Yes, the deportations are morally wrong and cruel. But many Americans are convinced the deportations are morally right and necessary. Do you understand this? Do you know why they feel that way? Do you CARE?

Here’s why Trump currently feels free to use violence against anti-deportation demonstrators.

Ipsos.com reported in January, 2025:

Washington, D.C., January 19, 2025 – A new Axios/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally as a general concept. However, that support drops significantly if caveats are added describing specific mechanisms to conduct those deportations, such as separating families or sending people to countries other than their country of origin, using active-duty military, or using money allocated to the U.S. military to pay for deportation. Partisan splits exist, as Republicans are significantly more likely to support deportations under any condition than Democrats or independents.

CBS reports June 9, 2025:

Views of the Trump administration's deportation program headed into this weekend with positive net approval from Americans, including continued strong backing from the Republican base — but also heavily shaped by contrasting views about which people, and how many, are being targeted for deportation. A slight majority feel the administration's deportation efforts are prioritizing people they believe are dangerous criminals. Those who say this are very supportive of the program, and feel the program is making people in the U.S. safer. But if people don't think it is dangerous criminals who are the focus of the deportation effort, support drops dramatically. The survey was completed just prior to Saturday's protests and events in Los Angeles.

Pew Research reports in March 2025:

Trump feels free to use violence against the anti-deportation demonstrators because he knows he has the support of a sufficient number of Americans for the deportations and for cracking down on the anti-deportation demonstrators, especially because the false propaganda about all illegal immigrants being dangerous criminals has been so pervasive .

Why do so many Americans support Trump’s deportations?

You better damn well understand exactly why!

And then you better damn well refute the lies and break the censorship of key facts that enable Trump to get this support for deportations. Or else Trump wins and you (we) lose, no matter how large and angry your (our) demonstrations against deportations may be.

Many Americans support the deportations because they wrongly believe that illegal immigrants are dangerous criminals. They don’t know that, on the contrary—as I prove here!—illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than American citizens.

You need to be shouting this truth from the roof tops. Are you doing that? Hardly.

Furthermore many American have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. Why is this? Do you even know why? Have you tried to refute the lies and have you tried to break the censorship of key facts that cause so many Americans to support the deportations? No! You have not. Your “anti-deportation” leaders do not want you to do so, as I illustrate regarding Governor Pritzker here.

The reason so many American have-nots support deporting even illegal immigrants who have not committed a crime other than illegally immigrating, is this.

The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following (false!) view of the illegal immigrants is true:

The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.

In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.

The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.

The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”

The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.

The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.

And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens. (Note that this is true, but only because we are ruled by a billionaire plutocracy. Read about this in my post titled, “Let's Deport the Billionaires and House the Illegal Immigrants In the Billionaires' Mansions and Yachts and Use their Money to Build ALL the Homes and Schools and Hospitals, etc. We Need and Deserve. And let's abolish the U.S. foreign policies that FORCED the illegal immigrants to leave home and come here.”)

The truth about the illegal immigrants, however, is totally different.

The truth is that the illegal immigrants are mainly people whom our billionaire rulers have FORCED to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. The truth is that for many decades our billionaire rulers (using both political party administrations) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. Read the gory details of this here (regarding Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)

Furthermore, illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than U.S. citizens. Please read “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It's fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it's wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they're less criminal than U.S. citizens.”

This truth about the illegal immigrants is totally censored! Here’s why.

When people (including those who initially support the deportations) learn the truth, what happens?

They are shocked.

They are ANGRY—at our billionaire rulers.

They are sympathetic to the illegal immigrants.

They understand (especially when it is pointed out) that the people who MOST want to stop our billionaire rulers from forcing massive numbers of people to illegally immigrate to the United States are the ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEMSELVES.

They see the sense of allying WITH the illegal immigrants against our oppressive billionaire rulers (who use the illegal immigrants as cheap labor and as a scapegoat to deflect proper anger at the billionaires, who treat us all like dirt, onto the illegal immigrants instead.)

They no longer think it is right to treat illegal immigrants like dirt by deporting them.

Were this to happen on a large scale the result would be CATASTROPHIC for the ruling billionaire plutocracy. About 90% of the have-nots would oppose the deportations and be furious at the billionaires of both political parties.

The billionaires’ divide-and-rule strategy would blow up in their faces.

The ruling class is not afraid of anti-deportation demonstrations or riots, as long as about half of Americans are FOR the deportations. Indeed the ruling class LOVES it when half the have-nots passionately oppose what the other half of the have-nots passionately support. That’s perfect divide-and-rule, the way the rich stay in power.

The ruling class HATES it, however, when people refute the lies and spread the censored truths to create unity of 90% of the have-nots against the billionaire ruling class.

What are you going to do now? Play into the divide-and-rule trap by not trying to win over Trump’s base and instead ONLY demonstrate against the deportations and complain about ICE and the National Guard and the Marines?

Are you going to fall for the trap of thinking that the likes of Governor Newsom and Governor Pritzker (who DELIBERATELY don’t do a goddamned thing to win over Trump’s base by speaking the truth about illegal immigrants) are your real leaders?

Pay attention to what Governor Newsom does NOT say here or even HINT at—the truth about the illegal immigrants:

Or will you fight like hell to win over Trump’s base by spreading the truth any way you can? If you think it’s impossible to win over Trump’s base then you are wrong, dead wrong. You must read about pro-Trumpers here and learn what the ruling class has worked so very hard to make sure you don’t know about them. Pro-Trumpers are not the ONLY people who have been bamboozled by ruling class propaganda, you know.

In order to win a fight against the ruling class a movement needs the support of the great majority of people.

Abolishing Jim Crow

This is how the Civil Rights Movement succeeded in abolishing the racist Jim Crow laws:

Condemning South African Apartheid

In 1986 the United States government, after having previously supported apartheid in South Africa, condemned it with Congress passing the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act in 1986. At this time the vast majority of Americans who had an opinion about apartheid in South Africa opposed it. “When asked, 'Do you approve or disapprove of South Africa's system of racial separation, called apartheid, or don't you know enough about it to have an opinion?' 59 percent of American adults surveyed said they had no opinion. Only 3 percent approved of apartheid and 39 percent disapproved.”

In order to abolish the cruel deportations we need to win over to our side most of the people who presently support the deportations. Let’s focus on doing THAT!