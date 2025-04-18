Share

The lie that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits working class whites is the key way the ruling class pits have-nots against each other along race lines, as I discuss here ; but hardly any activists refute this lie. Why not? Read why below.

Below is an article about the conflict between parents of public school children over the issue of CRT (Critical Race Theory) being taught to their children.

Dear Fellow Activists,

As the news article above indicates, the ruling class has have-nots fighting each other along race lines.

White working class people are angry that their children are taught that they are guilty oppressors of non-white people because they and their parents and ancestors all benefited from the racial discrimination against non-whites. This (not support for racial discrimination) is why white parents don’t want the facts of racial discrimination in U.S. history to be taught. They would LOVE those facts to be taught along with the (currently censored) truth that racial discrimination against non-whites ALSO harmed working class whites.

Non-white working class people are angry at the white working class people because they want the facts of racial discrimination in U.S. history to be taught and they believe (because this is what the mass media tell us) that white parents who object to the teaching of these facts do so simply because they are racists.

The way the ruling class has fomented this racial conflict is by forcing public discourse on the topic of racial discrimination to take place within the false framework that says racial discrimination against non-whites benefits working class whites. This framework absolutely censors the truth about how the ruling class for centuries has used racial discrimination against non-whites for the purpose of destroying solidarity between white and non-white working class people and thus oppressing BOTH non-white AND white working class people.

The lie that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits working class whites is a hugely important lie to refute because it is causing enormous hostility along race lines among the have-nots.

In contrast, the lie that 9/11 was carried out by 19 Muslims is NOT a hugely important lie because it is NOT causing enormous hostility between some have-nots versus others.

To repeat:

Some ruling class lies are more important to refute than others.

The lies that are most important to refute are the lies that the ruling class uses to destroy solidarity of the have-nots, such as:

The lie that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits working class whites.

The lie that Zionist violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

The lies that are less important (not un-important, but less important) to refute are the lies that the ruling class uses to deny that it is doing evil things, such as:

The lie that 9/11 was caused by 19 Muslim plane hijackers.

The lie (if it is a lie—I don’t claim to know for sure, but others say they do) that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines were created for the purpose of killing lots of people.

Why is it more important to refute the lies that divide the have-nots than the lies that don’t?

The only way to stop the ruling class from doing the horrible evil things it does (including things such as killing lots of innocent people in Iraq using the 9/11 attack as justification) is by removing the rich from power. And the only way to remove the rich from power is by creating sufficient solidarity among ordinary people so that they will be able to remove the rich from power. Almost all ordinary people TODAY would love to do that. The ruling class works hard, however, to make them believe it is impossible. People who are fighting each other along race lines, for example, are not going to be hopeful about the possibility of removing the rich from power!

ONLY when the have-nots remove the rich from power will the rich be prevented from doing evil things, including the evil things of which the have-nots had been totally unaware.

But if the have-nots are so pitted against each other that they never remove the rich from power, then the rich will be able to keep on doing their evil things.

The lies that the ruling class uses to destroy the solidarity of the have-nots are lies about subjects that ordinary people care about and talk to each other about a lot: subjects such as racial discrimination and Israeli violence against Palestinians and Hamas violence against Israelis. These are lies that can be refuted persuasively based on people’s first hand experience or else based on facts reported by mainstream sources.

In contrast, other ruling class lies CANNOT be easily refuted because people do not have personal experience that refutes them nor do they have the expert knowledge that only YouTube talking heads purport to have. I am referring here to lies about things such as who orchestrated the 9/11 attack and what is the real purpose of mRNA vaccines, etc. Furthermore, these lies are NOT about issues that lots of people are focused on and so few will even pay attention to what activists say is the truth regarding them. In contrast when activists talk about the REAL reasons we don’t have affordable housing and good health care for all who contribute reasonably according to ability, THEN people pay rapt attention.

How come some activists disagree with my reasoning?

The reason some activists disagree with my reasoning is that they disagree with my claim, above, that “almost all of the have-nots TODAY would love to remove the rich from power. The reason many, if not all, of them disagree with this fact is, as I discuss here, anti-working-class elitism.

These activists wrongly believe that the have-nots today are brainwashed into supporting the status quo, and that the only thing that can make them want to remove the rich from power is to hit them over the head with shocking proof that the ruling class is doing something off-the-charts evil, more evil than just treating people like dirt, but rather something like deliberately trying to kill billions of people with a “vaccine” or deliberately starting wildfires like the one in Maui, Hawaii or the one in Los Angeles.

These activists don’t think that the lies that destroy working class solidarity are all that important (they often dismiss them as mere “distractions”) because they don’t view working class people today as a threat to the power of the ruling class; they view them as supporters of the ruling class, so what’s the point of helping them be more powerful with solidarity? This is why such activists don’t even try to refute the lies that destroy working class solidarity; they focus instead on such things as trying (very unsuccessfully, by the way) to persuade people that the ruling class deliberately started the big wildfires and is deliberately using mRNA “vaccines” to kill LOTS of people.