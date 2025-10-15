Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

I am having conversations, with people I have met “on the street” at the entrance to my local CVS drugstore, about why it is a good idea to set about getting the ball rolling for a world-wide egalitarian revolutionary movement that one day—who knows how far in the future?—will be able to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Am I crazy?

Some of the people I meet “on the street” think I am crazy (humorously so) at first, but after we talk for a bit they change their mind, as I wrote about here. I am able to persuade people that it is in fact possible—not saying easy and not saying quickly—to remove the rich from power because it is in fact what the vast majority of people would LOVE to do. People like this sample of 500 people in my neighborhood of Brighton whose photos are online here (zoom in on any online photo to read the egalitarian revolutionary sign they are all holding):

Nonetheless, I can almost hear you saying, it seems absurd for me, just one person talking to some neighbors “on the street” in my little neighborhood, to think that I can “get the ball rolling” that will one day become a planet-wide egalitarian revolutionary movement of hundreds of millions of people in the United States alone and similarly large numbers of people in other nations and be large enough and determined enough to remove the rich from power as discussed here.

I do admit that I am indeed just one person that I know of (or one of just two or three people if one counts some friends of mine who are sort of doing what I am doing) who is presently explicitly trying to get this egalitarian revolutionary ball rolling. Note the word “explicitly.” Lots of people are doing things that are implicitly about making our society be an egalitarian one, or at least closer to being an egalitarian one, as I discuss here.

It’s not that nobody else is talking about revolution either; it’s just that they’re not talking about an egalitarian revolution. Marxists, for example, want a revolution to create a NON-egalitarian kind of society, as I discuss here.

Before dismissing my effort as foolish, consider this fact:

Consider this fact. In 1868 an Italian anarchist named Giuseppe Fanelli travelled to Spain to talk to people there about building a revolutionary movement (that was essentially for egalitarian revolution), as Wikipedia writes about here. This little “acorn” then grew (as I discuss here) into the massive revolutionary movement that in 1936 did in fact remove the rich from power in about one quarter of Spain and create an egalitarian society there. (And yes, it was eventually, after three years, defeated because of the mistakes made by egalitarian revolutionaries then that I discuss here, mistakes we can and must learn from.)

I’m not saying that success is inevitable or will occur quickly, just that it is possible even if it takes a long time. And it can start with just one person.

I am aiming to persuade some of my neighbors to form an organization that aims to build the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement, even if on a very small small scale, even if just in our tiny neighborhood. I call this aim “cracking the tough nut” and wrote about it here.

It is perfectly reasonable to believe that if my neighbors in Brighton, MA, form an egalitarian revolutionary organization, this will inspire other people to “crack the tough nut” and make it happen also in their own neighborhood. A success in one single neighborhood can inspire more successes in other neighborhoods. This is how movements spread and grow if the soil is conducive to their growth; it is conducive to the growth of an egalitarian revolutionary movement, or else I would never have been able to take those 500 photographs, would I?

This can be done legally and safely (and enjoyably too!)

Let me point out that what I am advocating can be done legally and quite safely by most people in the United States (i.e., by U.S. citizens, even if not by non-citizens currently.) I talk to my neighbors while standing on public property (the side walk) and I don’t do anything illegal. When I meet with my neighbors it will be at a restaurant or similar place, to talk. If I were arrested for doing what I do it would be extremely hard for the government to get all twelve members of a jury to vote that I was guilty of something and deserved to be punished for it, which would be necessary to get a guilty verdict. In fact, the government would pay a big price if it arrested me because it would anger lots of people and make them even more supportive of egalitarian revolution. I discuss this further here.

Furthermore, what I am doing is fun. I enjoy the wonderful conversations I have with my neighbors. When I talk about how we CAN remove the rich from power, they “get it” right away; the idea is new to them (because it’s censored) but not at all difficult to grasp. I also learn from these conversations that when people feel free to talk (i.e., when they’re talking to somebody they know agrees with them about wanting to remove the rich from power, etc.), they say the same kind of things that I say in my website’s articles, about divide-and-rule and so forth. People to a large extent are already ‘on board.’

So, YES, I say to you: Start the ball rolling to build the world-wide explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement. It is, as I write here, the morally right thing to do. Go here to get started.