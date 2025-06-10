JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
1d

" “Let's Deport the Billionaires and House the Illegal Immigrants In the Billionaires' Mansions and Yachts and Use their Money to Build ALL the Homes and Schools and Hospitals, etc. We Need and Deserve. And let's abolish the U.S. foreign policies that FORCED the illegal immigrants to leave home and come here.”)

Amen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
1d

Your article is much appreciated. You continue to add points to the argument I was not aware of. Last night I thought about another aspect of this that is anecdotal, but powerful for me. Most people’s impressions of the illegals is 100% shaped by the media, them never having had direct contact with anyone from this population. My experience over the past 18 years has put me in direct contact with them extensively. I know from this they are good, family centered people who are reserved, conscientious, honest, hardworking, religious folk who mind their own business. They are far, far, far removed from being troublemakers. My conclusion about why this is so is because they have lived under severely repressive regimes and have been “taught” through that to be well behaved. The danger of stepping out of line or speaking out was too great. And this also means zero or close to zero of the people participating in these demonstrations are the illegals themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture