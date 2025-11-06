Share

Yes, I know that the election is over during which Jill Stein ran for president on the Green Party USA ticket. But I think it is important to see how Jill Stein, while seeming to many people to be different and better than the major party candidates, really is not better; she merely serves the ruling class in a somewhat different way. By seeing how this is true with respect to Jill Stein I hope people will be alert to how it is similarly true with respect to virtually all of the other politicians and leaders to whom the ruling class gives a big enough platform for their names to be well-known.

How Jill Stein serves the ruling class on the divide-and-rule issue of the deportations of illegal immigrants

As my readers know I have been carefully explaining in detail, over and over again, that the ruling class only succeeds in pitting half the have-nots against the other half over the issue of deportation of illegal immigrants by censoring the KEY TRUTH about illegal immigrants. The KEY TRUTH is that most of the illegal immigrants have been forced by the American billionaire class to illegally enter the United States, forced by things that the billionaire class (both political parties and for decades) has done south of our border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.

I have written about this in detail in my articles here (about Mexico and Central America) and here (about Haiti.)

If the people (about half the U.S. population) who support deporting illegal immigrants knew this truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, then they would be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and would direct their anger instead at the billionaires who rule us. Think about how the pro-deportation and pro-ICE people would feel if they knew the truth instead of believing the false narrative that our rulers and media (both conservative and liberal) have led them to believe, namely the following false narrative:

“The illegal immigrants are people who have NOT been forced to enter the United States but who have merely decided they’d rather live in the United States (by refusing to obey the immigration laws, like people who just “cut in line” because they think the rules don’t apply to them.) They want to live in the United States because the standard of living is higher here than in their own country. These illegal immigrants want thereby to take advantage (as freeloaders, in other words) of the work done by generations of Americans to create our high standard of living, instead of doing the work in their own country to raise the standard of living there. Allowing these freeloaders who think the rules don’t apply to them to enter our country by the millions is cruel to Americans who as a result suffer having to compete with super-cheap illegal immigrant labor and suffer having their taxes used to provide for these people instead of for American citizens. The morally right thing is to deport these illegal immigrants even if that entails some cruelty.”

If the currently pro-deportation and pro-ICE people knew this narrative was false, then the support for ICE that currently enables it to operate would vanish. Most of the people who support ICE based on this false narrative do NOT think it is morally right to force people to enter the United States illegally and then cruelly deport them.

I want to call your attention now to the stark contrast between how I persuasively show that the U.S. ruling class has deliberately forced people to illegally immigrate to the U.S., versus how a) Jill Stein argues only for the watered down version: that U.S. ruling class policies inadvertently cause people to illegally immigrate to the U.S.; and b) Jill Stein uses an extremely UNPERSUASIVE argument, the un-persuasiveness of which only makes people DOUBT that the U.S. ruling class has deliberately forced people to illegally immigrate to the U.S. Jill Stein in effect damns the truth with faint praise.

Let’s first take a look at just one example of what I write in my above-linked article , an excerpt about how U.S. rulers forced poor Mexicans to illegally immigrate to the United States:

NAFTA was all about getting cheap labor to undercut American citizen labor. Big Money got the federal government to subsidize agribusiness so it could dump very cheap corn into Mexico to force small Mexican farmers out of business and force them to survive by seeking employment the only place they can find it--in the United States or in the cheap labor maquila factories newly set up just south of the Mexican-US border. The U.S. government even made it a condition of the NAFTA agreement that Mexico eliminate the section of its constitution that gave Mexican peasants rights to the land that would have enabled them to stay in Mexico and remain farmers despite the dumping of cheap U.S. corn. This article (PDF, give the PDF files time to load) by Citizen.com reports:​ Before NAFTA, Mexico only imported corn and other basic food commodities if local production did not meet domestic needs. NAFTA eliminated Mexican tariffs on corn and other commodities. NAFTA terms also required revocation of programs supporting small farmers. But NAFTA did not discipline U.S. subsidies on agriculture. The result was disastrous for millions of people in the Mexican countryside whose livelihoods relied on agriculture. Amid a NAFTA-spurred influx of cheap U.S. corn, the price paid to Mexican farmers for the corn that they grew fell by 66 percent, forcing many to abandon farming. From 1991 to 2007, about 2 million Mexicans engaged in farming and related work lost their livelihoods. Mexico’s participation in NAFTA was conditioned on changing its revolutionary-era Constitution’s land reforms, undoing provisions that guaranteed small plots (“ejidos”) to millions of Mexicans living in rural villages. As corn prices plummeted, indebted farmers lost their land, which newly could be acquired by foreign firms that consolidated prime acres into large plantations. According to a New Republic exposé: “as cheap American foodstuffs flooded Mexico’s markets and as U.S. agribusiness moved in, 1.1 million small farmers – and 1.4 million other Mexicans dependent upon the farm sector – were driven out of work between 1993 and 2005. Wages dropped so precipitously that today the income of a farm laborer is one-third that of what it was before NAFTA.” The exposé noted that, as jobs and wages fell, many rural Mexicans joined the ranks of the 12 million undocumented immigrants competing for low-wage jobs in the United States. A State of Iowa government document (PDF) reports: NAFTA put Mexican farmers out of business. It allowed U.S. government-subsidized farm products into Mexico. Local farmers could not compete with the subsidized prices. As a result, 1.3 million farmers were put out of business, according to the Economic Policy Institute. It forced unemployed farmers to cross the border illegally to find work. In 1995, there were 2.9 million Mexicans living in the United States illegally. It increased to 4.5 million in 2000, probably due to NAFTA. The recession drove that figure to 6.9 million in 2007. [Note, this link is broken but essentially the same information is at https://www.iatp.org/sites/default/files/NAFTA_and_the_FTAA_Impact_on_Mexicos_Agricultu.pdf ] The New York Times reported in 2003: The more than $10 billion that American taxpayers give corn farmers every year in agricultural subsidies has helped destroy the livelihoods of millions of small Mexican farmers, according to a report to be released on Wednesday. The BBC reported in 2004:​ US maize ‘threat’ to Mexico farms The North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) is having a severe effect on rural Mexico, TVE’s Earth Report programme for the BBC claims. Nafta was set up 10 years ago by Mexico, Canada and the US to promote competition and efficiency. But US maize farmers, propped up by subsidies, are outcompeting their Mexican counterparts. As a result, US maize is flooding Mexican markets, threatening to put traditional farmers out of business. Citizen.org describes (PDF) the disaster in 2004 this way: As a condition for NAFTA, Mexico was required to amend the historic land redistribution provisions of the post-Revolution 1917 Constitution which forbade foreign ownership of land and had redistributed lands seized from large landowners to a system of ejidos under which peasants and indigenous communities were granted rights to small plots of land that could not be sold. When these progressive land rules were dismantled for the first time in 80 years, small farmers were threatened with forfeiting their land for bad debt. This has been the fate for hundreds of thousands of campesinos, who have been put at a devastating disadvantage by dumping of corn and other agricultural products by U.S. agribusiness.​ At least 1.5 million Mexican farm livelihoods have been lost to NAFTA so far. In 2002 alone, an estimated 600 Mexican farmers were forced off the land every day. Deprived of their livelihoods, most of these displaced farmers have had little choice other than to become economic migrants, streaming into northern cities in search of scarce maquila factory jobs, or making increasingly desperate efforts to cross the border into the U.S. More than 1600 Mexican migrants have died attempting to reach the U.S. in the past five years. If NAFTA is fully implemented many more Mexican farm families will be displaced; with some estimates as high as 15 million or about one in six Mexicans.

Now compare the above argument with what Jill Stein says in this video-recorded debate (starting at time point 2:40) during her campaign.

She begins by saying, “The most important thing we can do to address the problem of illegal immigration is to stop causing it in the first place…”

(What does she mean by “we”? The problem of illegal immigration was never caused by ordinary Americans! It was caused by the ruling billionaire class, a fact that—right from the git go—Jill Stein obscures with her “we” instead of the appropriate “they.” Why didn’t she say, “The most important thing we can do…is to stop the U.S. ruling class from causing it in the first place,” huh?)

Continuing with her false theme that ordinary Americans have caused the problem, she goes on to say how we have caused the problem…,

“with things like endless wars and regime change, operations like economic and military domination and neocolonialism through the sanctions programs like in Cuba and Venezuela, through fossil fuel emissions which continue to drive the climate crisis, forcing millions of farmers who are out of work because there’s no water and they can’t farm, forcing farmers to come to this country. So, and the drug wars. The war on drugs, of course, which creates incredible violence and empowers the cartels. So there are many things we can do right away to reduce the pressure pushing people here and that should be the first thing that we do. And on our day one in office our administration will legalize cannabis for starters to help take the rug out from under the drug cartels which are forcing people here to flee. We will also end the sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela to stop destroying their economies. We will pay attention and use the Green New Deal to reduce the climate emissions so we can start addressing the climate causes of migration, which the UN says it will be about a billion people by the year 2050 who are climate immigrants.”

Think about how incredibly un-persuasive this is, especially to the people who support the deportation of illegal immigrants even if it is sometimes cruel because they believe it is the morally right thing to do, people who vote for Trump by and large and who, along with Trump, do not believe that there is a climate crisis caused by humans burning fossil fuel. When Jill Stein bases her already watered down argument (that “we” only inadvertently have caused people to have to illegally immigrate) on a premise (human-caused climate crisis) that the important audience (those who support the deportations) doesn’t believe, then Stein is making an argument guaranteed to be un-persuasive.

Furthermore, when Jill Stein talks about the drug cartels forcing people to illegally immigrate, that does nothing to persuade people who support the deportations to change their mind, since their hero, President Trump, is both leading the deportations effort AND claiming to destroy the drug cartels (most recently by threatening to go to war against them in Venezuela.) Jill Stein’s blaming the drug cartels is just a way of letting the U.S. ruling class off the hook!

I accuse Jill Stein of using deliberately unpersuasive arguments that obscure the truth that the U.S. ruling billionaire class (and not Jill Stein’s “we”) have done things DELIBERATELY (not unintentionally) to force poor people to have to illegally enter the United States.

I accuse Jill Stein of engaging in extremely limited hangout designed to preserve (by damning the truth with faint praise) credibility for the false belief that is the basis for the divide-and-rule strategy regarding illegal immigrants.

I thus accuse Jill Stein of being the problem, not the solution; of being objectively if not intentionally an agent of the ruling class. We need leaders like Jill Stein like we need a hole in the head.

Let’s defeat the ruling class censorship of key truths by identifying them and spreading them. Read how here.