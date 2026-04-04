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This wonderful egalitarian person sees the dictatorship of the rich and is challenging its legitimacy and aiming to remove it. That’s what ALL of us need to start doing!

In The Populist Moment: A Short History of the Agrarian Revolt in America, the historian, Lawrence Goodwyn, describes the rise and fall (in the 1880s and 90s) of the Populist Movement, which he notes was “the largest democratic mass movement in American history.”

Near the end of the book, describing the defeat of the Populist movement by the wealthy corporate and banking class, Goodwyn writes (in 1976):

Today, the values and the sheer power of corporate America pinch in the horizons of millions of obsequious corporate employees, tower over every American legislature, state and national, determine the modes and style of mass communications and mass education, fashion American foreign policy around the globe, and shape the rules of the American political process itself. Self-evidently, corporate values define modern American culture.

Well, Goodwyn is right. And because he’s right we are today like fish in the water who don’t see the water because it is everywhere. The ‘water,’ of course, is the dictatorship of the rich.

Permissible discourse today—what is expressed anywhere in the mass (and even so-called ‘alternative’) media and considered respectable or credible or responsible or serious (i.e., not bat-shit crazy)—is discourse that takes for granted that we live in a dictatorship of the rich and will forever and rightly do so. It’s never called that, of course; it’s called “our democracy” or “the free enterprise system” or “the American way” or “the rule of law” or “a constitutional republic” or any one of similar phrases that cover up what it really is.

If you take a look at any daily U.S. newspaper (same in other countries, but I focus on the one where I live) you will see that not a single article is about how we live in a dictatorship of the rich and ought to get real democracy instead. No! Every article is about how people (some good and some bad) are living or coping or struggling or dealing or failing to deal with the challenge of living in the ‘water’ that is never, itself, mentioned, nor—needless to say—condemned. Take a look, for example, at the front page of any major newspaper such as the New York Times online; look at it; see what I mean?

And the lies!

We are inundated with hundreds of lies (read about 102 of them here.) But the mass media treats the lies as incontrovertible truths to make us feel like we’re crazy if we think they are lies, or make us feel afraid to say out loud that they are lies. This is how the dictatorship of the rich operates.

I propose that we start talking about the ‘water’ we ‘swim in’ and about how we don’t want to ‘swim’ in it any longer. I propose that we start talking about how we want our society to be: truly democratic and based on the egalitarian values shared by the vast majority of people (but not the corporate/banking elite, for sure)—the values of:

1) Equality in the sense of “no rich and no poor,” not the “equal opportunity” sense that means an equal opportunity to get richer than others; democracy is equality in the political realm; this economic and political equality means abolition of class inequality;

2) Mutual Aid, also known as solidarity, meaning helping each other and not taking advantage of others’ weakness or difficulty for selfish gain;​

3) Fairness as discussed here;​

4) Justice as discussed here;​

5) Freedom as discussed here;​​

6) Truth as discussed here.

I propose we start talking about how the dictatorship of the rich is the reason our government war-mongers instead of pursuing world peace, and about how it is the reason why we don’t have good housing and health care for all who contribute reasonably according to ability.

I propose we start talking about what genuine democracy is, how it is a democracy of the people with egalitarian values and how it is not one in which anti-egalitarians have any say.

To start talking about, and condemning, the dictatorship of the rich in all of its everyday routine manifestations (25 concrete examples of which are itemized here) requires a bit of confidence, since the mainstream discourse says it’s bat-shit crazy to do that. Confidence comes from three things especially: