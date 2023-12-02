JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

United Against Oligarchy
Dec 3, 2023

Thank you for this. Are you saying that Brown and Breadon are doing this intentionally (to foment resentment & anger among whites against non-whites, push whites towards the open arms of fascists, and cause racial division among the less wealthy classes) or unintentionally (meaning well, but unaware of how it perceived and the consequences of what they are doing)?

If unintentionally, then is there a way to this message/post to reach them so that they might be aware of what they are causing?

includeMeOut
Dec 2, 2023

This appears to be a thickly veiled attempt at reinstating racial discrimination in housing. It is profoundly reactionary and a betrayal of all stated values of “liberalism”, that is, a reform movement under Capitalism. I lived in the Boston area several times and am familiar with these neighborhoods.

