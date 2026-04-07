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This wonderful egalitarian man, like virtually all of the have-nots, has values and aims that are the opposite of the billionaire class. But his values and aims are almost never expressed explicitly, and the billionaires’ contrary values and aims are expressed 24/7. This can and must change if we are ever to create the kind of world we want.

The fundamental conflict in the world is the one between the values and aims of the vast majority of people (which I call egalitarian values and aims as described here) versus the contrary values and aims of the oppressive ruling (typically very wealthy) classes. The oppressive classes want economic and political inequality—domination of the many by the few—and they proudly lie and treat people like dirt openly and routinely and unfairly discriminate against racial or other ethnic groups to pit people against each other to enable the haves to dominate the have-nots.

One major way that the rich stay in power despite being a tiny minority who fundamentally disagree with the vast majority of people about basic morality—what is right and what is wrong—is by censoring all explicit expressions of what most people believe and refuting those beliefs with contrary 24/7 propaganda.

I say, let’s start saying explicitly what WE believe is morally right and let’s start explicitly refuting the contrary so-called ‘morality’ of our oppressors. This is how we gain the confidence to remove the rich from power, perhaps this way . To do this we need to start identifying the pro-Oppression propaganda no matter where and how it appears, and then explicitly refuting it. Let’s look at some examples of what this means.

Example #1.

Robert Reich, famous for being an Oh-so-liberal critic of Trump and for at least claiming to be on the side of the have-nots, wrote the following:

“Charles and David Koch should not be blamed for having more wealth than the bottom 40 percent of Americans put together. Nor should they be condemned for their petrochemical empire. As far as I know, they’ve played by the rules and obeyed the laws.” --Robert Reich

If you are familiar with Robert Reich you may be surprised that he wrote these words. But he did. These words appeared on his blog (see its current version of it here) but they are no longer online. You can, however, view a screenshot I took of his old blog post with those words here.

You can read here WHY Robert Reich wrote those words while at the same time purporting to be a supporter of Occupy Wall Street. The explanation is this. Reich advocates ‘Equal Opportunity’ and NOT no-rich-and-no-poor. Most people want no-rich-and-no-poor. The billionaire class LOVES ‘Equal Opportunity’ because it is way of deceitfully attaching the word ‘equal’ to what is extremely un-equal (i.e., some VERY rich and others VERY poor), the better to confuse the have-nots who want actual equality.

Reich’s “Equal Opportunity” theme is sophisticated propaganda, designed to censor and refute the no-rich-and-no-poor aim of most people, the aim to make the economy be based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” The extreme wealth of people such as the Koch brothers, about which Reich has no complaint whatsoever, is the very opposite of people having only what they need or reasonably desire; it is the unjust hogging of wealth by the few at the expense of the many.

If we want a fair and just society we must not let the likes of Robert Reich get away with their pro-Oppression propaganda. We must not be fooled by propaganda tricks such as using the word “equal” to justify inequality. We must explicitly refute this propaganda.

Example #2

“Save our democracy,” like “Equal Opportunity,” is another very sophisticated propaganda theme and it is virtually ubiquitous. Just Google “save our democracy” and you’ll find links to more people or organizations using that or a similar phrase than you can shake a stick at. Here’s one (“Governors Safeguarding Democracy”) I’ll cite just as an example. It declares:

Since America’s founding almost 250 years ago, the nature and scale of the threats to our democracy have changed more than the founders ever could have imagined, from cyberthreats to fast-moving disinformation campaigns. Grounded in the belief that hope alone will not save democracy and that we must actively work to protect and strengthen it, Governors Safeguarding Democracy is a first of its kind nonpartisan alliance of governors united in their efforts to uphold and fortify U.S. democracy.

The phrase “save our democracy” is a lie; it covers up the fact that we do not HAVE a democracy to save in the first place. We (I’m referring now to those of us living in North America) never did have a democracy, not even back at the time of the Founding Fathers, as I write about here. We have a fake democracy that is in fact a dictatorship of the rich, as I discuss in some detail here. If we had a genuine democracy (by which I mean what I describe here) then we would not have the extreme wealth inequality that exists today, duh!

Do you see the problem? Far too many good people who WANT a genuine democracy fail to grasp that the people talking about ‘saving’ or ‘protecting’ our democracy are either dangerously naive or (as in the case of organizations such as Governors Safeguarding Democracy) they are agents of the billionaire ruling class. There is no way we can make our society—a dictatorship of the rich—be genuinely democratic as long as we are failing to call out the propagandists who tell us that it already is a democracy and we just need to ‘safeguard’ it, right?

Example #3

Over and over again I hear American pundits and talking heads who are supposedly anti-establishment (anti-war, anti-imperialist, anti-Zionist) decrying how “We are doing terrible things around the world.” When people say this they are—knowingly or not—spouting pro-Oppression propaganda! Namely, they are falsely asserting that we, the have-nots, are the ones doing the horrible things. That’s a lie!

The fact is that the ruling class—the haves—and NOT WE the have-nots are the ones doing the terrible things. The ruling class, not we, forces us, the have-nots, to pay taxes for the horrible things. The ruling class, not we, uses its fake democracy to do the horrible things. The ruling class, not we, denies us the genuine democracy that we need to be able to prevent the government from doing horrible things.

If these pundits and talking heads were not propagandizing for the ruling class then they would be decrying how “THEY are doing horrible things around the world.” But one very rarely hears this statement uttered by Americans about the U.S. ruling class. It’s always “we.”

Is it not obvious that we the have-nots cannot remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor and that we cannot stop the U.S. government from doing horrible things around the world if we are nodding our heads in approval when propagandists tell us that it is WE who are doing the horrible things? People who think they are their own enemy never win anything! This is why the rich want us to think, as the Pogo cartoon famously put it, “We have met the enemy and the enemy is us.”

Example #4

Bernie Sanders propagandizes for the billionaire ruling class by using words and phrases that refute the values and aims of most people. While most people want to remove the rich from power, Sanders uses words that say they should be allowed to remain in power. While most people want an economy in which there are no rich and no poor, Sanders uses words that say there should be some very rich. Sanders gets away with the pro-Oppression propaganda by deflecting attention from its pro-Oppression meaning. Let’s take a look at these words on Bernie Sanders’s Senate website (I have bolded some of them for special mention):

In order to make that more equitable future a reality, Sen. Sanders is calling for a vote to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and give a raise to nearly 40 million Americans. He will continue pushing for legislation he introduced that would curb the greed of Wall Street by taxing financial speculation and capping credit card interest rates. He will continue to fight for a Medicare for All, single-payer system to treat health care as a human right. And he will keep fighting for a tax system that requires the wealthiest families and largest corporations in this country to pay their fair share so that the workers who helped make these people and companies so rich can share in the success. We must also expand Social Security to ensure no one in the wealthiest nation in the history of the world has to suffer in poverty. Together, we must work towards an economy that works for all of us, not just the top one percent. We must fight to create a better world for our children and grandchildren based on the principles of economic, social, racial, and environmental justice.

Think about what Sanders’s words actually say.

When Sanders says he wants to “curb the greed of Wall Street” it means he wants to let Wall Street continue being greedy, just curbed a bit.

When Sanders says he’s fighting for a tax system that “requires the wealthiest families and largest corporations in this country to pay their fair share” he’s using the words “fair share” to refute what most people think is truly fair, namely that nobody should have more wealth than what they need or reasonably desire. Bernie Sanders never even hints that this—what most people think is fair—is all that ‘the wealthiest families’ would have if they were taxed their fair share. No! Indeed, Sanders even admits that his phrase “taxed their fair share” means the wealthiest people would be taxed LESS than they were taxed under the Eisenhower administration. Sanders actually means that the billionaires should be made to pay a modest fee (“fair tax”) for the right to continue treating the have-nots like dirt, routinely and openly.

When Sanders says he wants an “economy that works for all of us, not just the top one percent” he is refuting what most people think the economy should work for, which is NOT AT ALL for a top 1% but rather against any greedy people who want to be a rich top 1%, and only work for people who agree to work reasonably according to ability and take from the economy only what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.

We can’t make our society be the way most people want it to be until we learn to DENOUNCE, not praise, propaganda such as that of Bernie Sanders.

Example #5

“Fair elections make a government legitimate” is a widely—almost universally—expressed idea. We are told repeatedly that if the election of representatives was fair (i.e., all eligible voters were allowed to vote and the votes were counted honestly) then we have no basis for not obeying the laws these representatives legislate and we are morally obliged to obey them. But this is false! This notion refutes what most people rightly believe. I discuss this in great detail in my article, “What Makes a Government Legitimate?” Consider the following:

Are we really morally obliged to obey laws that are enacted by “representatives” who were elected in elections in which pro-Oppression people are allowed to vote and in which pro-Oppression representatives may be elected? According to the notion that a democracy must be a democracy of ALL the people—a notion that the ruling billionaire class’s mass media keep repeating and any refutation of which is nowhere to be seen in public discourse—then the answer must be, “Yes, one is indeed morally obliged to obey laws that representatives legislate even if pro-Oppression people were allowed to vote for them and pro-Oppression people were able to be elected, as long as the elections are fair.

If you are nodding your head in approval of this “Yes” answer, then consider this. The Founding Fathers did not let Tories (who wanted Americans to remain subjects of the British Crown) vote, not even in the votes that ratified the Articles of Confederation or the subsequent Constitution of the United States. And the good people of Missouri, right after the Civil War, rightfully wrote a new state constitution in 1865 that barred those who supported slavery from voting or holding any government position. Read about this here. So, are you still nodding your head in approval of the “Yes” answer?

What the ruling class does not want the have-nots to ever hear stated clearly this. Democracy is a way for people with shared fundamental values and aims to resolve disagreements peaceably according to some mutually agreed upon decision rule such as majority vote. But when there is a fundamental conflict among people, by which I mean a conflict such that neither side will agree to back down or compromise if the decision rule goes against them, no matter what peaceful decision rule is employed, and the issue can only be resolved by one side bringing to bear greater violence or the credible threat of violence against the other, then there cannot be a democracy for all of these people.

The reason there was a Civil War in the United States despite there being a nominal democracy of all the white men is that the conflict over the question, “Shall there be slavery?”, was a fundamental conflict. Likewise, the conflict over the question, “Shall there be class inequality with some rich and some poor?”, is a fundamental conflict; there cannot be a democracy of ALL the people when some want class inequality maintained and some want class inequality abolished.

Thus the seldom-challenged view, “Fair elections make a government legitimate and make it morally obligatory to obey the laws it legislates,” is pro-Oppression propaganda. Those who nod their heads in approval of this view are incapable of mounting a serious movement to replace the pro-Oppression government with one controlled ONLY by those who oppose class inequality.

Most people hate having to obey laws designed to keep the rich in power over the have-nots; they hate being ruled by a government that they know is of, by and for the rich even if it claims to be legitimate because its elected politicians got more votes than “the other guy.” Most people know—even if they can’t express the view clearly yet—that only laws made by people with egalitarian values and aims are laws that we are morally obliged to obey.

We clearly need explicitly to reject the pro-Oppression propaganda that keeps telling people they are wrong, wrong about what makes a government legitimate, and wrong about who’s to blame for the horrible things the U.S. government does, and wrong about thinking that we don’t really live in a democracy, and wrong about thinking that it’s NOT OK for rich people like the Koch brothers to hog all of the wealth and impoverish the have-nots, and wrong about thinking that “equal opportunity” to get richer than others is NOT a good goal.

We need explicitly to champion the morality of the vast majority and denounce the contrary propaganda of the ruling class. Let’s do it!