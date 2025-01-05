JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CocotteMinute's avatar
CocotteMinute
Jan 6, 2025

And also, when we’ve bought all John told us : resign all bank accounts because govts will freeze, or appropriate them ...

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture