JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
Dec 30, 2024

Thanks John for correcting the record. It really is quite amazing to witness the whitewashing of history by establishment media. And thanks for referencing the Stratham book, We can Change the World. The fact that Carter was an appointment from the Trilateral Commission, and all the others that followed him into the Whitehouse show how the plutocrats work to hold power.

Essentially, there is a conspiracy by the plutocrats to hold power at the expense of the non-billionaire class.

But, I wonder if Carter was ever the billionaires first choice...no matter what he served his purpose as you report. However, he was denied a second term...and he did purge a handful of CIA / national security staff, I think in acknowledgement of the work from the Church Committee on the CIA malfeasance. What is notable, is the October surprise event that involved Bush Sr., designate as Reagan's VP, going to Iran and negotiating a delay in the release of the hostages to keep Carter looking weak and ineffectual. I think Bush Sr. violated the Logan Act, or was it the Jones Act, and deserves to be prosecuted post-humously for the crime?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Dec 30, 2024Edited

You are not alone in this judgement: https://went2thebridge.substack.com/p/jimmy-carter-was-no-saint

https://countercurrents.org/2024/12/false-saviors-jimmy-carter/

https://chrishedges.substack.com/

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture