The mass media pits white and non-white working class people against each other with a false narrative that wrongly says that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits (“white privilege”) white working class people. The opposite is the case as you can read about here . The mass media hides this key truth for the purpose of fomenting divide-and-rule of the working class along race lines with the CRT (Critical Race Theory) conflict that is raging in American public schools today, as I discuss here . The mass media outright lies to portray blatant anti-white racial discrimination in a hospital as “anti-racism” and to portray as “neo-Nazi” any opposition to such racial discrimination, as I prove in detail here .

The mass media pits working class people who, to their credit, are sympathetic to Jews because they are horrified by the Holocaust, against working class people who are, to their credit, opposed to Israel because of its decades-long violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and current genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The mass media does this by censoring the KEY FACT that Israeli violence against Palestinians in NOT at all for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. The mass media censors all of the following in order to make some working class people view other working class people as an immoral enemy when in fact they both want the SAME thing:

The Censored KEY FACT: Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Zionist violence is designed to make the Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from (while funding Hamas and working to keep it in power to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening) and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. This is all proved in my key articles here and here and here and here. Read them if you don’t understand what the real purpose of Zionist violence is!