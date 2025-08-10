MAGA Base Champion Marjorie Taylor Greene Repudiates the Israel Lobby (AIPAC). Now What's Going to Happen?
If AIPAC can't get her un-elected by accusing her of antisemitism, this will show that the reason Congress persons support Israel is NOT fear of being accused of antisemitism by the Israel lobby.
The NYT reports that Marjorie Taylor Greene, the MAGA base champion, is forcefully repudiating the Israel lobby (AIPAC) after it condemned as essentially antisemitic her statement that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Read the full NYT article in this footnote.1
What happens next will be very revealing. Here’s why.
The standard (false) wisdom is that the reason virtually all congress people are so pro-Israel is that the Israel lobby has enormous power over them. Specifically, so it is said, the Israel lobby (AIPAC) can get any congress person un-elected by accusing them of being antisemitic if they go against the pro-Israel foreign policy.
I have written for many years that this standard wisdom is BS. Go here to see one example where I’ve done that. I show there that the truth is that congress persons support Israel because they are beholden to the American ruling billionaire class, which has an important strategic (evil, but rational) reason for wanting the U.S. to support Israel. I show that the “tail wags dog” theory that little Israel controls the United States is absurd.
So now we will see what happens to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Will AIPAC get her un-elected by accusing her of being antisemitic for saying what everybody knows is the truth: that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?
If AIPAC fails to get MTG un-elected it will show that the reason congress persons are so pro-Israel is not because they have any real reason to fear the Israel lobby. It is because they fear going against the American ruling billionaire plutocracy.
If congress persons told the actual truth about Israel—that it is controlled by a billionaire class just like the United States is, and that the Israeli ruling class severely economically oppresses the Israeli Jewish working class just like the U.S. ruling class oppresses the American working class, and that the Israeli ruling class has been using extreme violence against Palestinians for seven-plus decades for the purpose of making Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as a frightening existential bogeyman enemy, and that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy in order to control the Israeli Jewish working class and get rich from oppressing it (all of which I prove with mainstream sources here)—then such truth-telling congress persons would get MORE votes, not fewer.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes Back Against Criticism From AIPAC
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said the Georgia Republican was betraying “American values.” She says she is upholding “America First.”
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, is pushing back against criticism from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee over her characterization last week of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a “genocide.”
The group, the largest and most well-funded pro-Israel organization in the United States, on Thursday called Ms. Greene’s position “a betrayal of American values” and said her posture was more in line with her ideological opposites.
“You expect anti-Israel smears from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” the group said in a fund-raising email to supporters, referring to the Muslim American Democratic lawmakers from Michigan and Minnesota.
“But now, Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined their ranks — spouting the same vile rhetoric and voting against the U.S.-Israel alliance.”
Hours later, Ms. Greene defended herself on social media, suggesting that AIPAC was displeased with her assertions because they conflicted with the interests of the organization.
“The truth is AIPAC doesn’t like it because I UNAPOLOGETICALLY REPRESENT AMERICA!” she said. Ms. Greene added, “AIPAC needs to register as a foreign lobbyist by U.S. law because they are representing the secular government of nuclear armed Israel 100%!!!”
And on Friday, she wished a “good morning to everyone who is fed up with AIPAC.”
Ms. Greene’s comments last week broke sharply from the prevailing sentiment among Republicans in Congress, who have made unqualified support of Israel the fulcrum of their foreign policy approach.
The clash between AIPAC and fund-raising groups aligned with Ms. Greene, which have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Republican campaign arm, represents a rupture that could threaten the fragile G.O.P. coalition in Washington. The party’s narrow House majority is particularly vulnerable.
But Ms. Greene, who frequently denounces lawmakers’ allegiances to well-funded special interest groups as part of the “swamp” she came to disrupt in 2021, seems unbothered by the prospect of aligning herself against a group that has backed many of her colleagues. AIPAC, for its part, also donates large sums to Democrats.
We await,with interest, her future in politics.
MTG is someone i believe the elites never liked anyway. People were always over the top outraged by her. I have extreme admiration for her on this issue. As she seems to be the only politician in america calling for action. Here in the UK . We have seen more in parliament speaking for total sanction of Israel
Sad , that most celebs and sportsman could stop this. By refusing to play big matches or shows.