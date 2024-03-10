Share

Kamala Harris dishonors MLK, Jr.’s famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech by refuting King’s pro-working-class words:

First, let’s recall the now-censored pro-working-class words of MLK, Jr. in his famous speech—words of his that nobody today—not Cornel West, not Bernie Sanders, not RFK, Jr., not Jill Stein, not the CRT folks , not any newspaper or radio station with a substantial audience—dares to utter:

Beginning at time point 9:15 in the above video of MLK, Jr.’s famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (closed captions do work in this video) one hears him saying (read the speech here):

"Our whole campaign in Alabama has been centered around the right to vote. In focusing the attention of the nation and the world today on the flagrant denial of the right to vote, we are exposing the very origin, the root cause, of racial segregation in the Southland. Racial segregation as a way of life did not come about as a natural result of hatred between the races immediately after the Civil War. There were no laws segregating the races then. And as the noted historian, C. Vann Woodward, in his book, The Strange Career of Jim Crow, clearly points out, the segregation of the races was really a political stratagem employed by the emerging Bourbon interests in the South to keep the southern masses divided and southern labor the cheapest in the land. You see, it was a simple thing to keep the poor white masses working for near-starvation wages in the years that followed the Civil War. Why, if the poor white plantation or mill worker became dissatisfied with his low wages, the plantation or mill owner would merely threaten to fire him and hire former Negro slaves and pay him even less. Thus, the southern wage level was kept almost unbearably low. "Toward the end of the Reconstruction era, something very significant happened. That is what was known as the Populist Movement. The leaders of this movement began awakening the poor white masses and the former Negro slaves to the fact that they were being fleeced by the emerging Bourbon interests. Not only that, but they began uniting the Negro and white masses into a voting bloc that threatened to drive the Bourbon interests from the command posts of political power in the South. "To meet this threat, the southern aristocracy began immediately to engineer this development of a segregated society. I want you to follow me through here because this is very important to see the roots of racism and the denial of the right to vote. Through their control of mass media, they revised the doctrine of white supremacy. They saturated the thinking of the poor white masses with it, thus clouding their minds to the real issue involved in the Populist Movement. They then directed the placement on the books of the South of laws that made it a crime for Negroes and whites to come together as equals at any level. And that did it. That crippled and eventually destroyed the Populist Movement of the nineteenth century."

MLK, Jr. carefully explained that the upper class used racial discrimination against blacks (the Jim Crow laws) for the purpose of oppressing ALL the have-nots, INCLUDING THE POOR WHITES!

MLK, Jr., in other words, explained the anti-working class purpose of discrimination that is aimed overtly and obviously at only a part of the working class.

MLK, Jr. would have (had he been allowed to live long enough, which the government made sure he did not) explained that likewise, the Israeli upper class (billionaires) that controls the Israeli government (the way the upper class in the American South controlled the state governments there) oppresses Palestinians (overtly and obviously) for the purpose of of oppressing ALL the have-nots, INCLUDING WORKING CLASS ISRAELI JEWS. How is this so, you might ask?

Read exactly how it is so in my article “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians” here, in which I prove that Israel’s seven decades of ethnic cleansing and related oppression of Palestinians has been for the purpose of making the Palestinians be falsely perceived by ordinary Jews as a frightening existential enemy from which Israeli Jews are (supposedly!) protected by the billionaire upper ruling class of Israel. This false view of Palestinians (reinforced by Israel’s decades of funding Hamas and working to keep it in power, as I prove here) ensures that even though working class Israeli Jews are severely economically oppressed by the Israeli billionaire ruling class, they don’t seriously challenge its power.

Now comes Kamala Harris to refute MLK, Jr.

Kamala Harris, speaking in Selma, Alabama where MLK, Jr. spoke, declares that the Israeli government’s undeniable massacring of Palestinian civilians should continue after a six or so week pause! The unstated but clear message from Harris is exactly the same as the constantly stated message from the mass media. What is that message? It’s this:

that the conflict is absolutely NOT between ordinary working class people—both Palestinian and Jewish—versus the billionaires who control the Israeli government AND the billionaires who control Hamas (yes, who control Hamas, as I show here),

that the conflict is between “Israel versus Hamas” or equivalently (given that the mass media never tell the public that Israel funds Hamas and works to keep it in power or that Hamas, like Israel, is run by billionaires)

that the conflict is “Israel versus Palestine” or

“Jews versus Palestinians”

This is the same divide-and-rule BIG LIE that MLK, Jr. worked to expose as nothing but a lie.

Of course, Kamala Harris in her infinite wisdom takes the “side of the Jews” and thus calls for the massacre of Palestinian civilians to continue after a short pause, since it is all about (supposedly) “making Jews safe.”

And the mass media have so entirely obscured the CLASS nature of the conflict that, tragically, not even people “on the side of the Palestinians” grasp the truth. The “pro-Palestinian” people will condemn Harris for taking the “side of the Jews” and not realize that in basing their rightful disgust with Harris in this wrongheaded manner they are actually HELPING, not hurting, the Israeli government. Why?

Because the fundamental strategy of the Israeli government is to (falsely) portray itself as acting to make ordinary Jews safe; it knows that as long as the American public (wrongly) believes that the conflict is between “the Jews versus the Palestinians” it will take the side of “the Jews” despite the obviousness of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. (At least the older part of the American public, as I discuss here, will take the “side of the Jews” because it is very well educated about the Holocaust and thus has, to its credit, sympathy for Jews and does not want to be on any side that it perceives to be “against the Jews.”) And as long as much of the American public supports Israel while Israel massacres Palestinians, the U.S. government will have a free hand to continue giving Israel the military, economic and diplomatic support it absolutely requires to keep oppressing Palestinians (and working class Jews too). Read why the U.S. government supports Israel here.