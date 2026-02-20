Share

Jimmy Dore, in this show of his, says we need a revolution. Yes, of course he is absolutely right. Good for Jimmy Dore!

Dore says we need a revolution because we live in (what I call) a fake democracy. Again, he’s absolutely right.

Dore says people are starting to see for the first time that we live in a fake democracy. Well, I don’t think that’s true. Most people have known for a VERY long time that the government serves the rich, not ordinary people. Sure, some juicy details about this are being exposed lately, but the fact that we live in a fake democracy is something most people have known all along.

Dore says that there won’t be a revolution until people suffer a whole lot more than they do now, which he optimistically (!) says will happen when the U.S. dollar loses its status as the world’s reserve currency and Americans will all be broke. Dore is wrong here about why people make a revolution. I discuss in some detail why he is wrong in my article: “Confidence & Hope, Not Suffering and Despair, Drives Revolution.”

Which brings me to the striking absence of protests against the impending U.S. war on Iran, in stark contrast to the enormous protest demonstrations in 2002 against the impending U.S. war on Iraq. The contrast is even more striking given that in 2002 a majority of Americans had been persuaded by intensive pro-war propaganda that it was necessary to wage war against Iraq, but today most Americans (including many in the MAGA camp) oppose going to war against Iran and the government has provided virtually no even half-way persuasive propaganda in support of that war.

The absence of any substantial anti-war protests today reflects enormous hopelessness: people today unlike in 2002 don’t believe anything they can do will make any difference in preventing a war. People know the government is controlled by a billionaire class that has no regard for ordinary people’s anti-war sentiment.

In 2002 both the Republican and the Democratic parties supported war on Iraq, but there were nonetheless huge anti-war demonstrations. People then had hope that they could stop a war even when both political parties wanted that war. Today it seems that hopelessness has increased to the point that people believe it only makes sense to participate in a demonstration if at least one of the big political parties (i.e., wings of the ruling class) is promoting that demonstration, such as the No Kings demonstrations and the Minneapolis anti-ICE demonstration promoted by the Democratic Party (MoveOn and Big Labor). I wrote about this earlier here.

Activists who don’t understand the importance of hopefulness draw wrong conclusions about how to build a movement to remove the rich from power. Such activists (like Jimmy Dore, apparently) think one must educate people about how bad the rich are (as if most people didn’t already hate being ruled and treated like dirt by them) and then wait for the suffering of people to get so bad that it will (supposedly) cause people to rise up.

No! The chief obstacle to the growth of a large movement to remove the rich from power is hopelessness about the possibility of doing that. We need to focus on addressing THAT problem. Otherwise we’re just barking up the wrong tree. Read here my thoughts about how to do this.