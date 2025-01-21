Let's Fight Fascism the Smart Way, Not the Stupid Way, OK?
Big $ will encourage us to do it the stupid way, so beware of that!
With Donald Trump installed as president, many people are talking about how we need to ‘fight fascism.’ Sure, we need to fight the most egregious attacks on the have-nots by the haves, and I’m not going to quibble about whether that is “fighting fascism” or “fighting capitalism” or “fighting the ruling billionaire plutocracy.”
But let’s fight the ruling class, by whatever name, the smart way, not the stupid way, OK?
The stupid way is to equate those who tell the ruling class lies with those who believe them; the stupid way is to dislike both categories of people.
The stupid way is to have contempt for people who believe some of the ruling class’s lies that are used to justify its attacks on have-nots somewhere. This contempt takes the form of lamenting that such people refuse to ‘wake up’ or declaring that they are ‘brainwashed’ and so on, without making any effort to converse respectfully with such people and provide PERSUASIVE arguments to refute the ruling class lie(s) that influence their thinking. (I wrote about one example of this failure here to illustrate what I mean).
The ruling class LOVES when we fight the ruling class the stupid way because it just reinforces the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy: the ‘anti-ruling class’ people on one side and the people who believe various ruling class lies on the other side, with each side viewing the other as the enemy. (An example of how the ruling class does this is what I discuss at the very end of the #3 paragraph below in the “Here are the truths that refute these lies” section.)
To fight the ruling class the smart way requires that we respectfully and carefully and PERSUASIVELY—with facts and logical arguments based on facts!—refute the ruling class lies that cause people to take its side. When we converse with people this way, even if they believe some ruling class lie, they will listen to our refutation of it with genuine interest. They will hear us inform them of key facts that they just have never heard before. And these people WANT to know the truth. Instead of angering these people we will win them over.
The current weakness of the pro-working-class, pro-egalitarian, forces is NOT due to the fact (as some activists are saying) that they were relying on mass mobilizations instead of “smaller-scale, more impactful means of changing public sentiment and reaching lawmakers.” No! The current weakness is due to the fact that they have not identified and persuasively refuted the lies that the ruling class has been using very successfully to hold onto power.
Big $ funds virtually all of the so-called “progressive” organizations that are large enough to have an office and some paid staff. Big $ uses organizations such as the Tides Foundation to do this. This funding comes with strings, namely the requirement that the organization never refute key ruling class lies, even though it is perfectly permissible to oppose this or that injustice. The result is that good people are kept busy doing things they think are effective but that are not actually so. If you doubt that this Big $ funding has resulted in this censorship, then try to point to a progressive organization that expresses even one of the truths listed below in the section titled “Here are the truths that refute these lies.” You will be very hard pressed to find even one. Here are some of the Big $ people who fund the Tides Foundation:
Here are some of the most important ruling class lies that we need to refute:
The lie that illegal immigration is caused by foreigners just wanting to move to the United States because the United States is a better place to live than their own country.
The lie that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits white working class people with “white privilege.”
The lie that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.
The lie that the everyday, routine, typically unremarkable, way things are in our lives is OK and that it’s just a few outrageously horrible secret things that the rich do that are not OK.
The lie that the only people responsible for United States warmongering are the Americans who profit from the arms industries or American who profit from controlling wealth in foreign nations.
The lie that about half of the America public is dangerously stupid or bigoted.
Here are the truths that refute these lies:
The ruling class (both with Democratic and GOP administrations) for decades has been doing things south of the border DELIBERATELY to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive. The illegal immigrants HATE what our ruling class has been doing to force them to illegally immigrate to the United States and for this reason the illegal immigrants are our main ally in fighting our ruling class to prevent it from doing this. [Read all about this here and here.]
Among working class people, AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL. This is not just a throw-away labor organizing slogan; it is the absolute truth, as I explain and illustrate in my article, “Is It a Privilege NOT to Be Discriminated Against.” Read in “What CRT (Critical Race Theory) Censors” how the “white privilege” lie is being used to pit white and non-white parents of school children against each other today, and also read the history of how our rulers have used racial discrimination against blacks to oppress ALL races of working class people including whites, and how this fact—that was expressed by Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King, Jr.—is censored today by the ruling class that wants us instead to believe that racial discrimination against non-whites is a benefit—“white privilege”—for white working class people. Also read “Most Southern Whites HATED the Confederacy” to see how “white supremacy” actually harmed the poor whites, and read (and listen to) MLK, Jr.’s speech explaining how the racist Jim Crow laws HARMED, not benefited, the poor whites.
The actual purpose (as far as the real billionaire rulers of Israel are concerned) of Israeli government violence against Palestinians has never had anything to do with making ordinary Jews safe. On the contrary this violence has been for the purpose of enabling the billionaire rulers of Israel to get away with severe economic oppression of the Israeli Jewish working class. By carrying out decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians all in the name “of the Jews,” the Israeli ruling class makes Palestinians so angry at Israel that it can credibly portray them as an existential bogeyman enemy of Israeli Jews. And by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from their “Palestinian enemy” the Israeli billionaire ruling class controls the Israeli Jewish working class people and ensures that they never aim to seriously challenge the power of their Israeli rulers. Furthermore, the Israeli government has for decades funded Hamas and (even after October 7, 2023) worked to keep Hamas in power, all for the purpose of ensuring that this organization, with its history of using terrorist violence against unarmed Israeli Jewish civilians, will make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening and hence maximally effective for controlling Israel’s Jews. I prove all of this with mainstream sources here and here and here. I show here how Big $ funds anti-Zionist organizations to make sure that they CENSOR the truth about the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Zionism so that anti-Zionists will be unable to win over otherwise good and decent pro-Israel people and will end up just having contempt for them.
Routine, everyday life for most Americans is NOT OK; it is how the rich treat the have-nots like dirt day in and day out, not at all secretly, and it is the reason most people would LOVE an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power. Read many concrete examples of this everyday in-plain-sight outrageous oppression here.
The people who make the U.S. government warmonger are NOT just the Americans who profit from the arms industry or who profit from controlling wealth in foreign nations. The people who make the U.S. government warmonger are the top owners of ALL of the big corporations in the United States, including Disney—Yes, DISNEY!— and Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Google, Kellogg's. The reason ALL these corporations promote warmongering is because the purpose of the warmongering is not mainly to win any war but rather to control us, the have-nots, by maintaining a war mentality. A war mentality enables our rulers—the entire corporate/banking/government Big $ class—to portray themselves as our protector against our REAL enemy. In this way our rulers count on our natural tendency to “rally ‘round the flag” and support our rulers even though we know that they cause us many problems and treat us like dirt. Real all about this in great detail in my “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary. Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism,” and in it do a text search for “Disney” to see the evidence for what I say above.
First of all, about 86% of the people who support Donald Trump are good and decent people as I show here. Secondly, as I show in great detail here, the ruling class uses censorship of key facts and deliberately divisive frameworks for public discourse in the mass and ‘alternative’ media to ensure that the hot-button social issues (abortion, immigration, same-sex marriage, trans-rights, etc.) will make about half of the public view the other half as dangerously stupid or bigoted. When the key facts about these issues are widely known instead of censored then the great majority of people either agree with each other or understand that those who disagree have reasonable, not idiotic or bigoted, reasons for their disagreement.
If you read and then use the articles I link to above when you converse with people who support the ruling class because they believe some of its lies, then you will be listened to with respect, and you will be persuasive. I know this from personal experience.
If you fail to do this, however, and just declare your contempt for people with whom you disagree, then you will fail to be any threat at all to the ruling class.
Your call!
Another blisteringly real post which explains so much. John gives the kaleidoscope of supposed reality a twist to reveal the true motivation behind world events. The logic is irrefutable.
I'm not worried anymore.
They underestimated humanity.
What they tried to do with COVID showed how naturally resilient we are, even if delayed and not conscious.
We are witnessing evolutionary psychology in motion.
This is what they gambled on and almost succeeded in doing. But because they lost, we gained knowledge of the predator class, even if subconscious like animals do.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/covid
That's why now they are on a blitzkrieg of propaganda of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. People are no longer reacting to it like they used to. And we even reacted differently to past generations. Genetics the same, but the environments were different.