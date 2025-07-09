Share

All the media including the NYT, of course, are talking about Elon Musk’s new America political party.

We the have-nots can open up a new FB group or start a Youtube channel or some such similar ineffectual thing to try to have some tiny influence in society, but mega-billionaire Elon Musk, though he hasn’t gone to Mars yet, might just as well be from a different planet because he just buys Twitter when he feels like it and now he’s decided—on a whim, it seems!—to create his own national political party—the America party.

Nobody really knows what the America party stands for (probably not even Musk himself) except, to go by Musk’s blow-up with Donald Trump over the BBB, it will oppose the latest Congressionally approved (with big help from the Democratic Party by the way) big increase in the federal debt. (I discuss the national debt here from an egalitarian point of view, where I show that the national debt is how the rich use the government to take from the have-nots and give to the rich, over and over and over again forever.)

As I wrote in my article about the national debt, here’s why Musk likely doesn’t want it to get much bigger:

Why did Elon Musk oppose the BBB?

Supposedly Elon Musk opposed the BBB because he thought it would make the national debt get too big.

Who knows what Musk’s real motive was? If Musk’s motive really was that he thought it would make the national debt too big, I can imagine that his thinking was along the following lines.

“For us billionaires, the U.S. government is essentially ‘the goose that lays the golden eggs.’ But taking too much gold from the goose could kill it.”

“The government should be made drastically smaller so that its functions are taken over by private billionaires like me (the intention of my DOGE) so we can make more big profits this way. But a smaller government cannot so easily get away with taxing the public to pay a much larger national debt, and so a very large national debt will impede my effort to downsize the government.”

So-called “democracy” in the United States is really just a set of rules (written in what’s called the Constitution) for billionaires to compete with each other, like a game, to see which one(s) will have the right to use the government as their play thing for the next four years. To be a serious “player” in this game you need, of course, a LOT of money. If you don’t have a LOT of money then fuggedaboutit.

Elon Musk has $100 billion to play with, so he might very well pay to get tens of thousands of signature collectors to do what hardly anybody else can: collect the zillions of signatures required to get his America party on the ballot in all 50 states. Who knows? He might even bribe enough politicians in the state of New York to change the law there that says the word “America” cannot be in the name of a political party on the ballot in that state. Who knows?

For those of us without a LOT of money—the vast majority who would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor—I propose creating a party that does things such as what I describe here. It does not take a lot of money to do these things. When we do them, we will inspire others to do them, or similar things, too. This is how we can build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that can grow large enough eventually to remove the rich from power this way.