With Donald Trump installed as president, many people are talking about how we need to ‘fight fascism.’ Sure, we need to fight the most egregious attacks on the have-nots by the haves, and I’m not going to quibble about whether that is “fighting fascism” or “fighting capitalism” or “fighting the ruling billionaire plutocracy.”

But let’s fight the ruling class, by whatever name, the smart way, not the stupid way, OK?

The stupid way is to equate those who tell the ruling class lies with those who believe them; the stupid way is to dislike both categories of people.

The stupid way is to have contempt for people who believe some of the ruling class’s lies that are used to justify its attacks on have-nots somewhere. This contempt takes the form of lamenting that such people refuse to ‘wake up’ or declaring that they are ‘brainwashed’ and so on, without making any effort to converse respectfully with such people and provide PERSUASIVE arguments to refute the ruling class lie(s) that influence their thinking. (I wrote about one example of this failure here to illustrate what I mean).

The ruling class LOVES when we fight the ruling class the stupid way because it just reinforces the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy: the ‘anti-ruling class’ people on one side and the people who believe various ruling class lies on the other side, with each side viewing the other as the enemy. (An example of how the ruling class does this is what I discuss at the very end of the #3 paragraph below in the “Here are the truths that refute these lies” section.)

To fight the ruling class the smart way requires that we respectfully and carefully and PERSUASIVELY—with facts and logical arguments based on facts!—refute the ruling class lies that cause people to take its side. When we converse with people this way, even if they believe some ruling class lie, they will listen to our refutation of it with genuine interest. They will hear us inform them of key facts that they just have never heard before. And these people WANT to know the truth. Instead of angering these people we will win them over.

The current weakness of the pro-working-class, pro-egalitarian, forces is NOT due to the fact (as some activists are saying) that they were relying on mass mobilizations instead of “smaller-scale, more impactful means of changing public sentiment and reaching lawmakers.” No! The current weakness is due to the fact that they have not identified and persuasively refuted the lies that the ruling class has been using very successfully to hold onto power.

Big $ funds virtually all of the so-called “progressive” organizations that are large enough to have an office and some paid staff. Big $ uses organizations such as the Tides Foundation to do this. This funding comes with strings, namely the requirement that the organization never refute key ruling class lies, even though it is perfectly permissible to oppose this or that injustice. The result is that good people are kept busy doing things they think are effective but that are not actually so. If you doubt that this Big $ funding has resulted in this censorship, then try to point to a progressive organization that expresses even one of the truths listed below in the section titled “Here are the truths that refute these lies.” You will be very hard pressed to find even one. Here are some of the Big $ people who fund the Tides Foundation:

Here are some of the most important ruling class lies that we need to refute:

The lie that illegal immigration is caused by foreigners just wanting to move to the United States because the United States is a better place to live than their own country. The lie that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits white working class people with “white privilege.” The lie that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. The lie that the everyday, routine, typically unremarkable, way things are in our lives is OK and that it’s just a few outrageously horrible secret things that the rich do that are not OK. The lie that the only people responsible for United States warmongering are the Americans who profit from the arms industries or American who profit from controlling wealth in foreign nations. The lie that about half of the America public is dangerously stupid or bigoted.

Here are the truths that refute these lies:

If you read and then use the articles I link to above when you converse with people who support the ruling class because they believe some of its lies, then you will be listened to with respect, and you will be persuasive. I know this from personal experience.

If you fail to do this, however, and just declare your contempt for people with whom you disagree, then you will fail to be any threat at all to the ruling class.

Your call!