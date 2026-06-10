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This wonderful egalitarian man wants no rich and no poor. Logically, this means the abolition of the use of money, which would mean no monetary jury awards to victims of wrongdoing. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

The Guardian reports:

I invite you to read The Guardian article to learn as much as you wish about this tragedy and why the jury very understandably awarded $176 million to the family of two boys killed by the atrocious behavior of the defendants, and why there may even be further punitive damages awarded to the family.

Unfortunately tragedies like this are all too common. How should a good society implement the egalitarian values of mutual aid and justice to help victims (or families of victims) of such wrongful behavior as described in this Guardian article?

In a society like our current one, based on money with some rich and some poor, the response to such a tragedy is based on money: make the person whose wrongful behavior caused the tragedy have to pay a lot of money to the person harmed by the tragedy. There is no doubt a certain logic and reasonableness to this, given the premise that the society is one that is based on money with some rich and some poor.

In a money-based society, the natural idea for ensuring justice in the case of a tragedy like this is to make the wrongdoer be poorer and the person harmed be richer. But what is the natural idea for ensuring justice in an egalitarian society that is not based on money (read “Why Abolish the Use of Money?” to see why) and in which there are no rich and no poor (read “What Is an Egalitarian Economy?” to see how)?

Here is what I wrote about this question (as part of my article, “What Is Egalitarianism?”

How Are Victims of Injurious Accidents and Disasters Compensated in an Egalitarian Society Not Based on Money and In Which It’s Not Possible to Sue for Monetary Rewards? ​

Anybody who is a member in good standing of the sharing economy [read what this is here] and who is injured (no matter what the cause) can take for free what he/she needs or reasonably desires, including whatever extra things or services are required to deal with the injury or in the case of scarce things have equal status with others when they are equitably rationed according to need.​

What about a person who is not a member of the sharing economy? What if, for example, such a person had chosen not to be a member of the sharing economy and had (as discussed above) property he/she was using productively (perhaps bartering with people in the sharing economy), including an automobile, and the automobile exploded causing him/her severe injuries and the person required lots and lots of health care? Egalitarians should, in the spirit of mutual aid, arrange for the injured person to receive the health care he/she requires, for free. Choosing not to be a member of the sharing economy is not an act hostile to egalitarianism and a person so-choosing still deserves the benefits of mutual aid.​

What if a flagrant freeloader--a person who is perfectly healthy mentally and physically but has always refused to do any useful work even though he/she would be reasonably expected to do some, and who insists that other people work to provide him/her what he/she needs or wants--is severely injured? In this case, the freeloader does not DESERVE (i.e., have a right to demand) anything from egalitarians. Egalitarians may, however, choose to provide health care to the freeloader for any number of quite sensible reasons, even though they are not morally obliged by any egalitarian principle to do so. (See “A Parable: The Right to Health Care” about this.)​

Instead of the victim suing for a monetary reward (which he/she does not need in an egalitarian society), egalitarians would (using the voluntary federation government) determine [read about this here] who, if anyone, was guilty of wrongdoing that caused the injuries and what punitive or non-punitive actions should be taken to try to ensure that such injuries don’t happen again.

Dear reader: What are YOUR thoughts on this matter?