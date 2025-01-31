Share

Front row center at Trump’s inauguration: the bearded guy whom you don’t recognize is Sundar Pichai, the $1.5B billionaire Google CEO. The other three billionaires I’m sure you know.

Welcome to the next phase of 21st Century divide-and-rule. I wrote about the first “ shove woke nonsense down their throats ” phase earlier.

By the evening of Trump’s inauguration day the second phase began, the “Let them be freed from woke nonsense” phase. During this phase the have-nots will be clobbered with a divide-and-rule scheme from hell: a pro- versus anti- deportations conflict likely to escalate even to violent conflict as I wrote about earlier here ; a conflict that the rulers will use to get away with further attacks on the have-nots, the specifics of which we will soon find out.

Our rulers are happy to end the woke nonsense now that it has accomplished its thoroughly divisive goal. They are happy to say, “OK! OK! There are only male and female gametes and no others. OK! OK! Men who have gone through male puberty should not compete in sports against women. OK! OK! Men with obvious male genitalia should stay out of the women’s shower and locker and bath rooms. OK! OK! Schools should not tell children that if they don’t feel perfectly happy it may be because they were born in the wrong body and can transition in school to the opposite gender secretly from their parents. OK! OK! children should not be getting double mastectomies or “sex-change” hormones and drugs just because they say they want them. OK! OK!”

The anti-woke crowd (and the pro-woke crowd as well) are heading into a ruling class attack on our well being that will make us think it was “the good ‘ole days” when woke issues were our main concern.

The billionaires are feeling so confident now that they brazenly occupy center stage in the halls of power, something they used to think was risky, too likely to inflame the anger of the have-nots against the billionaire class INSTEAD OF against the designated ‘bad guys’: black criminals, illegal immigrants, Muslim terrorists, Ruskies, Chinese Communists, etc. Now the billionaires trust we’ll be too preoccupied with fighting on one side or the other of the deportations war to mount any struggle against the billionaire class, some members of which will lead one side in that war and other members of which will lead the other side.

For example, Governor JB Pritzker, worth $3.4 billion.is setting himself up as the anti-Trump defender of illegal immigrants, and as a governor he controls the National Guard.

Back in 2011 the Occupy Wall Street movement, to its enormous credit, forced the issue of extreme economic class inequality (the 1% versus the 99%) to the top of the fold in all the major newspapers. We were supposed to be focused exclusively on the approved identity issues. This had never happened before. The billionaire class was not pleased! In fact the billionaire class (bankers in particular) orchestrated the violent repression of Occupy Wall Street, as finally reported here.

The billionaire class is determined to remove the issue of class inequality—the issue that causes the vast majority of people to want to remove the rich from power as I prove here—from public discourse. The billionaires plan to make a civil war over deportations do the job.

Trump’s war on illegal immigrants has Vice President J.D. Vance saying that its goal of deporting criminals means deporting “20 plus million” people. Vance’s truly ominous words are reported here this way:

Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday the White House has an "ambitious" goal of getting criminal migrants off the street at a rate of nearly 2,000 per day. "If you think [about it], we've got 20 plus million illegal aliens in this country. We have got to get these people out of our country and regain control of our own border," he said in a sit-down interview from the nation’s capital on "Hannity."

At the same time, Trump border czar Tom Homan made it seem that the only criminals he’s after are those involved with the Mexican drug cartels bringing fentanyl into the United States, and sex traffickers, in other words real criminals that virtually all good people would want to have apprehended. Here are his words:

“We’re protecting the community,” he said. “We’re saving children. We’re going to secure that border so less Americans die of fentanyl deaths. We’re securing the border so less women and children are sex trafficked. ... We’re saving this nation. We’re making America safe again. So they need to get out of the way because we’re coming. We’re going to do it. They’re not going to stop us.”

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller is reported saying this to CNN’s Jake Tapper, confirming that JD Vance’s ominous aim is indeed to be implemented, but not immediately:

“Let’s say that an illegal alien arrived in the last three months of the Biden administration, from say, Peru. He was released, he failed to appear in immigration court. He was issued a final removal order,” Miller said, asking, “Is it your position, Jake, that that guy should get to stay until the end of his life? I mean, what kind of country can run that way?” Tapper changed his line of questioning, asking Miller if troops would be headed to U.S. cities to arrest immigrants without legal status. Trump previously did not rule out using the military for the deportation plan. Miller, too, didn’t rule out invoking the Insurrection Act. He said it’s being considered for operational needs at the country’s southern border but had not been invoked for service members to head elsewhere in the country under the mission.

The reality currently seems to be that ICE is grabbing people whose “crimes” are extremely trivial or even non-existent.

A Lynn [Massachusetts, which is important to know—J.S.] teenager sits in a jailhouse on Wednesday with her future in the U.S. in doubt after federal immigration authorities apprehended her at a Massachusetts courthouse where she faced a single misdemeanor charge. Her charge: pushing her brother during an argument over a cell phone. Zeneyda Barrera, 18, originally from Nicaragua, was arrested by Lynn police after a neighbor complained about a noise disturbance around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. After speaking with Barrera, her mother and her 12-year-old brother, police learned Barrera pushed her brother to the floor during an argument over a cell phone, according to Barrera’s attorney, Patrick Callahan. “The allegation is that she pushed him to the floor,” Callahan said. “That was the extent of the allegation,” he said, noting that there were no injuries to the 12-year-old “whatsoever.” Hours after the incident, however, officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended Barrera before her arraignment at Lynn District Court, Callahan said. Court records show Barrera was charged with one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor. “This was a minor, minor case,” Callahan said. “Things that happen with any household that have children in their preteen to teens.” “It threw me for a loop when they (ICE) placed her into custody,” Callahan said since Barrera’s mother told him that her daughter has legal status in the United States. “It’s unusual for (ICE) to pick up an individual with legal status and not convicted of a crime. That usually doesn’t happen.” Especially since the Essex County District Attorney had agreed to divert Barrera’s case to a young adult diversion program, which could have led to the charge being dismissed, according to Callahan. After being detained by ICE, she was brought to a jail in Cumberland County, Maine [Note: a different state from her home state of Massachusetts—J.S.], the attorney said. ICE did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson expressed concern about how Barrera was separated from her family and is at risk of being deported into an “impossible situation.” “Her mother is desperately trying to understand what is happening,” the mayor said in a statement to MassLive. “We have been told that ICE would be targeting violent offenders whose presence puts our community at risk,” Nicholson said. “Based on what we have learned so far, that is not what is happening in this case. The facts here show that in order to genuinely partner with communities on public safety, ICE needs to take all the circumstances into account.” Nicholson added that he’s concerned that cases such as Barrera’s could create a “potential chilling effect” surrounding policing by the Lynn Police Department if people are afraid of the implications of contacting law enforcement.

The Navajo Nation is on edge after some 15 people were reportedly detained or questioned by federal agents at their homes or workplaces as part of President Donald Trump ’s much-hyped immigration crackdown. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said his office had received multiple reports from Navajo citizens of “negative, and sometimes traumatizing, experiences with federal agents targeting undocumented immigrants in the Southwest.” “Recent reports of negative interactions with federal immigration agents have raised concerns that have prompted fear and anxiety among our community members,” he said in a news release .

ICE is now making tens of millions of people very very afraid of what might happen to them next while they’re at work or school or home or anywhere else. And ICE is provoking many more millions of people to take a side, either supporting this and the more draconian deportations to come, or to do whatever they can to stop it. Divide-and-rule big time is the name of the game.

What we need to do to stop this from happening is NOT to ignore the issue of deportations but rather to re-frame it correctly.

We need to shout from the rafters that the billionaire class for many decades (with both political parties) has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive (as I show in detail here and here.) The vast majority of people—regardless of how they feel about the deportations—when they hear the truth about this (which the mass media censors) think what the billionaires have done is immoral and disgusting.

We need to shout from the rafters that the vast majority of illegal immigrants ALSO hate what our billionaires have been doing to force poor people to illegally immigrate, that the vast majority of illegal immigrants want the same thing that most American citizens want, which is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, and that the illegal immigrants are our FRIENDS in our struggle against the billionaires, not our enemy and certainly not people whose deportation to a dangerous place we should support.

We need to shout from the rafters that the problems caused by the massive influx of illegal immigrants are indeed real problems, but their solution should be to take the unjustly hogged wealth in the hands of our billionaires and use it to create the things we need and want that are in such short supply today but do not have to be in such short supply—even with the illegal immigrants present.

We need to shout from the rafters that the illegal immigrants must receive, exactly like citizens must receive, good wages and benefits with good working conditions and the freedom to belong to labor unions fighting for this, with no threats of deportation that currently make illegal immigrants fearful of fighting for these things and hence be cheap labor that undercuts the wages and benefits of citizens.

This is how we can regain the offensive against the billionaire class. Let’s do it!