Mutual aid, a very widely shared egalitarian value, manifests most visibly as reported in the article below when there is a disaster that makes the need for it obvious to all.

After the fires began burning, the worker-owners at All Power Books decided on Tuesday night to convert the leftist bookstore cooperative into a warehouse for emergency resources. Over the next 48 hours, residents all over the city packed the community space with box after box of canned food, masks, blankets, sleeping bags and toiletries. Organizers transported supplies to survivors at different churches and evacuation shelters; they delivered bottled water and snacks to firefighters, many of whom are serving out a sentence as they battle the blazes. “We’ve already seen how crucially underprepared the city government is in dealing with social service,” said Savannah Boyd, a co-founder of All Power Books, which is based in the West Adams neighborhood. “We knew we were going to have to start organizing for mutual aid.” The bookstore’s central location in south LA and proximity to the I-10 freeway, Boyd said, made it an ideal fit for a centralized “donations hub” where donors and mutual aid groups can coordinate supply dropoffs and deliveries. By Thursday afternoon, Boyd said the bookstore had to stop accepting donations, as deliveries have maxed out its storage capacity. [My emphasis—J.S.]

All of society should be based on mutual aid rather than, as it is today, on buying and selling things when there are some rich who hog what people need and some too poor to buy what they need. Most people today would love for our society to be based on egalitarian values such as mutual aid and not the contrary capitalist values, as I prove here and as is made evident by the way so many people in Los Angeles are practicing mutual aid today to help victims of the fire.

What prevents our society from being an egalitarian one is NOT that most people don’t want it to be an egalitarian one. On the contrary, most do want it to be an egalitarian one. The obstacle (aside from the obvious power of the ruling class with its police and military forces) is that practically everybody thinks it is impossible to remove the rich from power and hence pointless to even try because they wrongly think hardly anybody else wants to remove the rich from power. The ruling class uses the mass and ‘alternative’ media to make people feel hopeless this way, as I discuss here.)

Therefore, the strategy to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement large enough to actually remove the rich from power is to do things (zillions of them!) that will result in the general public knowing with certainty that it is the vast majority, not a tiny minority, that want society to be egalitarian and want to remove the rich from power. When the general public knows this, then we CAN remove the rich from power as I describe here, despite the power of the ruling class’s military forces.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to make our whole society be based on mutual aid, with the rich removed from power.

Also of interest is this article about the physics of the Los Angeles fire and conclusions about how to protect against such fires.