Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Before you celebrate the return on air of Jimmy Kimmel, keep this in mind: Kimmel speech is censored speech.

Here are KEY TRUTHS you will never hear spoken by Jimmy Kimmel (or anybody else with a big corporate platform):

For decades American billionaires (using both the Democratic Party and GOP) have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. (Read the proof here.)

The purpose of racial discrimination against non-whites has always been, and is still today, to destroy working class solidarity between the different races in order to be able to oppress ALL races of working class people. [Read the proof here and here and here.)

The purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians, for seven-plus decades, has been to make the Palestinians so angry at Israel (supposedly the “state of the Jews”) that the billionaire ruling class of Israel can portray them to Israeli Jews as a frightening existential enemy that wants to ‘kill all the Jews’ and use this Palestinian bogeyman enemy to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class by pretending to be protecting Israeli Jews from “their real enemy”—the Palestinians. [Read the proof of all this here and in the articles it in turn links to.]

These key truths are censored in order to make the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy work, as I explain here. Now you know why you have never heard these key truths spoken by anybody—liberal or conservative or anything else—on major network television or on major radio stations.

There are LOTS more lies that Jimmy Kimmel will never refute. Read here 101 of them .

The ruling billionaire plutocracy does not allow key truths to be uttered on its big-audience platforms; it only allows things to be said that avoid expressing the key truths. The ruling class calls this “Freedom of speech.” Well-informed people know better.

This is just one more reason we need to remove the rich from power and make an egalitarian revolution. That way we can make our society be one based on truth, for a change.