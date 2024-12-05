Share

Read here why you are not morally obliged to obey this government.

There is such a thing as good authority. Generally speaking (of course there are rare exceptions), the authority of a trained surgeon over the nurses in an operating room is good authority. Likewise, the authority of an airline pilot over passengers when it comes to how to operate the plane is good authority. Egalitarians such as myself agree that there is a good kind of meritocracy, as I write about here.

The ruling classes around the world and throughout history have worked very hard, however, to make ordinary people believe—wrongly!—that they are morally obliged to obey the highest level of government no matter what. Ruling classes have used various arguments, from “Divine right of kings” to “Only the Central Committee has a firm grasp of Marxism-Leninism” and many others in between to make bad authority seem to be legitimate authority one is morally obliged to obey. The ruling classes have unfortunately been somewhat successful in this effort, but not entirely so. Read here about some history of people rejecting what I call the “invalid authoritarian principle” (i.e., the principle that one must obey the highest governmental body no matter what.)

Please read my article, “What Makes a Government Legitimate,” which discusses when it is right and when it is not right to obey the highest level of government. (Note to those who say there should be no government at all: there will be a government; the question is what kind, as I discuss in my article, “Should There Be Any Government At All?”) (Note to those who mistakenly believe—because they’ve heard of the famous Milgram “shock” experiment about obedience to authority—that most people are prone to blindly obey authority just because it is the authority: read here what Stanley Milgram concluded from his own “shock” experiment and see how you have been told a big lie.)

A Sovereign National Government Makes Us a SITTING DUCK for Domination by Oppressors

The problem with a national government (and this includes sovereign central planning of an economy on a national scale and also government-by-sovereign-national-referenda), as opposed to one in which the highest level of government is the sovereign local assembly of egalitarians (as described here), is that if the government is a national government (that people feel morally obliged to obey) then it means the entire population of many millions of people feels morally obliged to obey a very small number (a few hundred in the United States counting Congress and the Supreme Court and the President) of individuals who can easily be controlled by an oppressive class of people with bribes or threats, as Big $ controls the U.S. government today. I discuss this further in my article, “Why Should Laws Only Be Made By Local Assemblies?” A national government thus makes the general population a SITTING DUCK for being dominated by an oppressive class. This happened in the Soviet Union and, as I discuss here, China today.

Order on a large scale and economic planning on a large scale is very possible without a sovereign national government

A sovereign national government (by definition of “sovereign”) issues commands (laws) that everybody must obey whether they agree with them or not. We’ve been taught by our rulers that this is the only way to achieve (generally desirable) large scale social/economic order. But it is not.

Voluntary federation of smaller sovereign governments/organizations can—and does today as I demonstrate here—produce all of the large—even global!—scale order that one might desire. Egalitarian voluntary federation does this without forcing egalitarian people to obey laws that they themselves had no real opportunity to democratically, as equals with others, write.

The egalitarian way of planning the economy is described here. It is not based on a central national authority issuing commands.

When egalitarians need to have military discipline with central authoritative command in order to fight their anti-egalitarian enemies, they can—and have in the past—create militias with volunteers who accept military discipline (i.e., obey superior officers during a battle), as discussed here.