The Guardian reports here on this charade (treating it as a real conflict, of course.)

According to all of the mainstream media, there is a big fight now between liberal Illinois Governor Pritzker and President Donald Trump.

According to the official narrative, Pritzker is opposed to the cruel deportations of illegal immigrants and hence is opposed to Trump using ICE to carry out the cruel deportations, and hence is opposed to Trump using federal military troops to defend ICE personnel against people who are demonstrating against them.

The problem with this narrative is this. Governor Pritzker, and likewise liberal anti-deportations California Governor Newsom, could, if they wanted to, easily persuade more than 90% of the American public—including those who voted for Trump!—to OPPOSE the deportations and direct their anger at the billionaire rulers of the United States and NOT against the illegal immigrants.

They could do this simply by telling the American public the truth (currently100% censored in all of the media) about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. The truth is that our billionaire rulers (using BOTH major political parties) have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. I prove this in my articles here and here.

Very few people think it is morally right to FORCE people to enter the United States illegally and then cruelly to deport them.

The only way our ruling class (both the liberal and conservative wing) can get about 50% of Americans to support the cruel deportations is by censoring the truth about WHY the illegal immigrants entered the United States, and by promoting instead the false notion that these people are essentially criminally immoral freeloaders:

Freeloaders because they just happened one day to decide to move to the United States in order to enjoy the better quality of life American citizens have worked so hard to create instead of doing, themselves, the work required to make their own country one with a good quality of life, and

Criminally immoral because they just “cut in line” to enter the United States illegally instead of playing by the rules that American citizens have every right to enact.

The Oh-so-liberal governors Pritzker and Newsom, with their DESPICABLE censorship of the truth, promote this false view of the illegal immigrants and thereby ensure that the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy of pitting half the have-nots against the other half over the issue of the deportations will succeed.

According to governors Pritzker and Newsom and the entire mass media, the two sides in the conflict over the deportations are the following:

Side #1 (the conservative side) believes that the deportations are morally right even though they are cruel because the illegal immigrants are criminally immoral freeloaders .

Side #2 (the liberal side) believes that the deportations are morally wrong because they are cruel, even though the illegal immigrants are criminally immoral freeloaders.

If Americans understood that the illegal immigrants are NOT criminally immoral freeloaders but are, in fact, people who hate how our billionaire rulers have forced them to enter the United States illegally, then the entire divide-and-rule conflict over the deportations would vanish, and there would be an uprising of 90% of the population against the ruling billionaire class.

You can break the censorship. I discuss how here.