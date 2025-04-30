Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Divide-and-rule over the deportations issue is now being ramped up :

The billionaires are aiming to get half the have-nots fighting (perhaps violently) against the other half of the have-nots. Why? So that the have-nots will not have the solidarity we need to stand up against the billionaires who are starting to cut back on Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid while laying off increasing numbers of workers and letting the price of necessities skyrocket.

Leading the have-nots in FAVOR of the deportations is, of course, Donald Trump and his billionaire pals.

Leading the have-nots AGAINST the deportations is billionaire Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Let me now explain why BOTH of these billionaire leaders, including the one who leads the have-nots AGAINST the deportations (which I am ALSO against!) are ENEMIES OF THE HAVE-NOTS, not our friend.

I will assume that you understand why Trump and his billionaire friends are enemies of the have-nots. If you’re not sure, then please read here what I wrote about Trump several years ago; it’s still all true.

Now, what about Governor J.B. Pritzker, the self-declared champion of the have-nots who oppose (rightfully!) the deportations? Bear with me while I present my case.

First of all, keep in mind that the ruling class with its billions of dollars is able to—and always does—hire the smartest people in the field of manipulating the general public. I’m talking about the high-powered advertising firms, the PR firms, the propagandists in Hollywood and elsewhere who get the public riled up to fight a war, and so forth.

Second of all, consider exactly why it is that about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:

The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.

In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.

The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.

The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”

The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.

The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.

And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens.

The truth about the illegal immigrants, however, is totally different.

The truth is that the illegal immigrants are mainly people whom our billionaire rulers have FORCED to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. The truth is that for many decades our billionaire rulers (using both political party administrations) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. Read the gory details of this here (regarding Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)

Furthermore, illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than U.S. citizens. Please read “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It's fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it's wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they're less criminal than U.S. citizens.”

This truth about the illegal immigrants is totally censored! Here’s why.

When people (including those who initially support the deportations) learn the truth, what happens?

They are shocked.

They are ANGRY—at our billionaire rulers.

They are sympathetic to the illegal immigrants.

They understand (especially when it is pointed out) that the people who MOST want to stop our billionaire rulers from forcing massive numbers of people to illegally immigrate to the United States are the ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEMSELVES.

They see the sense of allying WITH the illegal immigrants against our oppressive billionaire rulers (who use the illegal immigrants as cheap labor and as a scapegoat to deflect proper anger at the billionaires, who treat us all like dirt, onto the illegal immigrants instead.)

They no longer think it is right to treat illegal immigrants like dirt by deporting them.

Were this to happen on a large scale the result would be CATASTROPHIC for the ruling billionaire plutocracy. About 90% of the have-nots would oppose the deportations and be furious at the billionaires of both political parties.

The billionaires’ divide-and-rule strategy would blow up in their faces.

Now put on your thinking cap and open your eyes.

Do you think a billionaire such as Governor J.B. Pritzker really wants to make the anti-deportations camp maximally strong? If he wanted to do that then he would be shouting the TRUTH about the illegal immigrants from the rafters! Of course he would. Why not?

But Governor J.B. Pritzker is ABSOLUTELY SILENT regarding the truth about the illegal immigrants. He never utters or even hints at the truth that the entire billionaire-controlled mass (and alternative media) censors.

Why do you think that is?

Is it not obvious now?

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s role (in the ruling billionaire plutocracy) is to pose as the leader of the good people opposed to the deportations and to make DAMNED SURE that they never win over to their side any of the (also good) people whom his fellow billionaire plutocrats have worked so hard to persuade that the illegal immigrants are simply bad people.

Governor Pritzker and President Trump are members of the same team: the billionaires’ team. They both are working for the same purpose: to pit half the have-nots against the other half of have-nots. They are both working to implement the divide-and-rule strategy that enables the billionaires to get away with oppressing all the have-nots.

Watch this video of how Governor Pritzker plays his disgusting role:

See how it works now?

All it takes is a determination never NEVER to express the truth that would unite the have-nots. The mass media will take care of the rest, making sure that half the have-nots have their mis-leader, and the other half have their mis-leader as well.

While you’re at it…

Pay attention to all of the other supposed “good guy” politicians and leaders and pundits. See if they tell the truth about the illegal immigrants. Draw the obvious conclusion about them if they do not.