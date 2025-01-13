Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The Boston Globe ran this article describing the plight of working class victims of the Los Angeles fire:

In an egalitarian society based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” this is what would likely happen regarding the victims of the Los Angeles fire made homeless:

Like other people in general, not just victims of a disaster, if they had been (economically) contributing reasonably according to ability then they would have the right —for free!—to a new home (and other things such as clothing and food, etc.) in a good neighborhood or, if none is available, to a fair chance of receiving one that is equitably rationed according to need and in the meantime have a right to housing (etc.) of some sort that is available.

They would be considered to have been contributing reasonably according to ability unless and until proven otherwise to the Local Assembly of Egalitarians open to all adults who live or work in the local community and who support the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth, and only open to such people.

If the Local Assembly of Egalitarians formally decided that they had NOT been contributing reasonably according to ability then they would receive for free whatever egalitarians (via the Assembly formally or as individuals) decided to provide to them not as a right but as a charitable gift AND they—like everybody else—would not be permitted to claim ownership of wealth that exceeded what they personally needed or reasonably desired.

Already people in Los Angeles are doing what they can to make it more egalitarian, as I posted earlier here and as this sign going up in Los Angeles (h/t to K.S.) illustrates: