear going against the American ruling billionaire plutocracy.

If congress persons told the actual truth about Israel—that it is controlled by a billionaire class just like the United States is, and that the Israeli ruling class severely economically oppresses the Israeli Jewish working class just like the U.S. ruling class oppresses the American working class, and that the Israeli ruling class has been using extreme violence against Palestinians for seven-plus decades for the purpose of making Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as a frightening existential bogeyman enemy, and that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy in order to control the Israeli Jewish working class and get rich from oppressing it (all of which I prove with mainstream sources here)—then such truth-telling congress persons would get MORE votes, not fewer.