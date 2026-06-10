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JAS's avatar
JAS
3h

Very thought provoking article. In some ways, payment of monies as compensation in these circumstances seems inappropriate. The criminals were probably insured anyway. After all, no amount of money will bring the victims back so the compensation is presumably paid to soften the emotional blow. However “living it up” on compensation seems an empty and soul-destroying exercise although giving money away to needy causes would provide some useful purpose. Perhaps the perpetrators could receive a sizeable prison sentence depending on their culpability coupled with payment of much smaller compensation. After all, some criminals may have little or no money to pay in compensation and a light sentence, following precedent, would be a double blow.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
5h

Egalitarian? They, the billionaires and millionaire hoarders, are at WAR with the planet, from the tiny rare silver-spot butterfly to the mighty blue whale with a whole lotta millions of species in between.

They need their heads chopped off, along with their Eichmanns, lawyers, CPAs, kapos one and all.

Just one fucking poison:

Atrazine is a widely used agricultural herbicide that mounting scientific research links to neurological and motor skills dysfunction. Chronic or high-dose exposure targets the brain's dopaminergic pathways, leading to behavioral deficits, impaired motor coordination, and symptoms that mimic Parkinson's disease.

Now, hmm, precautionary principle my ass. No studies done on most --

Over 200 million distinct man-made and naturally occurring chemicals have been registered since 1900. The 20th century ushered in the modern chemical and petrochemical eras, shifting the industry from basic dyes and early pharmaceuticals to a massive global output of plastics, drugs, fertilizers, and synthetic materials.

Let along the synergistic effects of one, three, a dozen chemicals swirling around in the umbilical cord and little humanoid fetus.

A reckoning ain't no jury award for a fucking kinetic kill by the rich and famous.

Heavy Metals: Includes lead (harms brain development and nerves), mercury (destroys the nervous and digestive systems), cadmium (causes kidney and bone damage), and arsenic (a carcinogen found in groundwater and pesticides).

Asbestos: Naturally occurring minerals that cause deadly lung diseases and mesothelioma when inhaled.

Benzene: A known human carcinogen found in industrial products, gasoline, and cigarette smoke, which is tied to leukemia.

Dioxins: Highly toxic byproducts of industrial processes that disrupt hormones and cause cancer.

+--+

A reckoning my ass: Everyday products expose us to thousands of chemicals. We’re still learning what they do to our bodies. From baby bottles to nonstick pans, U.S. regulators often discover health risks decades after items are released.

+--+

Brown recluse spider bite on the job, the Jewish millionaires -- one being a provost at UNLV -- just laugh it off.....

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/another-this-is-your-life-sucker

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