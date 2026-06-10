"Jury awards $176m to family of two boys fatally struck by LA socialite’s car." What would happen in a moneyless egalitarian society?
File this under: "Let's think carefully about what we are FOR, so that we can win it one day."
This wonderful egalitarian man wants no rich and no poor. Logically, this means the abolition of the use of money, which would mean no monetary jury awards to victims of wrongdoing. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
The Guardian reports:
I invite you to read The Guardian article to learn as much as you wish about this tragedy and why the jury very understandably awarded $176 million to the family of two boys killed by the atrocious behavior of the defendants, and why there may even be further punitive damages awarded to the family.
Unfortunately tragedies like this are all too common. How should a good society implement the egalitarian values of mutual aid and justice to help victims (or families of victims) of such wrongful behavior as described in this Guardian article?
In a society like our current one, based on money with some rich and some poor, the response to such a tragedy is based on money: make the person whose wrongful behavior caused the tragedy have to pay a lot of money to the person harmed by the tragedy. There is no doubt a certain logic and reasonableness to this, given the premise that the society is one that is based on money with some rich and some poor.
In a money-based society, the natural idea for ensuring justice in the case of a tragedy like this is to make the wrongdoer be poorer and the person harmed be richer. But what is the natural idea for ensuring justice in an egalitarian society that is not based on money (read “Why Abolish the Use of Money?” to see why) and in which there are no rich and no poor (read “What Is an Egalitarian Economy?” to see how)?
Here is what I wrote about this question (as part of my article, “What Is Egalitarianism?”
How Are Victims of Injurious Accidents and Disasters Compensated in an Egalitarian Society Not Based on Money and In Which It’s Not Possible to Sue for Monetary Rewards?
Anybody who is a member in good standing of the sharing economy [read what this is here] and who is injured (no matter what the cause) can take for free what he/she needs or reasonably desires, including whatever extra things or services are required to deal with the injury or in the case of scarce things have equal status with others when they are equitably rationed according to need.
What about a person who is not a member of the sharing economy? What if, for example, such a person had chosen not to be a member of the sharing economy and had (as discussed above) property he/she was using productively (perhaps bartering with people in the sharing economy), including an automobile, and the automobile exploded causing him/her severe injuries and the person required lots and lots of health care? Egalitarians should, in the spirit of mutual aid, arrange for the injured person to receive the health care he/she requires, for free. Choosing not to be a member of the sharing economy is not an act hostile to egalitarianism and a person so-choosing still deserves the benefits of mutual aid.
What if a flagrant freeloader--a person who is perfectly healthy mentally and physically but has always refused to do any useful work even though he/she would be reasonably expected to do some, and who insists that other people work to provide him/her what he/she needs or wants--is severely injured? In this case, the freeloader does not DESERVE (i.e., have a right to demand) anything from egalitarians. Egalitarians may, however, choose to provide health care to the freeloader for any number of quite sensible reasons, even though they are not morally obliged by any egalitarian principle to do so. (See “A Parable: The Right to Health Care” about this.)
Instead of the victim suing for a monetary reward (which he/she does not need in an egalitarian society), egalitarians would (using the voluntary federation government) determine [read about this here] who, if anyone, was guilty of wrongdoing that caused the injuries and what punitive or non-punitive actions should be taken to try to ensure that such injuries don’t happen again.
Very thought provoking article. In some ways, payment of monies as compensation in these circumstances seems inappropriate. The criminals were probably insured anyway. After all, no amount of money will bring the victims back so the compensation is presumably paid to soften the emotional blow. However “living it up” on compensation seems an empty and soul-destroying exercise although giving money away to needy causes would provide some useful purpose. Perhaps the perpetrators could receive a sizeable prison sentence depending on their culpability coupled with payment of much smaller compensation. After all, some criminals may have little or no money to pay in compensation and a light sentence, following precedent, would be a double blow.
Egalitarian? They, the billionaires and millionaire hoarders, are at WAR with the planet, from the tiny rare silver-spot butterfly to the mighty blue whale with a whole lotta millions of species in between.
They need their heads chopped off, along with their Eichmanns, lawyers, CPAs, kapos one and all.
Just one fucking poison:
Atrazine is a widely used agricultural herbicide that mounting scientific research links to neurological and motor skills dysfunction. Chronic or high-dose exposure targets the brain's dopaminergic pathways, leading to behavioral deficits, impaired motor coordination, and symptoms that mimic Parkinson's disease.
Now, hmm, precautionary principle my ass. No studies done on most --
Over 200 million distinct man-made and naturally occurring chemicals have been registered since 1900. The 20th century ushered in the modern chemical and petrochemical eras, shifting the industry from basic dyes and early pharmaceuticals to a massive global output of plastics, drugs, fertilizers, and synthetic materials.
Let along the synergistic effects of one, three, a dozen chemicals swirling around in the umbilical cord and little humanoid fetus.
A reckoning ain't no jury award for a fucking kinetic kill by the rich and famous.
Heavy Metals: Includes lead (harms brain development and nerves), mercury (destroys the nervous and digestive systems), cadmium (causes kidney and bone damage), and arsenic (a carcinogen found in groundwater and pesticides).
Asbestos: Naturally occurring minerals that cause deadly lung diseases and mesothelioma when inhaled.
Benzene: A known human carcinogen found in industrial products, gasoline, and cigarette smoke, which is tied to leukemia.
Dioxins: Highly toxic byproducts of industrial processes that disrupt hormones and cause cancer.
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A reckoning my ass: Everyday products expose us to thousands of chemicals. We’re still learning what they do to our bodies. From baby bottles to nonstick pans, U.S. regulators often discover health risks decades after items are released.
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Brown recluse spider bite on the job, the Jewish millionaires -- one being a provost at UNLV -- just laugh it off.....
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/another-this-is-your-life-sucker