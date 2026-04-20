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In a genuine democracy it is egalitarians such as the wonderful man in the photo above, and only egalitarians (defined here), who have the real power, including the power to decide whether to devote wealth ($1.5 Trillion worth!) towards killing innocent civilians in wars against bogeyman enemies, or towards things that most people need or want.

Boston.com reports:

As advocates say the mayor’s budget proposal undercut Allston-Brighton again this year, hundreds rallied in front of the Jackson Mann Community Center to demand full funding for the neighborhood’s only city-run community center.

The NYT reports:

That $1.5 Trillion for the Pentagon could provide every community the size of Allston-Brighton with $307 million!

“Replacing the Jackson Mann Community Center in Allston is estimated to cost approximately $65 million to $80 million, based on demands from local officials and comparisons to other recent Boston neighborhood projects. While residents are advocating for a $65 million commitment, the city has currently set aside $10 million in its five-year capital budget for planning and design studies.” [based on an AI Google search]

In our FAKE democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich, the rich determine what we are allowed to produce with our labor and where and how it will be used.

Will trillions of dollars’ worth of wealth (that we, the have-nots, produce with our labor) be used to make weapons to kill innocent people in wars against bogeyman enemies waged for the purpose of enabling the rich to accuse us of being “unpatriotic” if we don’t do what they tell us to do while they openly and routinely treat us, the have-nots, like dirt?

Or

Will the wealth that we produce be used for things we need and deserve and want such as building a new Jackson Mann community center to replace the old one that is falling apart?

Our politicians never, absolutely NEVER, speak truthfully about why we are denied the things we need and deserve, such as a new Jackson Mann community center. “I don’t really understand why there’s such difficulty in moving this forward,” says our Brighton-Allston City Counselor (as reported in the Bulletin below.) She says this to avoid speaking the truth, to avoid saying that the problem is we live in a dictatorship of the rich, to avoid saying that we need to solve that problem by doing the very FIRST thing required to solve it, which is to say out loud what the problem really is.

The Bulletin reports:

Demanding answers about the stagnant rebuilding process of a new Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) Jackson Mann Community Center, several Boston City Council members, state elected officials, community organizations and roughly 200 demonstrators gathered in Allston-Brighton Tuesday evening. They met in front of the condemned but still operating Jackson Mann, calling attention to what they say is insufficient funding and planning for a new building by the Wu Administration. The rally was hosted by District 9 councilor and City Council President Liz Breadon. “I don’t really understand why there’s such difficulty in moving this forward,” said Breadon. “This is the only old city community center that we have, and it’s barely able to function because it’s been underfunded and [under]resourced.

Why is our City Councilor afraid to speak the truth about the REASON our social wealth isn’t used the way most people want it to be used? One thing is for sure; it is not because she would lose votes if she did speak the radical truth. On the contrary she would GAIN votes if she spoke the radical truth, as I prove and discuss here.