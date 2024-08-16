JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Aug 16, 2024

Another prodigious effort John. Much appreciated, and will get back to later after this brief encounter.

Reply
Share
Billy Bob's avatar
Billy Bob
Aug 16, 2024

Thanks for pointing out why there is a need for classification of traits. Equality of civil treatment and economic opportunity does not equate to equal outcome. There will always be those with more and those with less, both spiritually and economically. Sharing is an individual choice. Coercion or theft does not solve an age old issue, it breeds contempt and violence. Where does the perception of the rich loathing the underclass and vice versa originate?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture