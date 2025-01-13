L.A. Working Class Fire Victims Made Homeless Deserve Their Egalitarian Right to a New Home and Restored Neighborhood, Not their Capitalist 'Right' to Have Only What They Can Afford to Pay For
It will take an egalitarian revolution to make our society treat victims of disasters justly
The Boston Globe ran this article describing the plight of working class victims of the Los Angeles fire:
In an egalitarian society based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” this is what would likely happen regarding the victims of the Los Angeles fire made homeless:
Like other people in general, not just victims of a disaster, if they had been (economically) contributing reasonably according to ability1 then they would have the right—for free!—to a new home (and other things such as clothing and food, etc.) in a good neighborhood or, if none is available, to a fair chance of receiving one that is equitably rationed according to need and in the meantime have a right to housing (etc.) of some sort that is available.
They would be considered to have been contributing reasonably according to ability unless and until proven otherwise to the Local Assembly of Egalitarians open to all adults who live or work in the local community and who support the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth, and only open to such people.
If the Local Assembly of Egalitarians formally decided that they had NOT been contributing reasonably according to ability then they would receive for free whatever egalitarians (via the Assembly formally or as individuals) decided to provide to them not as a right but as a charitable gift AND they—like everybody else—would not be permitted to claim ownership of wealth that exceeded what they personally needed or reasonably desired.
Already people in Los Angeles are doing what they can to make it more egalitarian, as I posted earlier here and as this sign going up in Los Angeles (h/t to K.S.) illustrates:
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to make our society be entirely based on egalitarian values, which requires removing the rich from power obviously.
Most people, whether they’ve ever heard the word or not, are egalitarians. Egalitarians, being reasonable people, will no doubt count children and retired elderly and people physically or mentally or for any other reason unable to work as "working reasonably" even though they do no work, and likewise deem it "reasonable work" when people care for their own or other children or for other sick adults or attend school or apprentice programs to learn skills so as to be able to work in the future. Also, being reasonable people, egalitarians will no doubt take into account, when deciding how much work is reasonable, how onerous or unpleasant or dangerous some kinds of work are compared to other kinds.