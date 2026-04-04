JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
1dEdited

So so important!!! I find it disheartening that your profoundly important posts reach so few people (I share wherever i can). Seems to me that that's part and parcel of the complete control that the anti-egalitarian rich have over the means of communication and their private ownership of the flow of information on the planet.

Literally the very means we use to communicate and share information is privately-owned by them and therefore they get to decide what sees the light of day and what gets buried, what is boosted for public view and what is suppressed.

Seems to me that the internet and especially social medias are by far the most powerful and effective form of control that the ruling class has ever had over our minds (especially the minds of those born since 2000 who don't know any other reality).

I don't know if their physical/material dictatorship would be possible without this incredibly powerful mental/cultural/psychological control they exert through their privately-owned social medias and control over the means of comminication and the flow of information.

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2d

I do notice, but there’s not much we can do about it—other than just acknowledging it.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/beyond-closure-the-self-stabilization

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